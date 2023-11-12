Manchester City travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on Sunday, in the final match of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12.

Chelsea return to action after Monday’s unforgettable 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, while the champions put three past Young Boys without reply in midweek.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT.

Pep Guardiola makes five changes from his UEFA Champions League starting XI.

Manuel Akanji, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku come into the team, with John Stones, Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and Jack Grealish dropping out.

Nathan Ake is not in the matchday squad, however.

As for Chelsea, they make one alteration, with Marc Cucurella replacing Levi Colwill, who misses out with a slight shoulder problem. Armando Broja is back on the bench after returning from injury, meanwhile.

GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling, Jackson

Subs: Petrovic, Gusto, Maatsen, Badiashile, Ugochukwu, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Matos

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Rodri, Bernardo, Foden, Alvarez, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Carson, Ortega, Lewis, Bobb, Nunes, Grealish, Kovacic, Phillips

