December 2

Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 14

Gameweek 14 begins today and Betway have joined in with a couple of Super Boost offers.

It’s the start of a chaotic December schedule – especially for those still competing in Europe and the EFL Cup. Both days of this weekend climax with a big top-seven clash, which is the focus of these two accumulators.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 14 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 4/1 odds for this treble rather than the original 2/1:

  • Alexander Isak (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Anthony Gordon (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Bruno Fernandes (1+ Shots on Target)

Meanwhile, there’s 3/1 instead of 7/4 on offer for Sunday’s Super Boost:

  • Erling Haaland (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Son Heung-min (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Jeremy Doku (1+ Shots on Target)

SATURDAY

The first boost revolves around Newcastle United and Manchester United for their meeting under the St James’ Park floodlights.

The Magpies’ threadbare squad is not only surviving but it almost followed a 4-1 win over Chelsea by beating Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital. Will they continue to thrive or might it be one match too far?

Well, Alexander Isak has netted in both of the week’s outings, having returned from a groin injury. In fact, during just 586 league minutes, he’s put himself in a position where only four players exceed his seven goals.

As a team, Newcastle have the highest on-target accuracy of everyone. 72 of their 171 total attempts (42.1%). That, combined with Man United being seventh-worst for conceding them (66), is why Anthony Gordon is another good shout.

In Fantasy Premier League (FPL), it’s been a week of debating over him or Cole Palmer being the best cheap midfielder. Gordon has eight on target from his last seven, netting in three consecutive home games.

Not that it’ll be plain sailing for Eddie Howe’s side. They have to deal with Bruno Fernandes, who is joint-sixth overall for shots on target (15).

SUNDAY

Then, on Sunday, it’s Manchester City hosting another injury-hit squad – Spurs.

Backing Erling Haaland hardly needs pitching. He’s Erling Haaland. Six goals from five league games, about to face a makeshift defence, whilst being far in the lead for shots on target (27).

Way back in joint second, with 17, is Son Heung-min. Goalless in three but with a hat-trick of offside strikes last weekend, the South Korean international averages 1.6 on target since moving up front in Gameweek 4.

These teams rank second and third for overall shots, hinting at an open game. Summer signing Jeremy Doku has impressed many and, interestingly, he sits fifth for penalty area touches (85) despite registering just 652 minutes. That’s barely seven full matches from 13 rounds.

Get the Betway Super Boost here

  1. Tcheco
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    The disclaimer is a good start

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      True

  2. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    How many have hold on to diaby this week?

    1. Tcheco
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      I don’t own but I would’ve held

    2. kysersosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      I eased for Mbeumo, but not an easy decision. Hope he hails for you.

      1. Philip Jones's Diary
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        Just because of the Bowen u certainty and Watkins flag it made sense to hold. Probably goes into the Bournemouth game as their key attacker.

        1. Tcheco
          • 6 Years
          23 mins ago

          This

        2. kysersosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          Yeah, I’m with you but (and I’m a villa fan) i don’t think he will perform well in that striker position and Emery seems to have a low threshold in hooking him.

    3. tsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Diaby is my 4th striker;)

    4. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      Held him but 1st on bench. Watkins starting.

    5. jimbe4mXL
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      I did, had to sort out Bowen situation with my FT.

  3. Tcheco
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Went into the GW with both Watkins & Bowen. Just need one of them to start at least..

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Can't see Bowen starting

      1. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        26 mins ago

        Maybe because he is playing tomorrow?

      2. Tcheco
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Maybe he’ll be rushed back because of all the illnesses

    2. tsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      Pulled both and took my first -4 this season.

      Bowen > Gordon
      Watkins > Jesus

      Let’s see how it goes

      1. Tcheco
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        Jesus is a good shout. Thought about doing that same move but held off. Good luck

        1. tsm
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          28 mins ago

          Ya am surprised he didn’t make the differential article

    3. 343fan
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Watkins will

      1. Tcheco
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        I hope so. Great fixture

  4. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Ban the brutal gambling adverts

    1. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Does anybody really care about articles in general?

      99% of all blabla here seems to be off-topic anyway.

      Or is it about gambling? I mean half of the PL is given money from betting sites, so a bit hypocritical.

    2. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Werent we not commenting on the gambling "articles" ?

  5. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Started baldock over cash. Dumb?

    1. Unliklinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I sold Cash for Tsimikas and have Baldock first on bench ahead of Archer(!)

  6. The Archbishop of Canterbur…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    I’m a Villa fan and have transferred out Cash, Diaby and Watkins ( -4). I feel dirty.

