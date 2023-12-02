Due to the lack of a lunchtime kick-off, Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with three matches at 3pm GMT:

All three newly promoted clubs are in action, two of them facing each other at Turf Moor.

Arsenal meanwhile can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points, if only until tomorrow.

Mikel Arteta makes one change to the Arsenal team that beat Lens 6-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Leandro Trossard comes into the side to replace the benched Kai Havertz, so it’s the same 10 outfielders who triumphed against Brentford a week ago.

On-loan goalkeeper David Raya was ineligible for that match but returns to Premier League action today.

Ben White is benched once again as Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko are preferred at full-back.

Gary O’Neil makes four alterations to his Wolverhampton Wanderers side that lost at Fulham on Monday, three of which are enforced.

Rayan Ait-Nouri misses out after suffering an ankle injury in Gameweek 13, while Joao Gomes and Mario Lemina are suspended.

Boubacar Traore, Tommy Doyle, Hugo Bueno and Craig Dawson come into the Wolves starting XI, with Santiago Bueno dropping to the bench.

In west London, Thomas Frank makes just one change to his Brentford line-up.

Neal Maupay comes into the side to allow the Bees to switch to a 4-3-3.

Saman Ghoddos originally made way from the XI but had a reprieve after Kristoffer Ajer picked up an injury in the warm-up and dropped out.

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has made two changes to a winning side, following last Saturday’s victory over Crystal Palace.

Alfie Doughty is absent entirely, while Andros Townsend drops to the bench.

Issa Kabore returns from a concussion to rejoin the side at wing-back, while Tahith Chong is handed Townsend’s place further forward.

In the six-pointer in Lancashire, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany makes just one change after last weekend’s last-gasp loss to West Ham United.

Jacob Bruun Larsen ousts the benched Johann Berg Gudmundsson from the hosts’ line-up.

Sheffield United head coach Paul Heckingbottom responds to the disappointing loss to Bournemouth by making three adjustments to his team.

Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Fleck and Oli McBurnie all start, with Jayden Bogle, Vini Souza and James McAtee demoted to bench-warming duties.

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Trossard, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, White, Nketiah, Kiwior, Soares, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny, Havertz

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Nelson Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Hwang Hee-chan, Traore, Doyle, H Bueno, Bellegarde, Cunha.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, S Bueno, Fabio Silva, Kalajdzic, Sarabia, Chirewa, Whittingham, Hubner.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ghoddos, Pinnock, Mee, Janelt, Onyeka, Norgaard, Yarmolyuk, Mbeumo, Wissa, Maupay.

Subs: Strakosha, Goode, Zanka, Lewis-Potter, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Roerslev, Olakigbe.

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Mengi, Lockyer, Osho, Kabore, Mpanzu, Barkley, Bell, Chong, Ogbene, Morris.

Subs: Krul, Berry, Adebayo, Clark, Brown, Giles, Townsend, Johnson, Nelson.

Burnley XI: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor, Larsen, Berge, Brownhill, Koleosho, Rodriguez, Amdouni.

Subs: Vigouroux, Ramsey, Obafemi, Redmond, Massengo, Gudmundsson, Odobert, Trésor, Ekdal.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Ahmedhodzic, Baldock, Robinson, Trusty, Thomas, Norwood, Fleck, Hamer, McBurnie, Archer.

Subs: Ben Slimane, Traoré, Davies, Bogle, Vinicius Souza, Lowe, Larouci, Osula, McAtee.