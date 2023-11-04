Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 11

Sponsored by Betway

Ten matches will be played across three days, starting with Manchester United’s trip to Fulham and ending with Monday night’s clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Callum Wilson (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Bukayo Saka (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Anthony Gordon (1+ Tackles)

Mohamed Salah (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Ollie Watkins (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Moussa Diaby (1+ Shots on Target)

SATURDAY

Arguably the headline match of this weekend is Newcastle United v Arsenal.

The Gunners kept clean sheets in both of last season’s meetings but, this time, Eddie Howe’s side has pulled off 8-0, 5-1 and 4-0 league wins alongside a 4-1 thrashing of Paris Saint-Germain and their midweek 3-0 cup win away to Manchester United.

Newcastle have racked up more big chances (41) than any other team and Callum Wilson is the second-best individual for them, despite playing just 453 minutes. Of all players to have started at least once, he’s the best for minutes per goal (64.7) with Erling Haaland way behind in second place (80.6).

The best thing is that we know he’ll start over Alexander Isak this time, with the Swede injured. Wilson’s four starts have seen nine shots on target, with just one needed here.

Opponent Bukayo Saka is averaging exactly one on target per match, whilst Anthony Gordon has taken part in 30 tackles over nine appearances.

SUNDAY

Then, on Sunday, Liverpool and Aston Villa visit Luton Town and Nottingham Forest respectively.

In joint-third for shots on target (14) are Wilson, Son Heung-min, Mohamed Salah and Ollie Watkins. The latter two are backed to produce once more, with Watkins getting at least one on target in each of his last six outings. The Villa forward ranks second overall for shots inside the box (30).

His team-mate Moussa Diaby hauled last week after a six-game streak of no goals and just three attempts on target. Hopefully, this regained confidence can lead to more action at the City Ground.

As for Salah, such scintillating form keeps showcasing what an elite talent he is. Putting a man with five goals in his latest three league games against a Luton defence yet to clean sheet feels dangerous.

