  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Any chance Nketiah starts? Asking for a friend 😛

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      I doubt it. Think trossard starts

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Trossard may have slipped on banana skin or eaten bad seafood(?)

  2. CarelessGenius©
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Swap Alvarez for Doku?
    Alvarez to make way when KdB returns?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah I'm kinda done with Alvarez. Want to get rid.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        You still want Darwin?

  3. oi no professionals
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Can’t wait to get rid of Nunez / Alvarez all of the ez’s

    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Eze?

  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Sold Diaby instead of Bowen for Eze this GW *clown emoji*

  5. Maddi Son
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    How does Ake get maximum bonus and Trent gets nothing? I know Doku had him on toast in certain moments, but the amount of unbelievable passes Trent made throughout the game, it doesn't make sense. It's impossible to write this without sounding salty but I genuinely want to understand.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Lots of hopeful crosses into the box easily cleared by Ake so basically clearances, passes completed, tackles, interceptions etc

  6. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Game with Haaland(c), Alvarez, Salah has gone okay...ish. Depends on others. If this week is like last one, this game still may be our biggest haul of points

  7. Well you know, Triffic
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Pool look decent tbf. They rode their luck but they created chances.

  8. Ballito
      8 mins ago

      Alvarez very consistent again with another solid 2 points!

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Jesus incoming

      2. URSUCHAKAREN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Double as many as Darwin.

      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sold him for Nketiah who gets solid 1 pt every week!

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Let's both enjoy that 1 point today my friend.

      4. Bleh
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Can’t wait to get rid.

    • Slitherene
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Watkins captain, anyone?

      1. Mirror Man
          2 mins ago

          Bowen here

          1. Mirror Man
              just now

              Hmm, just saw the comment below. I'm assuming Bowen is out, so Ferguson for me!

          2. Maddi Son
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah mate, he's my captain. Run in behind merchant vs a Spurs B team who play the highest line we've ever seen. I'll be surprised if we don't nab at least 20 points.

            1. Slitherene
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Shh!

        • Bleh
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          How bad is Bowen’s injury does anyone know?

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Not yet. Rumours only.

        • Eze Really?
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Will Kelleher take Alison's place?
          Could be a bargain

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            We don't know yet how bad that was. Could have been tactical time play(?)

