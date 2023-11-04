Five more Premier League matches follow on from Manchester United’s last-gasp win over Fulham.

The Red Devils’ cross-city rivals are among the teams in action, at home to Bournemouth.

Pep Guardiola has made four changes to the City side that started last weekend’s derby triumph.

Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Mateo Kovacic and Jeremy Doku are promoted to the starting XI as Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish drop to the bench.

Milos Kerkez for Antoine Semenyo is the only change that Andoni Iraola has made from the team that defeated Burnley.

Another south-coast side have made the long journey to the north-west as Brighton and Hove Albion visit Everton.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi makes five changes to the XI that drew with Fulham last time out.

Bart Verbruggen, Joel Veltman, Jan Paul van Hecke, James Milner and Billy Gilmour all come into the side as Jason Steele, Igor Julio, Carlos Baleba, Adam Webster and Mahmoud Dahoud drop out.

Joao Pedro and Ansu Fati are, once again, only substitutes.

Sean Dyche meanwhile makes two alterations from Gameweek 10: Ashley Young returns from suspension to displace Nathan Patterson, while Idrissa Gana Gueye comes in for the absent Andre Onana in midfield.

Mads Roerslev and an injured Aaron Hickey drop out of Thomas Frank’s starting XI in west London, with Neal Maupay and Frank Onyeka brought into the side.

David Moyes’ three alterations from last Sunday are all enforced as Edson Alvarez and Lucas Paqueta miss out through suspension and Kurt Zouma fails to recover from injury.

Said Benrahma, Tomas Soucek and Dinos Mavropanos are handed starts in their stead.

At Bramall Lane, Paul Heckingbottom makes two changes to the side that lost 5-0 against Arsenal.

Semi-popular budget FPL assets George Baldock and Cameron Archer come back into the starting line-up as Anis Ben Slimane and James McAtee drop to the bench.

Wolves also make two changes as Tommy Doyle and Sasa Kalajdzic replace Boubacar Traore and the injured Pedro Neto.

Crystal Palace are unchanged for their trip to Turf Moor but have the fit-again Eberechi Eze on the bench.

Hosts Burnley make three alterations from Gameweek 10 as Jay Rodriguez, Sander Berge and Jordan Beyer replace Anass Zaroury, the suspended Josh Cullen and Ameen Al-Dakhil.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Pinnock, Collins, Onyeka, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Wissa, Maupay.

Subs: Strakosha, Zanka, Ghoddos, Mee, Roerslev, Yarmolyuk, Olakigbe, Brierley, Mayowa.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Benrahama, Antonio, Bowen.

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Johnson, Fornals, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Mubama.

Burnley XI: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Koleosho, Rodriguez, Amdouni.

Subs: Muric, Roberts, Delcroix, Tresor, Larsen, Massengo, Redmond, Zaroury, Odobert.

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucoure, Lerma, Ayew, Hughes, Schlupp, Edouard.

Subs: Matthews, Clyne, Holding, Richards, Ahamada, Riedewald, Eze, Franca, Mateta.

Brighton and Hove XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Adingra, Milner, Gilmour, Mitoma, Gross, Lallana, Ferguson.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Igor, Webster, Dahoud, Pedro, Baleba, Fati, Buonaotte

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Longergan, Patterson, Keane, Danjuma, Beto, Godfrey, Chermiti, Dobbin

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kovacic, Alvarez, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Dias, Phillips, Grealish, Gvardiol, Nunes, Foden, Bobb, Lewis.

Bournemouth XI: Radu, Aarons, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez, Scott, Billing, Christie, Tavernier, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Brooks, Rothwell, Ouattara, Smith, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Semenyo, Senesi.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Thomas, Robinson, Trusty, Bogle, Baldock, Norwood, Souza, McAtee, Brewster, Hamer, Archer.

Subs: Amissah, Fleck, Traore, Osborn, Slimane, Larouci, McAtee, Osula, Brooks.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Gomes, Doyle, Lemina, Ait-Nouri, Hwang, Cunha, Kalajdzic.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Bueno, Traore, Gomes, Silva, Otto, Sarabia.