Betway November 4

Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 11

The following article involves an advertisement for a betting company and is strictly for users aged 18+.

Gameweek 11 continues this weekend and Betway have joined in with a couple of Super Boost offers.

Ten matches will be played across three days, starting with Manchester United’s trip to Fulham and ending with Monday night’s clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 11 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 4/1 odds for this treble rather than the original 2/1:

  • Callum Wilson (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Bukayo Saka (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Anthony Gordon (1+ Tackles)

Meanwhile, there’s 2/1 instead of evens on offer for Sunday’s Super Boost:

  • Mohamed Salah (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Ollie Watkins (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Moussa Diaby (1+ Shots on Target)

SATURDAY

Arguably the headline match of this weekend is Newcastle United v Arsenal.

The Gunners kept clean sheets in both of last season’s meetings but, this time, Eddie Howe’s side has pulled off 8-0, 5-1 and 4-0 league wins alongside a 4-1 thrashing of Paris Saint-Germain and their midweek 3-0 cup win away to Manchester United.

Newcastle have racked up more big chances (41) than any other team and Callum Wilson is the second-best individual for them, despite playing just 453 minutes. Of all players to have started at least once, he’s the best for minutes per goal (64.7) with Erling Haaland way behind in second place (80.6).

The best thing is that we know he’ll start over Alexander Isak this time, with the Swede injured. Wilson’s four starts have seen nine shots on target, with just one needed here.

Opponent Bukayo Saka is averaging exactly one on target per match, whilst Anthony Gordon has taken part in 30 tackles over nine appearances.

SUNDAY

Then, on Sunday, Liverpool and Aston Villa visit Luton Town and Nottingham Forest respectively.

In joint-third for shots on target (14) are Wilson, Son Heung-min, Mohamed Salah and Ollie Watkins. The latter two are backed to produce once more, with Watkins getting at least one on target in each of his last six outings. The Villa forward ranks second overall for shots inside the box (30).

His team-mate Moussa Diaby hauled last week after a six-game streak of no goals and just three attempts on target. Hopefully, this regained confidence can lead to more action at the City Ground.

As for Salah, such scintillating form keeps showcasing what an elite talent he is. Putting a man with five goals in his latest three league games against a Luton defence yet to clean sheet feels dangerous.

  1. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Anyone else kinda set on Alvarez to Nketiah?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      Could even (c) him

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      Isn't Jesus supposed to be back pretty soon?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        „Reports suggest he will be out until early December but this hasn’t been confirmed by his club.”

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          If that's the case, I'm interested

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I would hope he gets the games until and including the Luton one

            Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      I would rather be set on Alvarez to Nkunku if he is back in the Chelsea squad after the IB. It just depends on whether Pep wants you to make you want to gouge your eyes out with team selections.

      Open Controls
    4. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      No, I have value in Alvarez and Watkins. Haaland the easiest to sell in a way.

      Open Controls
    5. TOBY1
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes. Doing Alvarez to Nketiah and Foden to Saka

      Open Controls
  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Score predictions:

    Fulham 1-1 Man Utd
    Brentford 2-2 West Ham
    Burnley 0-0 Crystal Palace
    Everton 1-3 Brighton & Hove
    Man City 4-0 Bournemouth
    Sheff Utd 1-2 Wolves
    Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal

    Sunday
    Notts Forest 1-3 Aston Villa
    Luton Town 1-5 Liverpool

    Monday
    Tottenham 2-1 Chelsea

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      You started Taylor or CP def?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I've got Andersen and started him.

        Not on the Taylor train.

        Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      2-1
      2-2
      0-0
      2-1
      6-0
      0-2
      1-2

      0-1
      0-4

      2-2

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        I've possibly got too few clean sheets but 6 would be high.

        Likely a couple of 1 nil wins too. Maybe starting at 12.30pm?

        Open Controls
        1. Warby84
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah true

          Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      FUL 1-0 MUN
      BRE 1-2 WHU
      BUR 0-1 CRY
      EVE 2-2 BHA
      MCI 3-1 BOU
      SHU 1-2 WOL
      NEW 1-1 ARS
      NFO 1-2 AVL
      LUT 0-4 LIV
      TOT 2-1 CHE

      Open Controls
  3. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    Pray for me please, you young whippersnappers ... I closed my eyes and went without Haaland for the second week in a row. Last week was bad enough and this could be worse.

