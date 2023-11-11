Following on from Wolverhampton Wanderers’ late win over Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux, three more Premier League matches get underway at the traditional 3pm kick-off time:

Arsenal are among the teams in action, with Burnley the visitors to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has made one change from the side that beat Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, with Oleksandr Zinchenko coming in for Ben White, who misses out through injury, as does Martin Odegaard.

That means Bukayo Saka starts despite suffering a knock in midweek, along with Leandro Trossard, who is preferred to Eddie Nketiah up front.

As for Burnley, they are unchanged from the team that lost 2-0 at home in Gameweek 11.

At Selhurst Park, Roy Hodgson makes one alteration for Crystal Palace, with Eberechi Eze – fresh from signing a new long-term contract – coming in for Cheick Doucoure. Michael Olise is named among the substitutes, meanwhile.

It’s one change for Everton, too, as Amadou Onana comes in for Idrissa Gueye in the engine room.

In the other match this afternoon, Erik ten Hag makes two changes to the side who lost 4-3 against FC Copenhagen in midweek.

Victor Lindelof and Sergio Reguilon come in at the back, replacing Jonny Evans and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The latter misses out through illness.

The visitors are unchanged from the side who impressed in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool last Sunday.

GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Havertz, Rice, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale, Walters, Kiwior, Elneny, Ibrahim, Vieira, Nketiah, Sagoe, Nelson

Burnley XI: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Koleosho, Amdouni, Rodriguez

Subs: Vigouroux, Roberts, Delcroix, Redmond, Cullen, Ramsey, Larsen, Obafemi, Odobert

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Lerma, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard

Subs: Matthews, Clyne, Richards, Holding, Ahamada, Doucoure, Olise, Mateta, Franca

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Keane, Patterson, Godfrey, Gueye, Danjuma, Beto, Dobbin, Chermiti

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Reguilon, McTominay, Eriksen, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Varane, Mainoo, Hannibal, Mount, Pellistri, Amrabat, Martial, Antony

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Mengi, Lockyer, Osho, Kabore, Nakamba, Barkley, Doughty, Townsend, Ogbene, Morris

Subs: Krul, Mpanzu, Giles, Clark, Chong, Nelson, Berry, Adebayo, Brown

