  1. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Is Pervis broken again?

    1. G-Whizz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Yup 🙁

      1. EVILFUK
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Estupid

        1. G-Whizz
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          Has Moderation Rights
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          RDZ Estupid 😉

  2. Weak Become Heros
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    No sympathy for RDZ, said he wouldnt risk him. Fuming as I wanted Estu to start this weekend to boost Mitoma output.

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      And now Mitoma probably has to play LWB again.

      1. Shark Team
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        True, also Milner got injured. They don’t have anyone for LB for real now.

    2. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Not worried about Mitoma getting rested?

      1. G-Whizz
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        I ain't...

    3. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      If he didn't play today no way he would have started the weekend. Perhaps too soon, but who knows what the physios recommended to De Zerbi.

      FPL is pure chaos at times. Makes me appreciate players like Watkins more who you know will be fit and playing 90 every week. A sturdy shelter in violent storm.

      1. NorCal Villan
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        In a little hilltop village, they gambled for my clothes
        I bargained for salvation and she gave me a lethal dose
        I offered up my innocence I got repaid with scorn
        Come in, Watkins said
        I'll give ya sturdy shelter from the violent storm

  3. sankalparora07
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Cash benching good news or bad news for this weekend??

      1. G-Whizz
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Good...

        1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          Dunno..looks a full strength villa team..

          1. I Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            Pau Torres and Douglas Luiz also benched.

            1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 1 min ago

              Cash hasn't been playing well though..

      2. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Good, should start at the weekend

      3. Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        The way he's been playing it isn't impossible that he's dropped

    • Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      What a team… Alonso’s Leverkusen
      Played 16
      Won 15
      Drawn once away to Bayern

      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        He can pick and choose Madrid or Liverpool to manage once he feels he has finished at Leverkusen.
        Meanwhile Stevie is picking up whatever cheque he can find in the desert after bottling the Villa job.

        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Mahaba

    • Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Many selling Alvarez? Why?

      I might buy him with those fixtures.
      It makes him a bit more nailed to me, and City can and will score against all of those teams: che, LIV, TOT, vil

      1. saplingg
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Eddie Nketiah at home to burnley seems to be the temptation for most

        Evan Ferguson is tempting too.

        1. Crunchie
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          I think he is injured

          1. G-Whizz
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            Has Moderation Rights
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            It was just a knock, wait for Press Conferences if you believe Arteta will tell us the truth 😆

        2. Salarrivederci
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Can't understand why they tempt.. They tempt me too.

          After the IB you'd wonna get rid though of those though.

    • saplingg
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Alex Moreno the best Estupinan replacement?

    • La Roja
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Mitoma 90 min.

      Rotation possible

    • CheesyZoot
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Maddison to Bowen this week?

      1. Da_Peachtree
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Absolutely

      2. Domo
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Yeah, that's my move

      3. Salarrivederci
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Going for Eze > Bowen personally

        Limit my midfield headaches to penalty-takers.

        Makes life easier.

        Salah - Son - Mbeumo - Eze - Palmer

      4. G-Whizz
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Or Kudus if you need to free up more £££

      5. Sprinterdude
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Still deciding it's between Bowen Martinelli/Saka and even Bruno

    • Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Was planning on rolling this gw for IB..

      Now doubts over Tsimikas and Cash with no bench...

      Maybe Saliba or Liveramento might have to come in..

      1. Jimmers
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Cash is fine

        1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Might be dropped ?

          Problem is if they're benched good chance they'll come on for a cameo

    • TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Think Adingra still starts this weekend?

      1. Crunchie
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        No idea this is my dilemma.

        1. Da_Peachtree
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          I think this is all Adingra owners' dilemma after todays performance and minutes...

      2. Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        3 hours ago

        Owner and I think both him and Mitoma could get a rest . He can't afford to lose any of them

      3. I Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Who else can they play there? Just the Buonanotte kid?

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          Yes, Fati can play LW (not RW)

          Ferguson upfront.

          Buonanotte RW

    • Krap Nottarf
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Was hoping to save free transfer and have 2 for international break. But think I’m screwed…

      Cash, Trippier ( Tsmikas, Gusto, Lamptey)

      Any chance of scraping through? Tsmikas play?

      1. Crunchie
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        I think he starts yes.

        He got hooked for Soz, and TAA a more attacking move

    • Crunchie
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      1FT 0.0 ITB

      What do do with this mess.? With Spurs down to the bones defensively, at CB's who come in with Dier?

      Is Spur's defence a target? Do I now keep Haaland?

      Johnstone (Turner)
      Cash, Saliba Tsimikas, (Porro, Kabore)
      Salah (C) Saka, Son, Diaby, (Adringa)
      Pedro, Alvarez, Haaland.

      After Brighton team tonight, i am sick and tired of Brightons rotation.

      1. Roll.
      2. Porro to Lascelles
      3. Haaland to Watkins, Porro to Trippier -4 (get Darwin GW14, with Mbuemo or Eze gw13)
      4. Haaland to Watkins and Pedro to Darwin -4, (forget Brighton rotation altogether, been a ball ache all season, and have been crap since GW4).

      My original plan before I got sucked into Tsimkas like many others, this week was 4 for 2FT this week.

      It just leaves me with many good options moving forward and Saka to Palmer GW16 (leaves me with enough money to get Haaland back for free )

      I just have to decide my 5th midfielder in the coming GW13-15 would be Mbeumo/Eze or Gordon, and keep WC19

      Spurs weak defence will help both Watkins and Haaland though, and if Darwin is benched GW13 I'd have enough midfield cover anyway.

