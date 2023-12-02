Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 14

Sponsored by Betway

Gameweek 14 begins today

It’s the start of a chaotic December schedule – especially for those still competing in Europe and the EFL Cup. Both days of this weekend climax with a big top-seven clash, which is the focus of these two accumulators.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 14 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 4/1 odds for this treble rather than the original 2/1:

Alexander Isak (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Anthony Gordon (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Bruno Fernandes (1+ Shots on Target)

Meanwhile, there’s 3/1 instead of 7/4 on offer for Sunday’s Super Boost:

Erling Haaland (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Son Heung-min (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Jeremy Doku (1+ Shots on Target)

SATURDAY

The first boost revolves around Newcastle United and Manchester United for their meeting under the St James’ Park floodlights.

The Magpies’ threadbare squad is not only surviving but it almost followed a 4-1 win over Chelsea by beating Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital. Will they continue to thrive or might it be one match too far?

Well, Alexander Isak has netted in both of the week’s outings, having returned from a groin injury. In fact, during just 586 league minutes, he’s put himself in a position where only four players exceed his seven goals.

As a team, Newcastle have the highest on-target accuracy of everyone. 72 of their 171 total attempts (42.1%). That, combined with Man United being seventh-worst for conceding them (66), is why Anthony Gordon is another good shout.

In Fantasy Premier League (FPL), it’s been a week of debating over him or Cole Palmer being the best cheap midfielder. Gordon has eight on target from his last seven, netting in three consecutive home games.

Not that it’ll be plain sailing for Eddie Howe’s side. They have to deal with Bruno Fernandes, who is joint-sixth overall for shots on target (15).

SUNDAY

Then, on Sunday, it’s Manchester City hosting another injury-hit squad – Spurs.

Backing Erling Haaland hardly needs pitching. He’s Erling Haaland. Six goals from five league games, about to face a makeshift defence, whilst being far in the lead for shots on target (27).

Way back in joint second, with 17, is Son Heung-min. Goalless in three but with a hat-trick of offside strikes last weekend, the South Korean international averages 1.6 on target since moving up front in Gameweek 4.

These teams rank second and third for overall shots, hinting at an open game. Summer signing Jeremy Doku has impressed many and, interestingly, he sits fifth for penalty area touches (85) despite registering just 652 minutes. That’s barely seven full matches from 13 rounds.

