FPL Gameweek 14 Members Video: Andy + Seb

Our Members Videos continue with another installment ahead of the Gameweek 14 deadline.
This week, it’s another Scoutcast special as Andy North and Seb Wassell drop in for a live stream.
As every man and his dog flocked towards Bryan Mbeumo, Andy and Seb take a look at what the Members Area can tell us about the upcoming Gameweek.
They also go over their latest plans and are also on hand to help you with any of your dilemmas too.
The video is available to watch via the embedded link below.
This content is restricted to Premium Members. Click here to register and get access to Opta stats, the Rate My Team tool, Points Projections, 150+ Premium Member articles, exclusive videos, a customisable Season Ticker, the FFS Transfer Planner... and more!
There was also a live Q&A earlier today if you’re in the mood for more visual offerings, plus a whole host of other content in the Gameweek 14 playlist.
4 mins ago
Prepared to do Watkins to Haaland next week.
With Watkins in doubt swap for Haaland (-4) now or gamble on Watkins being fit?
Have Hee Chan first on my bench.