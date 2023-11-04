24
  1. Content creators are for Ki…
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Over £1bn spent and that's the lineup!

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Fulham will win this and Ten Hag will ve gone by Monday

    2. J'Marvin
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Their central defence is extraordinary. A player they discarded years ago and a player they did their best to discard this year.

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        *they did their best to discard for the past three years

        1. J'Marvin
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I stand corrected.

      2. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah laughable team. Utd are done

    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      That's what happens when you got a scatter-gun approach to player recruitment!

  2. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Come on Leno, need a 15 pointer.. thanks

    1. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Me too

  3. A Fat Spanish Waiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Man United simply don’t have the talent, but these decisions are shocking. Antony isn’t good enough. Vanane on the bench in place of Slabby Maguire and Evans?? That’s almost criminal.

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      100% he's looking for the boot....kerching

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      It's not like they don't spend big...

      just pick pretty poor transfer targets.

      Compared to say Man City or Liverpool in similar boots.

      Or BHA.

      A lot of the issues are in the club in the boardroom etc.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        *boats

  4. Chazz Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Looks like Ten Hag isn't in a rash today.

  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mental that I still own Ederson and Onana but had too many other changes to make.

    Start Onana (h) to Luton ahead of Ederson @ Chelsea? Or Onana and United will find a way to mess that up also?

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Morris will score

  6. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    3 Brazilians in attack for Fulham today.

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Samba v Spam

  7. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    First time driving by myself on the motorway and I had to pull over to the hard shoulder to make a transfer at 10:55.

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I hope your cart has indicators.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      You've never driven on a motorway?

      Clearly not because that's an emergency refuge area and you'd have got a 60 quid fine if spotted.

      😉

  8. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Maguire down

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Varane on, United cleanie locked

  9. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Maguire down with a head injury, should go off to be checked really

  10. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Maguire buyers lol

