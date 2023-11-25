120
  1. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Offside given

    F u arteta

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      What did Arteta do? Apart from being an ahole

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        Nothing, just wanted to vent

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          18 mins ago

          Fair

        2. Rojo's Modern Life
          • 13 Years
          17 mins ago

          Not cool. These are humans not punching bags

          1. Yes Ndidi
            • 4 Years
            just now

            It's OK. He'd be meek as a lamb to his face...

  2. Free Hat
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Just head that in the first time Jesus!

  3. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    arteta must be fuming

  4. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    They measured offside from sakas shoulder when his left foot was further forward?

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Huh? Saka was not even in the box

      1. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I meant Jesus, sorry.

    2. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      The measure offside between the ball and Trossards foot.

      1. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I see. So there’s another part offside that says you must be behind the ball?

      2. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Surely it's to see whether Trossard is ahead of Jesus when Jesus played it? Can't be offside if you're behind the person playing the ball.

  5. Free Hat
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Where was this low block defending from Brentford vs Liverpool I wonder

    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Liverpool have more deadly players to play against a low block than we do.

      Only Jesus is better than Nunez

  6. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Saka really wide.

    Not seeing his essentialeness

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Fixtures my friend

      1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 5 Years
        just now

        He's already had them..

    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Since he started to give away penalties for charity he hasn’t really been worth owning at that price.

    3. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not sure he's essential tbh. Could be an easy sell for Mbuemo next week.

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Watkins vs Saka who do you own?

    4. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Don't buy don't sell

  7. Prinzhorn
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Don't really want to complain but there is more alcohol in alcohol-free beer than there is fun in this season's FPL.

    1. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      AI recommended me Pinnock. Went for my own intellectual choice : Eze.

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        At least you didn't sell Gordon for him
        https://twitter.com/FplMode/status/1728359145840034176

    2. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      When the hell did people start asking AI what they should be doing? In FPL or life in general.

      1. Prinzhorn
        • 2 Years
        just now

        it's becoming part of society wheter you like it not.

  8. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Red arrows for all

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Except for Gordon/Lascelles owners

  9. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently 21 with autosubs.

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. ted mcnure
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yikes!

  10. DMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Well. Cash to James went really well.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cash to Mengi was the move.

      1. Zalk
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        The amount of praise Mengi has gotten from you. You might be on to something.

  11. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    I wonder if Garnacho's goal against Arsenal was actually onside now they've realised that if it's on an angle it's an optical illusion.

    1. One Bee's Saka
        4 mins ago

        I really tired of this rules. The best opportunity to improve the game have been presented by Wenger - full-body line onside.

        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          100% Agree with Wengers big fat lines.

    2. One Bee's Saka
        11 mins ago

        I can't see any cleensheets on this game as well. Looks like Areola with 3 points will be one of the best GK results of this GW.

      • FPL Blow-In
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Palace conceding twice to Luton was a surprise

        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Luton are battlers. Don't think they are as easy a mark as Burnley & Sheffield United.

          1. FPL Blow-In
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Yeah, I’m not surprised that Luton don’t concede much but more surprised that palace conceded twice to them.

      • Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        No way is that offside if you look at it perpendicularly. And they decided it from a slightly different angle. Crazy.

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Damn rules

      • Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Should've done the Alvarez to Kudus, -4 move..big differential on this kind of now usual gw

        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Should have had an assist minimum tbf, Dias goal wrongly disallowed

          1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Points is points

      • FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Boom boom looking good

      • Ra Ra Ra
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Areola
        Cash saliba trippier Udogie mitchell salah Saka Gordon Bowen Foden Alvarez Watkins Jesus

          Alvarez Bowen trippier
        To
        Haaland palmer lascelles

        (For -4)

        Or

        Jesus Bowen trip
        To
        Haaland palmer zinchenko  

        Or

        Don’t

        Please and thank you

        1. Ra Ra Ra
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Ugh horribly formatted.

          Sorry

        2. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          just now

          My eyes are bleeding

        3. One Bee's Saka
            just now

            Just wait for Bowen injury update

        4. Shark
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Getting Raya in for Turner a few weeks back suddenly feels like a solid move.

