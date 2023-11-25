One of the most anticipated Premier League matches of the season gets Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway.

Manchester City v Liverpool kicks off at 12:30 GMT.

Pretty much all of the well-owned FPL picks start in this fixture.

Erland Haaland is fit enough to keep up his ever-present record in 2023/24, recovering from an ankle injury to retain his place in Pep Guardiola’s line-up.

The City boss has made just one change to the team that started the 4-4 draw with Chelsea a fortnight ago.

Nathan Ake comes in for Josko Gvardiol at the back.

Despite rumours to the contrary just before the Gameweek 13 deadline, Julian Alvarez keeps his place in the hosts’ starting XI; he’s yet to be benched in the Premier League this season.

Jack Grealish misses out through illness but the fit-again John Stones is back on the bench.

Jurgen Klopp makes two alterations to the Liverpool side that defeated Brentford 3-0 in Gameweek 12, both of which come in central midfield.

Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones return from suspension and injury respectively, so Wataru Endo and Cody Gakpo drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Ruben Dias, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Foden, Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Phillips, Stones, Gomez, Gvardiol, Bobb, Lewis.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Konate, Diaz, Gakpo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Quansah.