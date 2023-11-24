82
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    NUFC fitness update

    Howe says Schar & Almiron are fine

    Isak… “I don’t want to give too much away”

    Botman… “Hoping not too long & rejoins group pretty quickly. But there’s chance that may not happen”

    Longstaff… “Still checking”

    Wilson… “Still unclear”

    https://twitter.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1727983065090167127?t=8ERJxUx4dnMdK-1PgWJCzg&s=19

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Howe says, "I don't want nobody else, I love you"
      Howe's lying
      "There won't be somebody else, and that's true"
      Howe's lying
      "Say you'll always be my friend, sweet darling"
      Why does Howe pretend?

    2. SirMattBugsby
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      So Lascelles and Isak will probably start..

    3. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      I reckon Lascelles has the next few weeks at least.

    4. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Howe being just as helpful and honest as usual

  2. StellaMan
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    2 FTs - any thoughts?

    Areola / Leno
    Cash, trippier, Mitchell, Kabore, Tmikas
    Salah, son, Diaby, Gordon (Chuk)
    Alvarez, Haaland, Watkins

    Thinking Isak in as a punt?

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      Bank?

      Alvarez to Isak sounds good. Gordon to Palmer is an option. Cash to Saliba too.

      1. StellaMan
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, need to use one as or will lose one.
        Like Cash out but was thinking giving one more week!
        So little option in the forward department

        Other option is downgrade Alvarez and upgrade a mid to Saka

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      I wouldn't
      But if Newcastle lose against PSG, that's it isn't it? There fixture run is noway near as bad?

      Actually maybe not.

      https://twitter.com/Legomane_FPL/status/1724190419628540088/photo/1

      1. StellaMan
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Useful to see, they have a stacked middle!
        Rotation going to be a nightmare everywhere it seems

  3. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    I am thinking of WC between GW19 and 20 as Man City as I'd only Buy Haaland back away to Everton.

    I assume Mbuemo goes to AFCON after the Man City game GW20? (if the double is confrimed)?

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      It would be typical if FPL if he plays 1 game in the potential DGW and flies out before the second.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        yes, it is 6 days i think, which means that we would probably not, but if it is 6 days before his first game (15th Jan), then we have nothing to worry about, unless it is played on the 3rd January

        1. goriuanx
          • 13 Years
          25 mins ago

          Hopefully some confirmation soon. Think he's a great pick between now and then regardless.

  4. goriuanx
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Please Bowen, be fit.

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      This!

    2. URSUCHAKAREN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why?

      All early transfers should be punished.

      1. SirMattBugsby
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ooh I'm being punished 😆

  5. Tambling5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    I'm a bit unclear of rhe rules. Can we use wildcard to start in Gw 20 or do we have to wait till 21?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      use by 30th December, which is gw20, so latest game week is AFTER GW19, alot of content creators are saying WC GW19, i think thats where the confusion is coming from.

      From FPL website : The first Wildcard will be available from the start of the season until the Gameweek 20 deadline on Saturday 30 December
      https://www.premierleague.com/news/3568527

  6. Heavy Cream
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    You have to choose Toney, Isak or Wilson for the long term. Who do you choose? I have Mbeumo.

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Isak he the only one fit. until new year

    2. StellaMan
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Isak if fit

  7. Bubbles1985
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    RP, sorry.

    So glad I planned to have 2FT over the IB.q
    Current squad has many flags...

    Lamptey, Kabore, Cash, Bowen and Haaland!

    Areola
    Cash Guehi Tsimikas
    Salah Son Bowen Diaby JWP
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Morris Kabore Lamptey

    I could use my 2FT for:

    Cash > Zinc
    Morris > Nketiah

    Obviously no hits and would see me start Bowen with JWP first on the bench.

    Also have 0.9m itb

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Nketiah isn't a starter. Jesus and Trossard are fit

      Lamptey was seen in training. Haaland and Cash are fine

      It's Morris + Kabore to Archer + Zinch/Gabriel for me

      1. Bubbles1985
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        Archer was my original plan to then upgrade/change Alvarez.

        Bowen would be my issue but I will wait for the presser and then could cover him with Archer, I guess.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      Apology accepted!

  8. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Start Alvarez or Palmer?

    Rest of attack is Bowen, Saka, Son, Eze, Watkins and Haaland

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Maybe both and save a FT? If Bowen is out.

  9. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Cash and Haaland are fine I think

    Eze or go early on Mbeumo or both for the West Ham boys if Bowe is out for a couple of weeks.

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Reply to Bubble1995

    2. Bubbles1985
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Not sure about Eze, well not sure about Palace more specifically!

