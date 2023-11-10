354
Tips November 10

FPL Gameweek 12 Members Video: Andy + Seb

354 Comments
Share

Our Members Videos continue with another installment ahead of the Gameweek 12 deadline.

This week, it’s a Scoutcast special as Andy North and Seb Wassell drop in for a live stream.

It has been a rough week for FPL managers dealing not only with a disastrous Gameweek 11, but also a slew of injury flags throughout the past few days.

Andy and Seb go over their latest plans and are also on hand to help you with any of your dilemmas too.

The video is available to watch via the embedded link below.

There was also a live Q&A earlier today if you’re in the mood for more visual offerings, plus a whole host of other content in the Gameweek 12 playlist.

354 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Movement
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hello Guys!!

    Should I do Cash to Gabriel this week? Or go into the international break with 2FT?

    A) Yes make the switch
    B) Hold and have 2FT

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Goodness, no. Why would you sell Cash?

      Open Controls
    2. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hold

      Open Controls
    3. Sid07
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Hold, easy

      Open Controls
  2. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    So ppl keep Saka ?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yep.

      Open Controls
  3. El_Matador
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Asked earlier today, sampling a different crowd.

    Bench one;

    Cash
    Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. TBL
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      cash

      Open Controls
    2. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Liverpool have only conceded twice in 5 home games, so I'm on same decision and have Mbeumo first on bench. Have gone back and forth a few times and may change my mind again

      Open Controls
    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Always cash…

      Open Controls
  4. Kam_lfc
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Burn to

    A) Mitchell
    B) livromento

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Kam_lfc
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Or Gabriel?

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I'd probably get Gabriel if you've no Arsenal defensive cover and fixtures good.

        Open Controls
    3. Sid07
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'd give Livramento one game to get an idea of where and if he plays. Trips is their main supply of goals so why would they move him over to the left where he is less effective . Hall or even Dummet could start

      Open Controls
  5. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    FT done (Maddi > Eze). G2G with Tsimi first sub?

    Areola
    Trippier - Cash - Ruben
    Salah - Eze - Bowen - JWP - Mitoma
    Haaland - Alvarez

    Turner - Tsimi - Archer - Baldock

    Open Controls
  6. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is Tsimikas / Lamptey >> Saliba worth [-4] ?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not for a hit

      Open Controls
    3. Buck The Trent
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  7. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    G2G?

    Areola
    Trips Cash Gabriel
    Salah Saka Mbuemo Gordon
    Haaland Watkins Darwizzy

    Turner Tsmi Kabore Gusto

    Open Controls
  8. Sid07
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Maddison + burn to
    1) martinelli + liveramento
    2) mitoma + liveramento
    3) gordon + lascelles ( give me funds to do alvarez to watkins next week)

    Open Controls
    1. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      3 although not sure why you want Watkins after this gw. Tough fixtures

      Open Controls
    2. Sid07
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      4) gordon + tripper ( 0.0 itb)

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Definitely this if you can

        Open Controls
      2. Bobkat
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I’ve done 4

        Open Controls
    3. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      4

      Open Controls
  9. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    There are so many transfers that can be taken.
    A Saka/ martinelli/ nketiah
    B Mitoma / Ferguson
    C Saliba/white
    D Bruno/ hojlund

    I have maddison burn and Alvarez who i want to ship out. Have 2 ft.

    Which of these options are priority?

    Open Controls
  10. Yozzer
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    How's this look for free

    Alvarez , Chuk --> Gordon Archer

    It allows me enough itb for Gordon to Mbuemo in gw 14.

    Open Controls
    1. Sid07
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      archer for bench?

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah mate. It would leave me with this .

        Areola
        Trips Gabriel Maguire
        Saka Son Salah Adingra Gordon
        Haaland Watkins
        3.9 Archer Tsimi Taylor

        Open Controls
  11. Hazardous1983
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Schar to.lascelles for free or save

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Save

      Open Controls
    2. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Why? Sideways transfer

      Open Controls
  12. mad_beer ✅
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Maddison to Gordon or Martinelli for -4. Archer is my only sub with Stones injured.

    Open Controls
  13. simong1
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Take out Tsimikas or Taylor for Lascelles?

    Open Controls
  14. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Have 2FT and wanna use one to transfer Diaby ( own Watkins)

    Diaby to ?
    A Mitoma
    B Gordon

    Open Controls
  15. Hazardous1983
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Captain salah haland or watkins

    Open Controls
  16. Werner Bros
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Terrible gameweek last week, any thoughts on how to use 2FT here?

    A: Kabore > Lascelles
    B: Porro > Saliba
    C: both of the above
    D: Something else?

    Areola Turner
    Cash Porro Tsimikas Branthwaite Kabore
    Salah Son Bowen Diaby Anderson
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    2FT 0.2

    Open Controls
  17. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Play palmer or alvarez?

    Open Controls
  18. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    a) Lascelles (bou) +4pt
    b) Mitoma,/Gordon/Martinelli/Luiz/Eze/Doku/Hee-chan/Palmer (replace Maddison**)

    Open Controls
  19. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play Lascelles or Tsimi?

    Open Controls
  20. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    What to do, what to do….2 FT…

    Maddison out..
    A) Saka in and Roll 1 (0 itb)
    B) Bowen in and Roll 1 (1.1 itb)
    C) Julian out for Shitkins and Diaby
    D) Julian out for Skitkins and City Mid
    E) Julian out for Skitkins and Eze
    F) Archer out for Shitkins and fodder

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  21. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    If money no issue then white or saliba?

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      just now

      White

      Open Controls
  22. shorey143
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Can someone talk me out of captaining Ferguson please

    Saka - injury risk and low ceiling
    Salah - playing against a disciplined low block
    Haaland - against a decent defence
    Son - away from home and in a depleted side

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.