  1. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    1% of players in the top 10k triple captained Haaland this week…

    1. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m not sure they will stay there 🙂

    2. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Well. They will soon no longer be top10k.

    3. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      just now

      3 points > 1 point

  2. Chazz Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Lots of activity already.

    The panic sale has started.
    Haaland & Alvarez out.

    Doku trap in... nice!
    Next week Grealish haul.

  3. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Do you think it is time to get rid of Alvarez, did not watch the game was he playing deeper again?

    1. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nope.

      1. Chazz Reinhold
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        He is likely to play further upfront again if Haaland is out for longer.

    2. kempc23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      He is more likely to be playing up top now.

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I am keeping for now.

    4. Rico123
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Before today I was thinking I might switch him out next week for a punt on Nketiah given Arsenal fixture and Jesus being out

  4. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Highlights zoomed in on Haaland and looks like he has twisted his knee.

    1. Sprinterdude
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Do we think he's injured and misses a few games

  5. nanxun
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Wow. Doku smashed it.

  6. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    So if I calculated correctly I need 20 points from Gordon to match all the mid priced players after this City horror show.

  7. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Haaland 17 points over 2 weeks not bad at all…

    All about perspective!

  8. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Will be great fun if Haaland is injured and out, things will get very interesting

  9. FFS ManU
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Best Haaland replacement for the next 4 GWs?

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Darwin
      Maybe Nketiah if Jesus is confirmed out for a while

      1. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        just now

        They and Wilson are on my radar, thanks. I would favour Nketiah if he was their first choice striker.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Haaland.

  10. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    According to LiveFPL, Mitoma has been the most dangerous player to my rank this GW so far. Not sure if I am going to remove any of my current midfield for him though.

  11. Bushwhacker
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Swindon 4 - 7 Aldershot

    Get in lads.

  12. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Trippier overdue a goal…

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Let's hope!

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Ah yes, on account of the massive 0.05 xG he has accumulated so far.

  13. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    just now

    1 FT and 0.6 ITB. Assuming Haaland is ok...

    A - JWP > Diaz
    B - Archer > Nketiah
    C - Maddi & Alvarez > Watkins & Diaby
    D - Other?

    Areola
    Trippier - Tsimi - Cash
    Salah - Maddison - Bowen - JWP - Mitoma
    Haaland - Alvarez

    Turner - Ruben - Archer - Baldock