    Open Controls
    1. Tommyg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      44 mins ago

      If it works though....

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I wish ....

        Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      Nah, I will pray for Haaland hattrick.

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        You're a tough on an old man

        Open Controls
    3. The Ejiptian King
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      it ok! salah score 3!

      Open Controls
    4. Gazwaz80
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m with you Old Man

      Open Controls
  4. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Could've done:

    Saka + Watkins ---> Haaland + Garnacho (-4)

    considering the potential news Rashford was out.
    It's going to be a costly mistake, can feel it.... let's see.....

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      They're not going to suddenly improve now that Rashford is dropped

      Open Controls
  5. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    Basel, Ajax and Lyon all sitting bottom of their respective leagues is just bonkers!

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Despite my name I hadn't realised Ajax were. It is mad indeed (and refreshing:) )

      Open Controls
  6. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    On a more serious note, if Garnacho delivers v Fulham - let's say 1 goal (match-winning), or 1 goal + assist,

    Rashford has to be dropped v Luton (h) right? even if he's fit and available.

    Open Controls
  7. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    City or Liverpool score more this gw?
    Imo City score 3 Liverpool score 2

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      City - I don't think Liverpool willl run away with it.

      Open Controls
  8. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Early thoughts, who to sell to get saka?

    A Bowen ( for free but has a nice fixture)
    B mbeumo (for -4)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  9. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    updated

    Open Controls
  10. ⭐ ABHISHEK - THE CURIOUS …
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    Only one team have won more matches than Villa this year.

    Which is ?

    Open Controls
    1. Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Manchester United

      Open Controls
    2. Sprinterdude
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      City

      Open Controls
  11. GoonerSteve
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Bottled it and played Areola instead of Leno to match rival. Was on Leno till anmin before deadline.

    Open Controls
  12. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    Don't think I need a transfer this week and I expect many feel likewise.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I did Foster to Édouard.

      Hoping Gabriel starts or it's back to my bench for 3rd defender. I got lucky with Taylor and Branthwaite bench jam last week, but unlikely to get the same luck this week if Gabriel stays benched

      Open Controls
  13. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Let's go Leno

    Open Controls
  14. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Top 10k EO GW11:
    Haaland 153.6
    Salah 113.2
    Watkins 73.2
    Cash 68.4
    Son 67.3
    Maddison 50.8
    Areola 48.1
    Tsimikas 47.9
    J.Alvarez 45
    Diaby 42.5
    Saka 42.5
    Trippier 41.4
    Mitoma 28.6
    Mbeumo 27.9
    Bowen 26.8
    Andersen 19.5
    Pedro Porro 16.7
    Douglas Luiz 15.6
    Darwin 15.5
    Saliba 11.9
    Romero 11.7
    Guéhi 10.4

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      8 of the top 10 are in my starting line-up, but I've somehow forgotten to put the (c) on Haaland 😯 Season over 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        Depends who your cap is. If Salah then you should be fine.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          It is, but I'm still horrified.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            Salah could be a decent differential this week.

            The net difference isn't always such a big gap anyhow.

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              It will be a guilty pleasure if Salah outscored Big H this GW. It's just that I can't believe I took my eye off the ball for a whole week!

              Open Controls
              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                2 mins ago

                Sometimes life gets in the way, Andy. Priorities, and sometimes there are more important things to deal with.

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  True but in my case it's the new Football Manager. Not sure I deserve a pass on that! 😆

                  Open Controls
  15. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Rashford owners in a dark muddy place

    Open Controls
    1. polis
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Both of them.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        LTFP fanbase in tatters

        Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Why, what's happened?

      Open Controls
  16. Cobain
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Why has everybody overlooked Jota??
    Surely starts against Luton.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Good shout. Just too many midfield options.

      Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Because he's not a dependable midfield pick.

      Open Controls
  17. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Maguire down

    Open Controls
  18. Andy_Social
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Who got cheapo Maguire then?

    Open Controls

