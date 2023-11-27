9
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Captain

    A: Haaland
    B: Mengi

  2. Wild Rover
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    Did I mention that I’m getting Gordon off my bench? 😎

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      So you're being rewarded for a bad decision you made just before deadline 😉

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I switched Gordon from C to VC on Friday.

        Still got a decent enough green arrow.

  3. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Thoughts on Elanga for a few weeks before moving to palmer?

  4. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    Getting Johnstone instead of Onana to save 0.2m two weeks ago was a mistake. Ugh.

  5. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Please, lads. 1.6 itb.

    Leno
    Trippier, Cash, Mitchell
    Salah, Son, Bowen, Mbeumo, Douglas Luiz
    Haaaland, Álvarez,

    Areola, Archer, Branthwaite, Taylor

    A. Mitchell to Saliba
    B. Álvarez to Watkins/Isak
    C. Archer to Pedro/Ferguson
    D. Luiz to Gordon
    E. Something else

  6. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    I've made an art of dodging points this season.

  7. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    just now

    I decided to downgrade Saka and Bowen to Mbeumo and Gordon, kept Diaby for this week and gw18.

    gwk 15: Archer to Isak, bench Diaby
    gwk16: C. Taylor to Dalot/Schar/Porro
    gwk17: Tsimikas to Botman
    gwk18: Haaland to Watkins
    gwk19: Wildcard.