      Mbeumo boat has been missed but I could have mini WC for -4 or -8.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I am with Olise back (like Son/Maddison). Mbuemo boat has not been missed, i havent had him yet this season, but will do next week

  10. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Got very lucky with injuries (he says before team news)

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      2FT 0ITB

      Johnstone (Turner)
      Saliba Cash, Porro (Tsimikas Kabore)
      Salah Son Saka Diaby Adringa
      Haaland Alvarez (Pedro)

      A. Diaby to Eze this week. Is this too crazy need money and get rid of Brighton players)?
      Pedro to Darwin and one of Son and Saka to Mbeumo next week and play 343 until GW20.

      This way i can see which one of Son (Without Maddison) or Saka (with Jesus back, looks better moving forward) Planned next wek moves would be Mbeumo and Darin for one of Son/Saka. The return of Isak/Nkunku and Watkins for GW18 can be done for both Man City fowrads. WC between GW19-20.

      B Or sell Cash to Lascelles (4.5m or less) and Diaby for Mbeumo, Adringa for Palmer next week. (this still leaves me with Pedro), ok with Adringa the latter this week if Mitoma is out).

      C. Or downgrade Pefro to Archer/Semenyo) and that is really committing to 352 to upgrade Alvarez later (least favourite)

      On A at the moment despite losing Diaby?

  11. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Mitoma/Cash➡️Palmer/James for a hit ?

    Nothing to lose after 56pts last gw and doubled my rank in the wrong direction. ..

    Nxt wk Watkins➡️Darwin

    Yay or nay?

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      41 mins ago

      Nay. Don't see the need for both Chelsea players this GW and seems Cash might be ok. Just Mitoma out unless you can bench and roll the ft, I'd say.

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Just Mitoma to Palmer. Cash is no better or worse than most defenders this week

    3. URSUCHAKAREN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I like it. Go for it.

      James might not get a CS but is more likely to get some attacking returns than Cash who might not even play. Villa also likely to concede a few this weekend.

      Sooner or later the James train will depart anyway.

  12. Robe Wan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Would you let Diaby have a crack at that spurs line or move for Mbuemo vs Arsenal?

    Only 1ft

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Let Diaby have a crack. Ooerr....

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        This

    2. Bubbles1985
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      I am starting Diaby this GW, so I would stick!

    3. I Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Rather have Diaby this week.

    4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Diaby

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Do it next week

  13. Jässi
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Benching headache, whom to start of these:

    A) Taylor (WHU)
    B) Tsimikas (mci)

    1) Mbeumo (ARS)
    2) Palmer (new)

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Headaches shouldn’t be shared.

    2. noissimbus
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      If you can, both 1 & 2. If not, B1 by a hairline.

    3. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      B1 for me.
      I think Tsimikas might be benched to allow for a more defensive option like Gomez.
      Palmer vs Mbeumo comes down to which team you think is more likely to get a penalty!

  14. URSUCHAKAREN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    24h to go...

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      I like the Ramones too!

  15. LiverpoolKG
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    One week punt:

    A. Kudus
    B. Eze

    Choice and reason why?

    Thanks in advance

    1. SirMattBugsby
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Personally edging towards Kudus because he's more explosive. I think he could be a decent medium-term buy as well (if Bowen is out for long).

  16. JBG
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Bowen didn't train yesterday apparently, according to WHexEmployee. But we will get more info through Moyes later, hopefully.

    1. noissimbus
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Hmm.. I'm thinking of leaving the C on him as he'll either start or not play at all right?

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Was my C until the injury news

    2. SirMattBugsby
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Training info is more reliable than pressers nowadays. Don't know why the latter are even held now: managers actively withhold information.

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        I agree tbf

  17. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Save FT or any other Thoughts ??
    Johnstone ( Starko)
    Trippier Gabriel Cash
    ( Lascelles Taylor)
    Salah Son Saka Adingra
    ( Gordon)
    Haaland Watkins Archer
    1FT 0.2 itb

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Is Gordon injured? No clue, but I would play him over Archer.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        So would I

      2. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers Dude

  18. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Which option:

    A) Luiz to Palmer
    B) Save FT, reassess and use 2 next gameweek.

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      This week is pretty crap, if i could save a FT i would, but probably going Diaby to Eze to fee up funds for moves next week

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Diaby to Eze makes absolute sense.

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Cheers

  19. Heavy Cream
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Jesus is available in my draft league. If I pick him up it would mean binning off either Alvarez, Wilson or Nkunku though….. any thoughts?

  20. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bench 1:

    a. Gordon
    b. Soucek
    c. Hwang
    d. Watkins

    ???

    1. Heavy Cream
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Soucek

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      A
      Definitely not D

    3. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A

    4. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      just now

      b.

  21. Øgaard it's Haa…
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    I fancy these to all be high-scoring games:
    MCI v LIV (4-2)
    NEW v CHE (2-3)
    TOT v AVL (2-3)

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I think most games will be high scoring.

      I feel Newcastle will be harder to beat this week though

  22. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which defender and Attacker would you play?

    A Cash
    B Tsim
    C Palmer
    D Archer

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      A and C

      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Same.

        1. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cheers

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Agreed

        1. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thanks

      3. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

