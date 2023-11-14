40
  1. J ⚒ Gimme ur Mané
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Solanke (c)

  2. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    I sure hope FFScout doesn't get hit by a bus this week.

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      One third of the season just about gone, maybe the Scout should be able to up the budget to £84m for the starting XI and £101m overall. Hands up anyone who has less TV.

  3. Snake Juice
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Martinelli owners: He's going to start Brazil's next game. Not injured.

    1. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Sold already, that burnley game was too easy for him to blank. Probably gets broken with Saka soon.

    2. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      & I’m 100% sure I wouldn’t blank vs Burnley

  4. Sam (Team Sam)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    I just realised I have exact cash plus two free transfers to do:

    Out: Cash and Gordon
    In: Baldock and Mbuemo

    That would leave me with all 8 of the top 8 attackers in the game.

    What do you think?

    Areola (Turner)

    Gabriel, Tsimikas, Lascelles (Taylor, Baldock)

    Salah, Son, Saka, Bowen, Mbuemo

    Haaland, Watkins (Archer)

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      I count 7

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        ...which is all you can field at once anyway outside of a BB.

      2. Sam (Team Sam)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Oops! Ha, yeah, the top 7

    2. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Well, buying the past means nothing.

      Owning the future top attackers when they start scoring, that should be your aim.

      1. Sam (Team Sam)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Completely agree. Although looking at this bunch, I reckon Salah, Son, Saka, Haaland, Watkins will continue to be up there no matter the fixtures. Then Bowen and Mbuemo both have good games going forward.

        1. Chazz Reinhold
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          It is easy to bet on such players and that's why you pay more for them.

          I.prefer to find low budget players such as Palmer who score even in tough fixtures.

          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Not saying he is a bad pick at all, but the run of penalties for Chelsea is not sustainable.

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              He has a lot of open play threat also, but it hasn't materialised yet. He is at least good enough to start in easy fixtures and excellent to be 1st on the bench in any game as we have just seen.

              1. McGurn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Totally agree, a very good pick. Just the comment that he scores in tough fixtures is very reliant on penalties, which are unlikely to continue at the same rate (obviously you know this, but i was responding to the commenter).

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Watkins can be wasteful and vs good teams he gets less chances. He will keep on scoring, but is he going to be worth the money all the time? Saka carrying injury(?) without Øde and Jesus hasn't looked too dangerous lately. That can naturally change any day, class is permanent. That's probably top 7 attackers, but Trippier has to be in discussion of top 7 players.

    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      You forgot to read the small print - past performance is not always an indicator of future performance.

  5. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Hee chan and cash to mykolenko and eze for -4?

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      If anyone can

      Hee chan !

    2. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Cash is gonna drop tonight.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        Doubt it 😉

  6. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Would you do the following for a - 4?

    Cash & Mitoma > Saliba & Mbeumo

    Y or N

    Cheers

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Or just Cash > Saliba?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        58 mins ago

        You have Gabriel? It's his turn to score.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          57 mins ago

          But he could be rested also one day.

        2. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          30 mins ago

          No ARS players at present

    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Maybe get Mbeumo in 14 when he faces Luton

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thats the plan now mate, cheers Rainy. 🙂

  7. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Tsimi rose

  8. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Price changes 15 November

    Riser: Tsimikas (4.7)

    Fallers: Amdouni (5.3), Cornet (5.2)

    1. snow pea in repose
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thanks

  9. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Cheers 1-0, huge win! 😉

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      Yeah, an embarrassing 1-0 after benching him last week 🙁

      Cheers, R

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        Everyone who had even half decent defenders benched him tbh. Cannot even be really annoyed, these things just happen. Some people play with very poor bench to avoid bench points, but that's inferior strategy.

  10. Steve Stiffler
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Brought in Douglas Luiz two weeks ago and hes done absolutely natin. Considering getting rid of Cash and him both. Who would you prioritise getting rid of? Thanks.

    Team is:
    Areola (Turner)
    Cash, Tsimikas, Lascelles (Taylor, Kabore)
    Salah, Son, D. Luiz, Bowen (Nakamba)
    Haaland, Watkins , Alvarez

    1 FT, 3.1ITB

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Luiz to Palmer before he is 5.4?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Or Nakamba to Mbeumo actually

  11. Little Frank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Is it worth a -4 to do Cash and Diaby to Baldock and Bowen? Will likely captain Bowen.
    Or just do Diaby to Ward-Prowse and captain Haaland?

    1. Phil's Stamps
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Spurs' defence is in bits and they play with a high line (that suits Diaby). Likely a goal fest. This week he's a hold for me.

