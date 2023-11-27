138
  1. tryf88
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Why is everyone transferring out Bowen? Thinking of getting Diaby for Gordon instead?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      That knee injury(?)

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      People see the flag and sell

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Diaby is losing his form and minutes.

    4. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Why would you get Diaby now? I sold last night, not a great asset to have right now

  2. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Pen Fulham

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Might get away with it?

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Given,

        Willian G

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          17 mins ago

          Doherty CS denied

          1. g40steve
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            What’s the Alisson update?

            1. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              11 mins ago

              https://www.90min.com/posts/jurgen-klopp-worrying-alisson-injury-admission-man-city-draw/partners/40776

              He told talkSPORT: "It looks like we've lost Ali with a muscle problem and Diogo Jota.

              "And that is massive. I don't know how many games coming up now [until Boxing Day], maybe 15 [ten].

              "We have to get through this, we have to improve, we need to get more stable and in games like this, we should be more compact."

              1. g40steve
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Wow!

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      VAR checking

  3. cruzex
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    Scout pick - bus team...without Darwin and with isak???

    wtf

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      IMO Isak is a very solid pick this week and wouldn't be surprised if Newcastle puts 3 or 4 past Man Utd at home (we already had 3 past them at Old Trafford in the EFL cup)
      Everton had 2.5 xG against them this weekend
      UCL the main negative

  4. Fit_to_drop
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Cash to:
    A. Lascelles
    B. Tsimikas
    C. Zinchenko

    Own Tripps and Saliba.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C was my choice. My team is linked.

  5. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Time for that Leno pen save?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Offside imo

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        But not

  6. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Hwangy G

  7. EDUARDO DA SILVA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Bigger penalty than cairney dive.

  8. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    YESS HEEE CHAN

  9. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Wow A player that I own actually scored.

  10. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    30 mins ago

    Hwang fires me to 2.2k OR!

    Go on, bag me another my boy!

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      just 20 points to 2k then, nice

  11. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Final game of the week delivering loads of goals again after
    Spurs 1-4 Chelsea
    Chelsea 4-4 ManCity
    Next gw : ManCity - Spurs

  12. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    So many cheap penalty taking mids ... Palmer, Hwang, Luiz, Willian!

    1. cruzex
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Gibbs white!

  13. Sprinterdude
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Got Diaby, Martinelli Gordon and Bowen

    Liking the idea of Diaz due to Liverpool's good fixtures and Jota injury and Mbeumo for fixtures and pens

    What's my best move this week

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Would get Mbeumo, for Bowen if he's injured or Diaby if not and you can afford.

  14. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    It's criminal how under the radar Hee Chan has been this season...

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Wish I'd gone for him as my Neto replacement over Mitoma...

    2. @ocprodigy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      There's just so many better options within that price bracket at the moment, and limited midfield slots.

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        just now

        "So many". There's literally two players between 5M & 6.5M who have scored more points than him and one of them got 13 points on Saturday

  15. Traction Engine Foot
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Would you do Bowen and Alvarez to Saka and Darwin for -4? Exact money so I'd probably have to do Bowen to Saka tonight..

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Good moves IMO

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yes

  16. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Isak or Darwin will be a tough pick but Fulham and Sheffield next for Liverpool probably means Darwin for short term

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Probably best wait til thursday to see if Darwin starts though

      1. Snake Juice
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        It'll be Diaz-Gakpo-Doak on Thurs imo

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      I think Darwin is easily better because he's more durable than Isak.

      GW15 is a midweek one. So it would be 3 games in a week for Isak which I just don't think he can do.

      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        I don’t think Darwin will start all 3 too as Gakpo isn’t a bad player for SHU away

      2. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yeah, you are probably right but do you think Darwin will start both?
        Seems doubtful

    3. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Darwin missed chance after chance after chance but Isak isn’t nailed as Wilson won’t be out for that long so Darwin

    4. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Darwin

  17. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Fulham pen again

  18. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Do you think is time for joao pedro to start for brighton now?

  19. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Since when PL awarding soft pens

  20. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Play

    A) Lascelles
    B) Baldock

    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

  21. EDUARDO DA SILVA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Corrupted reffs, none of this fulham dives wasnt penalties.

  22. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Willian G2

  23. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Meanwhile we are still waiting for a Spurs penalty lol

  24. Zalk
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    That last penalty was way softer than Joelinton's push.

  25. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    I went from 85K to 100K with that game lol.

  26. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Would you do Bowen, Martinelli > Saka, Mbeumo for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I don't think I would

    2. Epic Fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yeah.

  27. Fabreghastly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    What have the league got against Wolves?
    What the hell did they do?

    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      God bet 10£ on Everton and Wolves to go down.

  28. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    There is only 10 points between 100K and 50K, the points are still really close.

  29. Snake Juice
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Wolves will have nobody in CM when they go the Emirates. Beatdown incoming.

