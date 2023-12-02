883
  1. sunzip14
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Anyone with a cheaper starting defense?

    Mine is Taylor, Tsimi, Lascelles this gw.

    With Kabore also on bench, I might be on for a big trouble in coming GWs.

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Same trio

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not really worth having premium defenders anyway now there are so few CS this season (apart from vs. SHU!)

      1. NejiHyuuga01
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Remind me to come back here at midnight after Trippier haul

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Trippier blank and Lascelles goal again probably!

    3. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Gabriel, tsimi & lascelles
      Taylor & kabore benched

      Got money ITB fir kabore to porro

      1. sunzip14
        • 6 Years
        just now

        My remaining defender is Porro, sitting 1st on bench this week. Glad I started Taylor ahead of him.

    4. WVA
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm a big fan of a cheap defence but the second I do it teams like arsenal go on a 10 match clean sheet streak

  2. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Wow that arse cs wipe helped me a lot!

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Hate it

  3. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Taylor is a season saviour

    1. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Legendary

  4. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Bottomed:

    Ok so it didn’t work out but personal pat on the back for being different and having a one week punt on Wissa.

    Best replacement for him up to 5.7?
    Alternatively could bench and start Palmer instead?

  5. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Anyone who benched Taylor
    Who did you play ahead of him

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      This has been asked many times

      Trippier Gabriel Tsimikas

      The only reason you would start Taylor is if your defence is awful, Burnley have been so bad

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        37 mins ago

        The reason to play Taylor is SHU

        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          25 mins ago

          They've scored in their last 6 games

          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            24 mins ago

            Not anymore

            1. WVA
              • 7 Years
              23 mins ago

              True but down to 10 men

              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                22 mins ago

                Mate, a game of luck 😉

                1. WVA
                  • 7 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Indeed it is but to get their first clean sheet, an assist and a bonus point in the only game you start him is more than luck!

                  1. Rojo's Modern Life
                    • 13 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Not really. Well within the bounds of variance. It's Sheff u at home. Points are moreorless guaranteed.

                    1. Magic Zico
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Got my point here, ta!

                      1. Magic Zico
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Upps reply for Rojo

                    2. WVA
                      • 7 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Nowhere near the bounds of variance, not even mentioned the red card, look how often Shef score not to mention against a defence as poor as Burnleys

                  2. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    I will start him again in the near future 😉 until my luck runs out 😆

      2. JoeJitzu +42
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        I benched Lascelles and Andersen to play Taylor?

      3. AIRMILES
        • 12 Years
        36 mins ago

        Agree. Managers starting Taylor are probably not my competition (with the greatest of respect).

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 11 Years
          35 mins ago

          lol the bitterness. He is my first sub however it was Sheffield

          1. AIRMILES
            • 12 Years
            28 mins ago

            I'm not remotely bitter, and first sub is a different matter entirely.

        2. Woy_is_back
          • 6 Years
          34 mins ago

          Im at 10k, you are at 60k. Will bookmark this for the end of the season

          1. AIRMILES
            • 12 Years
            33 mins ago

            Fair play - you'll be among the exceptions.

          2. AIRMILES
            • 12 Years
            33 mins ago

            Although your team link tells a very different story. Perhaps it needs updating?

            1. Woy_is_back
              • 6 Years
              14 mins ago

              Dont want people to stalk 😀

              1. AIRMILES
                • 12 Years
                6 mins ago

                Fair enough. I am a stalker after all!

        3. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          34 mins ago

          😆 good try

        4. JoeJitzu +42
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          22 mins ago

          I’d say there’ll be a fair few in top 10k with Taylor starting…. SHU at home is a gift… assist was nice but Clean Sheet was very attainable.
          You’re perhaps not that good and very arrogant (with the greatest of respect)!

      4. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        I can see why you did it
        I had an easier choice benching Anderson & Branthwaite
        Playing Taylor , Saliba & Tsimikas

      5. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        Not really. Played Taylor over Andersen and Porro. It was Sheffield son

        1. sunzip14
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I started ahead of Porro too!

    2. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Started gabriel tsimi & lascelles
      Was 50/50 with lascelles 🙁

  6. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Time for Trippier to do a Taylor 😎

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      This and a Isak hatty

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      He'll get 1 point

      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        just now

        You forgot the 5 after the 1

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      MUN relegated together with SHU?

    4. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Not happening. United are the meme team du jour but they're no mugs

  7. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Zinchenko 5 points lmao

    1. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Someone jinxed it 😉

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        We know who...

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Saliba, a must owned 1pt 😉

    3. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      He was one of my FT's this GW. Absolutely gutted.

    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Should lose points for losing everyone the CS lol

    5. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Delicious. This season it's all about cheap defenders and pumping all your money into attack.

  8. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    my mate lol, just noticed he has been slowly changing his team to be identical to mine. Why lmao

    1. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Stem the bleeding. Keep pace and he'll try to beat you with differentials. Take it as a compliment b

  9. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Big game for me as the only MGW owner on this forum. Come on FOOOREST!

  10. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Saka captain fail?

    1. Bubz
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes

    2. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      He scored so no, obviously not.

    3. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Until tomorrow.

  11. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    1pt from 1.

    We move.

  12. Hanz0
      35 mins ago

      Saliba ended on 8 BPS.

      His lowest all season

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        Too many transfers in

    • Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Zinchenko's other "assist" cost me probably over 11.5 pts. Classic fpl. He can even be dropped for that.

      1. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        He deserves to be dropped for that. Keeps happening

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          Gets still probably(?) Luton, but after that I can see him benched a couple of times.

      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        Did it a few times today too - not great

      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        Sorry, things have changed, lost only 11 pts 😉

        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Lost me a lot, too. Gutting!!!

    • WVA
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Burnley s first clean sheet?

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yes lol

        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yet everyone marvelling in having to start Taylor lol

    • Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Should have played Lascelles instead of Saliba. Twice now! Gtfo my team saliba.

    • JBG
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Lol! No Saka BP, Bentley got it and a CS for him, with 3 saves.

      1. You S-Núñez Y…
          1 min ago

          Damn. That snuck in

      2. TOBY1
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        Hoping all the cash being benched talk was true.

      3. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        32 mins ago

        bye bye sakas 1 bap

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Urgh

      4. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        Looks like I am not going to win this season. Well... There is always next one 🙂

      5. Wizard of Ozil
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        Thats Annoying that Arsenal conceded. Ditched Cash for Zinchenko who was on course for 12. now he has 5. Grrrr

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          So did I. At least it was purely his own fault today.

      6. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        15 from 4 as a double Arsenal defence owner (albeit one was White) damn you Zinchenko.

        Please Cash or Bowen no show tomorrow. Have a good evening

      7. Tasty Jerk
        • 11 Years
        27 mins ago

        Euro 2024 draw live on TV now.

        1. AIRMILES
          • 12 Years
          20 mins ago

          Thank you

      8. AIRMILES
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        New article: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/12/02/forest-v-everton-team-news-calvert-lewin-out/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_26268547

      9. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Did Tomiyasu go off injured? White nailed...

        1. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Yes and for a few games it looks like yes.

      10. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        Forest pen imminent. Come on VAR. Give me that pen please!

      11. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        How are Switzerland in Pot 4?

