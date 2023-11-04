There’s no Marcus Rashford in the Manchester United squad for their Saturday lunchtime clash with Fulham.

Kick-off at Craven Cottage is at 12.30pm GMT.

Rashford did actually travel with the Red Devils to west London but failed a late fitness test, having sustained a heavy knock in training on Friday.

“He was travelling with us but he didn’t make it. He was tested this morning but [his leg] wasn’t good enough. He’s not fit. “Yes, [he would have started had he not been injured, despite what followed the Manchester derby]. We have to close that case. I have said everything about it.” – Erik ten Hag on why Marcus Rashford misses out against Fulham

Rashford is one of three Gameweek 10 starters that make way, with Sofyan Amrabat dropping to the bench and Victor Lindelof missing out through illness.

Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and the fit-again Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all recalled, with the latter making his first start in two months.

Raphael Varane is, yet again, only among the substitutes as budget Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defenders Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire start at centre-half.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has also made three changes to the side that started the Cottagers’ last Premier League outing.

Harry Wilson, Andreas Pereira and Rodrigo Muniz are promoted to the starting XI as Harrison Reed, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Raul Jimenez drop to the bench.

Muniz is a £4.4m forward in FPL and is making his full Premier League debut.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Iwobi, Wilson, Pereira, Willian, Muniz.

Subs: Rodak, De Fougerolles, Ballo-Toure, Reed, Cairney, Lukic, De Cordova-Reid, Vinicius, Jimenez.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Evans, Dalot, McTominay, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Amrabat, Mount, Martial, Reguilon, Varane, Pellistri, Mainoo.