Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 12

Sponsored by Betway

The following article involves an advertisement for a betting company and is strictly for users aged 18+.

Gameweek 12 continues this weekend and Betway have joined in with a couple of Super Boost offers.

Before the November international break begins, both Saturday and Sunday will have five Premier League matches. Chelsea host Manchester City in the main event.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 12 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 2/1 odds for this treble rather than the original evens:

Son Heung-min (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Hwang Hee-chan (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Pedro Porro (2+ Tackles)

Meanwhile, there’s 2/1 instead of 3/4 on offer for Sunday’s Super Boost:

Mohamed Salah (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Ollie Watkins (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Jarrod Bowen (1+ Shots on Target)

SATURDAY

The first boost revolves around the lunchtime kick-off between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.

Since moving up front in Gameweek 4, Son Heung-min is averaging roughly three attempts per match and has registered at least one shot on target each time – five outings have seen multiple.

Combined with Spurs being ranked second in these areas – 186 attempts, 67 on target – things bode well for Son. However, Ange Postecoglou’s side will be without James Maddison and Richarlison.

They’ve also lost defenders Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven for this match, so it makes sense to back Son’s international colleague Hwang Hee-chan for a shot on target. He’s on a five-game streak of attacking returns, delivering in eight of his 11 league appearances.

It might require some solid defensive play from Pedro Porro. Requiring just two tackles here seems easy for someone whose last pair of matches have seen 11 and eight of them. In fact, his total of 58 is number one for all defenders, only behind Joao Palhinha overall.

SUNDAY

Then, on Sunday, three of the season’s best attackers all require one shot on target.

Ollie Watkins has the joint-third most of them so far (15), with Mohamed Salah and Jarrod Bowen just one behind.

Neither Salah nor Watkins netted last weekend but the Aston Villa forward scored Thursday’s Europa Conference League winner. They’re on the third and fourth most penalty area touches, indicating they’ll get many opportunities to test the goalkeeper.

Watkins has at least one on target from seven successive league games and Villa are imperious at home. As for Bowen, only three individuals have bettered his seven goals – Salah is one of them.

Full T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org. | #ad