216
216 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Chazz Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Matt Ritchie looks like he might be Eddie Howe's son.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      just now

      *Father

      Open Controls
  2. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Ritchie misses out on a potential clean sheet by about 5 seconds

    Open Controls
    1. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      just now

      .2% are fuming

      Open Controls
  3. noissimbus
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    Wonder why Pope was not called up. At least in place of Ramsdale who's not even playing.

    Open Controls
    1. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      38 mins ago

      Pope is easily the best English keeper.

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        Great shot stopper but distribution is questionable - as is his coolheadedness when under pressure with the ball at his feet.

        Open Controls
        1. Piggs Boson
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Didn't seem to cope well with the pressure of wearing an England shirt either. Even his shot stopping was shaky: https://youtu.be/MSO3MIRyW4E?t=142

          Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      Is he good with the ball at his feet? Big part of how England play.

      Looked really dodgy against Germany last year.

      Open Controls
      1. BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        36 mins ago

        Being good on the ball is not the first thing I want in my keeper, sorry.

        Open Controls
      2. noissimbus
        • 1 Year
        32 mins ago

        So sad if that's the main criteria, but I guess they will only play Pickford anyway.

        Open Controls
        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Is Pickford that good? Seems like most of the balls are simple passes out the back? Haven’t seen Pickford do something extraordinary in with the ball which makes you think “wow that’s why he’s in the team”

          Open Controls
  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    41 mins ago

    Newcastle have 4 healthy keepers
    Might have to change shirts to a field player

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      You joke but...

      https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/s/s8BIb9Exex

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        Well spotted.

        Open Controls
  5. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Bournemouth should have scored

    Open Controls
    1. Sprinterdude
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      A few already

      Open Controls
  6. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Really need to see that Bournemouth goal

    Open Controls
    1. The Night Trunker.
        15 mins ago

        ban

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Lol

          Open Controls
      • noissimbus
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Coupled with Trippier assist please.

        Open Controls
    2. Bubz
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Trippier 9 pointer loading?

      Open Controls
      1. Zalk
        • 12 Years
        just now

        not even on the board yet

        Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Need Newcastle CS busted here

      Open Controls
      1. The Night Trunker.
          1 min ago

          ban

          Open Controls
      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        Semenyo having a great game

        Open Controls
      3. Twisted Saltergater
        • 14 Years
        30 mins ago

        How have Newcastle not conceded. Bournemouth looking great.

        Open Controls
      4. Chazz Reinhold
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        28 mins ago

        What injury did Solanke must fake?

        Open Controls
      5. Fabreghastly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        Solanke groin twang

        Open Controls
        1. The Night Trunker.
            just now

            Great player in the Chinese league.

            Open Controls
        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          27 mins ago

          Not looking good for Solanke

          Open Controls
        3. MIGHTY JOE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          25 mins ago

          Go on, Pope. Rack up them save points!

          Open Controls
        4. Jafooli
          • 11 Years
          23 mins ago

          When do we expect the BGW/DGW action to start? Anything on the horizon?

          Open Controls
          1. Fabreghastly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            11 mins ago

            Blank 18
            Possible double 20

            Open Controls
            1. Jafooli
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Thanks Fabs…

              Open Controls
          2. Chazz Reinhold
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            We already had one

            Open Controls
            1. Jafooli
              • 11 Years
              8 mins ago

              Last week?

              Open Controls
              1. Chazz Reinhold
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                3 mins ago

                Last week quite many kept a clean sheet.

                Open Controls
        5. Kaneyonero
          • 7 Years
          21 mins ago

          Looks like a dull 0 0

          Open Controls
          1. DA Minnion (Former great)
            • 11 Years
            8 mins ago

            Would take that gladly.

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Blow-In
              • 10 Years
              just now

              1-0 would be way better. Coupled with a yellow for Kieran.

              Open Controls
          2. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Really want Newc to concede.

            Open Controls
        6. JBG
          • 5 Years
          19 mins ago

          Howe team vs Howe team this....

          Both trying to disrupt play of each other and hit each on counter attacks or hope for set piece goals.

          Btw, wish that Lascelles header went in, don't think he was offside.

          Open Controls
          1. Chazz Reinhold
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Would have been an own goal.

            Open Controls
        7. lilmessipran
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Relax everyone Newcastle will keep a clean sheet, Bou have poor finishers.

          Open Controls
        8. Firminooooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Gabriel over Saliba and no Newcastle defence. Im cursed. Of course Newcastle will get a CS after beeing run over. This season is a nightmare.

          Open Controls
        9. lilmessipran
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Hauled off Livra in

          Open Controls
        10. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Hall hauled off for Livramento

          Open Controls
        11. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Trippier staying on the right

          Open Controls
        12. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Lets goooo Livrmementoooo

          Open Controls
          1. Firminooooo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Lets go Bournemouthhhhhhhh!

            Open Controls
            1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Doesn't quite have the same ring...

              Open Controls
        13. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          So close to Trippier assist

          Open Controls
        14. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Team look absolutely sht next gw....

          Even Son not looking a good captain with Mads out..

          Open Controls
        15. lilmessipran
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          How do you miss that Solanke..jeez they are bad

          Open Controls
          1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Well first thing it’s solanke

            Open Controls
        16. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          If there's 15 mins of stoppage time, Livra cs potential

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            don't think it works like that :p

            Open Controls
            1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              It shoukd

              Open Controls
              1. have you seen cyan
                • 4 Years
                just now

                sure, if Trippier gets 2 cs 😀

                Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.