Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers rounds off Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in a slightly underwhelming fashion.

Kick-off at a chilly Craven Cottage is at 20:00 GMT.

A good advert for Only Connect and University Challenge? Time will tell but there is at least some interest from a Fantasy perspective in this evening’s contest.

Taking the top 10,000 FPL managers as a sample, both sides have a player with an ownership of over 5%: the hosts’ Bernd Leno and Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan.

Those two players start this evening.

Fulham boss Marco Silva makes two changes to the side that lost 3-1 to Aston Villa a fortnight ago, one of which is enforced.

Joao Palhinha, who is serving a one-match ban for accumulating five bookings, is replaced by Harrison Reed in midfield.

In the other alteration, Tom Cairney gets a rare start as he comes in for the benched Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil makes only one change to the side that defeated Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 12.

Craig Dawson, like Palhinha, is banned for yellow card accumulation, so is replaced by Santiago Bueno at centre-half.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Cairney, Reed; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez.

Subs: Rodák, Tete, Adarabioyo, Wilson, Ballo-Touré, De Cordova-Reid, Lukic, Vinícius, Harris.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Kilman, S. Bueno, T. Gomes; Semedo, Bellegarde, Lemina, J. Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Hwang, Cunha.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Traoré, Silva, H. Bueno, Kalajdzic, Jonny Otto, Doyle, Sarabia.