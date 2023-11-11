The fifth and final match of the day sees Bournemouth play host to Newcastle United.

Kick-off at the Vitality Stadium is at 5.30pm GMT.

Eddie Howe makes three changes to the side that lost to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Tino Livramento and the suspended Bruno Guimaraes drop out, along with Callum Wilson who is injured.

In come 17-year-old Jamie Miley, Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon.

As for Bournemouth, they welcome back Neto in goal, with Marcos Senesi, Lewis Cook, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo also coming into the starting XI.

They replace Andrei Radu, Chris Mepham, Milos Kerkez, Alex Scott and Philip Billing.

GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Neto, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly, Christie, Cook, Tavernier, Semenyo, Kluivert, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Mepham, Kerkez, Smith, Traore, Brooks, Rothwell, Ouattara, Sinisterra

Bournemouth XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall, Miley, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Gordon

Subs: Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Krafth, Murphy, Livramento, Ritchie, Diallo, Parkinson

