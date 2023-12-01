373
FPL Gameweek 14 Members Video: Andy + Seb

Our Members Videos continue with another installment ahead of the Gameweek 14 deadline.

This week, it’s another Scoutcast special as Andy North and Seb Wassell drop in for a live stream.

As every man and his dog flocked towards Bryan Mbeumo, Andy and Seb take a look at what the Members Area can tell us about the upcoming Gameweek.

They also go over their latest plans and are also on hand to help you with any of your dilemmas too.

The video is available to watch via the embedded link below.



There was also a live Q&A earlier today if you’re in the mood for more visual offerings, plus a whole host of other content in the Gameweek 14 playlist.

373 Comments Post a Comment
  Cruyff's Eleven
    4 mins ago

    Prepared to do Watkins to Haaland next week.

    With Watkins in doubt swap for Haaland (-4) now or gamble on Watkins being fit?

    Have Hee Chan first on my bench.

  Jullepuu
    1 min ago

    Best Bowen replacement under 8mil that is not Mbeumo? Sterling maybe?

  Buck The Trent
    1 min ago

    0.1 short to do Bowen to Saka. Is Martinelli a good option ?