      1. Crunchie
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Sorry i meant to edit out the mess, i meant the Brighton mess

      2. Shauno_444
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        Keep Haaland, get a Palace defender.

    • Assisting the assister
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      A. Porro>Saliba
      B. Burn >Gabriel

      Which one is the best option. I can wait to deal with Burn. But can’t afford Burn>Saliba directly. Cheers for help.

      1. Crunchie
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        If Porro is injured i'd do A

    • Hanz0
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        How do you interpret Tsimikas coming off at HT?

        Resting for the weekend or was it a bad performance?

        1. Crunchie
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          I think he starts yes.

          He got hooked for Soz, and TAA a more attacking move

        2. Snake Juice
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Horrendous performance, regret buying him already

        3. Hazz
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          He played really bad (again).

          Given teams often opt for height and physicality vs. Brentford, Gomez ahead of Tsimikas is almost a no-brainer. Tsimikas got absolutely done for the first goal he was entirely at fault for conceding. Plus, Tsimikas would be up against an in-form Mbeumo.

          Considering both of their respective forms (Gomez good, Tsimikas bad) the signs are not good.

      • Silecro
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Why was Dunk taken off at ht?

        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Injured.

        2. DA Minnion (Former great)
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Groin strain.

      • FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Estupinan on for 10 minutes and then off injured again. Brutal.

      • timawflowers
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        martinelli and watkins in for son and alvarez?

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          no, why?

        2. Woy_is_back
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          watkins lol

        3. KunDogan
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          No

      • ShaunGoater123
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Any suggestions here? Bench is all ruled out so need to do some surgery.

        Areola
        Porro / cash / tsimikas
        Salah / son / saka / Bowen
        Haaland / archer / Watkins

        Neto / burn / lamptey / Anderson

        2FT, 0 ITB

        1. Woy_is_back
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Burn to Lascelles/Livramento/Palace def

        2. Ra Ra Ra
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Burn to Palace defender

          1. ShaunGoater123
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Just the one?

            I was considering possibly Neto > Johnstone + burn > maguire

            1. Ra Ra Ra
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              If I had the opportunity I’d like 2ft after the international break

              1. ShaunGoater123
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                Yeah fair point.

                Thanks for the thoughts

      • Salarrivederci
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        If money was not an issue would you pick Saliba or White?

        1. Woy_is_back
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          White, more attacking potential

        2. dunas_dog
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          White

        3. Ra Ra Ra
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          White I think

        4. Salarrivederci
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Thanks all.

          White also more differential.

          Areola
          TAA - Trippier - White
          Salah - Son - Mbeumo - Eze - Palmer
          Haaland - Morris

          Pretty unlike many teams for next GW I'd say!

        5. KunDogan
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Money is always an issue 🙂

      • Ra Ra Ra
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        4 missing this week
        Udogie -> Gabriel / guehi
        Jesus -> Darwin / (Ferguson?) / (hojlund ?!)

        1ft 0.0 itb

        Saliba trippier cash Mitchell (Udogie*)
        Salah Bowen Foden saka* (Mads*)
        Watkins Alvarez (Jesus*)

        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Would want nailed players, not Gabriel Nunez Ferguson etc

      • WVA
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Even my full playing bench might not cover all my players that could miss out this weekend.

        Areola
        Trippier Cash* Udogie* Gabriel*
        Salah Saka* Maddison* Bowen
        Haaland Watkins
        Turner Palmer Archer Taylor

        1. Ra Ra Ra
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          I’d be looking at dropping Udogie as Spurs will be leaky going forward

        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Cash is on the bench for Villa tonight so he is fine. Gabriel should start as well as Saka (Arteta making an absolute joke of himself ans Saka). Maddison was not in training yesterday or today I think so he will be your main concern but pressers to come so don't panic yet.

          1. WVA
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Maddison sits in a boot all week and still plays

      • Milk, 1 Šuker
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Is Pervis the new Reece James? What was the problem tonight?

      • JollyGoodYellows
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Is Burn > Gabriel the sensible transfer this week or should I take a hit?

        Areola
        Cash Andersen Tsimikas Taylor
        Salah Son Saka Gordon
        Watkins Haaland

        Strakosha Solanke Burn Anderson

        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Not sensible as Gabriel is a rotation risk

      • ChickenTikkaMoSalah
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Do we know if Maddison is out for weekend?

        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          No but the way FPL is going he will miss out this weekend

        2. Hazz
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Nope. I've lost count of the amount of times he is 'not in training' during the week but then starts at the weekend.

          He's a player who is used to managing knocks thought the odd sitting out.

          1. WVA
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Also Spurs have noone else

      • Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Tsimi might not start, Porro might be out. Nketiah and Saka yellow flagged. Not looking good

        1. Aussie Rules
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          What happened to Porro?

        2. Shauno_444
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 mins ago

          Feels like Martinelli is going to haul

      • FPLAddict999
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          hi all. New here. Providing Maddison is injured, should I do him to Mbuemo, or do Burn to Lascelles and play a 442? feel like a CS Vs Bournemouth is more likely than a g/a Vs liverpool but idk

        • Phil's Stamps
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Start

          A) Guehi
          B) Lascelles

          (No Trippier, if it helps)

          Thanks.

          1. Shauno_444
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            A

        • BobbyDoesNotLook
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Backline of Tsimi, Gabriel and Cash in the mud. Fortunately I have Charlie Taylor and the most reliable baldy in the league (spoiler: mr Baldock).

        • Shauno_444
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          27 mins ago

          Is Areola still first choice?

