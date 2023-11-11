791
791 Comments
  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    How was Jorginho screaming like a girl when he went down LOL

    1. FantasyTony
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Disrespectful to girls tbh

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        I am listening with earphones so heard it loud and clear. It was a squel.

        He was bleeding though.

    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Busted his head open to be fair

    3. Kaneyonero
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      The days of manly players are over. Overpaid whimps the lot of them

      1. Randaxus
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Ederson is the toughest player in the leauge, he can get kicked in the face and just get stright back up.

    4. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Screaming like a girl?

      Girls are tougher than these sissies.

      1. jacob1989
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Why make fun if someone is in pain?

        1. Chazz Reinhold
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          That's not fun.

    5. Headers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      That type of faking should come with a suspension

  2. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    United player owners…
    Still keeping for the “good fixtures”
    Smh

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Plenty on here thought Bruno was a good pick this GW

    2. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I'm pleased with my United player actually

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour ago

      I wish I’d have kept faith with Onana, actually.

      Been outscoring Areola, who’s had ”good fixtures”.

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour ago

      As a new Maguire owner, I am quite pleased with this result.

  3. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Elneny is still alive apparently

    1. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      😆 I see what you did there

      1. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        1 hour ago

        Just seen him after a long while, that's it.

  4. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Air Gordon to save the GW

    1. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yes please!

    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Dam...good one

  5. TOBY1
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    This week not shaping up great - just waiting for Alvarez/tsimikas to haul after taking out for Nketiah and Gabriel

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      You are not the only with those exact transfers 🙁

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        45 mins ago

        Well, I benched Tsimikas and sold Udogie.

  6. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Maguire's 7 points feel like a haul

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yes very much so!

    2. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Congrats

    3. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Has he got bonus? Showing as just outside bonus atm

      1. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        58 mins ago

        Think he's just dropped out unfortunately

        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          53 mins ago

          Hopefully sneaks back in again with the late adjs

  7. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    So much value in Harry! Another CS \o/

  8. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Probably should consider Trippier for the armband!
    CS looks nailed on + 3 bonus when they do + assist threat

    1. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Let’s hope for another 8-0 win with Trippier & Gordon having lots of fun

  9. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    First time owning Trippier this year. Sorry all.

  10. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Trippier haul needed!

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      He’ll get it 🙂

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      maybe today the day he scores a fk...

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        58 mins ago

        Massively overdue a goal tbf

  11. F4L
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    surprised Tripps gets the RB spot, guess Howe really values his crossing ability.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I would have capped Trippier if I knew he was RB 🙁

      1. Randaxus
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        In the press conference he said he wants to play him on the right.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      It's 'only' Bournemouth, plus Livramento likely gets the next start as Hall cannot play against Chelsea.

      1. Piggs Boson
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        If Livra does play, I think he'll play on the left.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Yes I agree with you.

    3. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      He said that in his presser.

      Howe tried Trips on the left briefly against Dortmund, but quickly switched back saying Trippier's right foot was too important a weapon to lose.

      1. F4L
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        yeah agreed saw that, made me want to keep Tripps.

        switch did come after Livra put that nice cross in for Joelinton chance so thought maybe Livra would still get a chance @RB, but anyways good news for Tripps owners.

        maybe on pens today? hopeful thinking but who knows

  12. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Bolliox. Mom. Tarkovski. Good to see olise with eze again. It like Spurs with no Maddison or Son without them

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Yeah great, I am doing Saka > Eze next week then Mbeumo 😛

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        40 mins ago

        Me too lol. Diaby to Eze next week and Son to Mbeumo and Pedro to Darwin (injuries aside) could be trippier instead

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        Me too lol. But keeping Eze. Son to mbuemo and either Pedro to Darwin or a defence to Trippier depending on injuries

  13. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Apologies to Palace defence owners. I bought Andersen for Tsimikas last night.

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      We were Dyched. We are Liverpool bogey side and Everton are ours.

      Funny old game

  14. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    AZ bench boosted with turner, kabore, tsimikas and archer?!?!?!?!?!?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Why?

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      It was an accident.

      1. Salan
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Kindergarten Mistake.

      2. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Hit the bench boost by accident!

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Lost his mind?

    4. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Head's gone

    5. TOBY1
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Accident or more boost for black box views. Either way still the best content for me.

      1. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        39 mins ago

        absolutely. best podcast out there by a mile. this week was already epic, next week.......must watch tv!

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          37 mins ago

          Yes it is

    6. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Oh crap. You don't want that with anyone.

      There should be a way of undoing mistakes like that before deadlines

    7. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      for is sake I really hope tsimikas and archer haul

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        So do I. When haaland was playing gw15 just before the world cup last year. Fpl towers admitted a few mistakes there end happened and I had played my free hit chip. I hadn't. Happen to Borges last season as well.

        I remember I did feel gutted

        Luckily alot of big side went out the fa cup anyway. So scraped a 200k finish but, I almost gave up. (I probably would have fone if it wasn't for the world cup break

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          33 mins ago

          It was when the site crashed 20 mins before deadline

          1. NJ MetroStars
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            dude thats f'd up! you think thats what happened to him today? I know magnus carlson quit fpl for a similar reason

  15. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Semenyo coming in for Wilson

  16. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Mykolenko massively overlooked, can’t believe his ownership and price!

    Gutted I was 0.1 off buying him this week

  17. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    The most surprising thing this gameweek is that Fernandes managed to not get a yellow card.

  18. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Any minutes for Livramento do we reckon? Gamble does not work 😛

    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      sorry but likely, Hall won't play the whole match imo

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Ah great, prefer him to get mins as Guehi first sub 😉

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I'd say very likely, for Hall or Almiron.

  19. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    What has happened to my beautiful Son? ;( Who to replace him with?

    A) Eze
    B) Gordon
    C) Trossard

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Chill he’s blanked 2 weeks in a row, not the end of the world

  20. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Dyche is doing the thing that he did at Burnley where all of a sudden they started playing attacking football.

    1. FantasyTony
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Charlie Taylor essential

  21. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Schar hammy

    1. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Oh dear

  22. Razor Ramon
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Lascelles is 40?

