Six matches down and we’re still waiting for our first clean sheet of Gameweek 13 – can the evening kick-off in west London provide it?

Arsenal are the visitors to Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium, where the action gets underway at 17:30 GMT.

A win for the Gunners lifts them to the top of the Premier League, following the one-all draw between Manchester City and Liverpool earlier today.

A draw or better for Brentford moves them into the top half of the table.

The injury-hit Bees will have to avoid defeat without recognised full-backs/wing-backs, with Mads Roerslev joining Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry on the injury list.

Centre-half Nathan Collins and midfielder Mathias Jensen have fitness issues too and miss out this evening.

Frank Onyeka, Yehor Yarmoliuk and Saman Ghoddos come in to Thomas Frank’s side.

As for the visitors, Mikel Arteta can’t call upon on-loan goalkeeper David Raya against his parent club – so Aaron Ramsdale starts.

However, he does have the luxury of being able to name Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard in his line-up following their returns from injury.

Kai Havertz and Jorginho drop to the bench.

Also among Arsenal’s substitutes is Ben White, who missed Gameweek 12 through injury.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Nørgaard, Yarmolyuk, Janelt, Mbeumo, Wissa.

Subs: Strakoshka, Goode, Maupay, Zanka, Lewis-Potter, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Olakigbe, Brierley.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli, Jesus.

Subs: Hein, White, Nketiah, Kiwior, Soares, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny, Havertz.