    1. 343fan
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Awful decision

      1. Rojo's Modern Life
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        Against Bournemouth

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      At least you won't be too upset if they do get lots of points.

      1. The Archbishop of Canterbur…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Good point, well made. Hadn’t thought of that.

    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Who did you bring in?

      1. The Archbishop of Canterbur…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        TAA, Doku and Pedro.

    4. Wee Jinky
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Say 3 Hail Mary's and the Lords prayer

  7. 343fan
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Doku-Haaland[C]Alvarez triple up. How many points can I expect to bathe in. Wouldn't be surprised if I broke 100 points. Also have Saliba+Zinchenko at the back.

    1. Tcheco
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Hwang will ruin your double Arsenal def

      1. Tcheco
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        😎

      2. 343fan
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        Wouldn't surprise me

      3. La Roja
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Hwang on there mate

  8. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    Wolves : Sa; Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Semedo, Traore, Doyle, Bellegarde, Bueno; Cunha, Hwang
    Substitutes: Bentley, Doherty, Bueno, Silva, Kaladjzic, Sarabia, Chirewa, Whittingham, Hubner

    Arsenal : Raya; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Trossard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
    Substitutes: Ramsdale, White, Nketiah, Kiwior, Cedric, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny, Havertz

    Brentford : Flekken, Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Janelt, Onyeka, Norgaard, Yarmoliuk, Mbuemo, Wissa, Maupay.
    Subs: Strakosha, Goode, Zanka, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Roerslev, Olakigbe.

    Luton : Kaminski, Mengi, Lockyer, Osho, Kabore, Barkley, Mpanzu, Bell, Chong, Morris, Ogbene.
    Subs: Krul, Berry, Adebayo, Clark, Brown, Giles, Townsend, Johnson, Nelson.

    Sheffield United : Foderingham, Baldock, Fleck, Trusty, Hamer, McBurnie, Archer, Thomas, Ahmedhodzic, Norwood, Robinson.
    Subs: Davies, Lowe, Traore, Bogle, Souza, Slimane, Larouci, McAtee, Osula.

    Burnley : Trafford, O'Shea, Taylor, Beyer, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Berge, Vitinho, Amdouni, Koleosho, Bruun Larsen.
    Subs: Vigouroux, Gudmundsson, Redmond, Ekdal, Ramsey, Tresor, Massengo, Obafemi, Odobert.

    1. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Why no White! 🙁

      1. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Wasnt expected to start

    2. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Cheers
      Arsenal lineup as expected

      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        White benched

        1. fantasist
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Tomiyasu was subbed vs Lens for White

    3. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Martinelli, Saka, Mbeumo and Archer (2nd on the bench) all start.
      Good start! 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Rojo's Modern Life
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        Please keep us informed in this much detail and more

    4. F4L
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      cheers

      at least benched white this GW, should start Luton but sell after that

      please dont get injured Jesus!

    5. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Cheers Sim….Bogle benched….

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      No surprises. Tomiyasu has played well

    2. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Cheers Classix…Gho benched…

  10. La Roja
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    White is dropped

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Spilt milk?

  11. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    White benched again ! Blimey

    1. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Predictable. Both full back were rested at half time in the CL.

  12. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    First time playing Taylor! Sods law archer on bench wipes it out!
    Good luck all

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      0 Points (Taylor’s Version)

  13. Shultan
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Surprise white doesn't start

  14. M2.0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Really disappointing article…it’s bad enough to advertise gambling sites but to include enhanced odds and suggested bets is going a bit too far and i reckon that the majority of the users of this site would agree.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yep

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      They don’t care, all you can do is boycott, but people can’t even keep up their self-imposed “don’t comment on betting articles” rule so fat chance of that happening

      1. M2.0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        I’ve had friends who have had their lives ruined by gambling in the past and i don’t want to contribute to this happening to anyone else so if these articles continue i certainly won’t be renewing my subscription next season.

        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I voted 2 years ago!

    3. tsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      A nice feature request like a check box so we don’t see any articles that promote gambling.

    4. Wee Jinky
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Snowflake

    5. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Why? We're all here for sports gambling, whether with money or imaginary points. Get your own house in order if you've got a problem, we're all grown adults.

      1. tsm
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        I suppose an alcoholic could go to bar with his friends and drink cordial. What’s the worst that could happen aye

      2. M2.0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Such a narrow minded point of view, there are loads of young people that play fantasy football and probably visit this site… yeh let’s encourage them to gamble their first payslips - good take mate.

      3. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        You can’t be this thick

        1. M2.0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          It boggles the mind… “we’re all here for sports gambling”. Last i checked this was mainly a site for people looking for advice on their free to play fpl team not how to “win” money during a cost of living crisis.

    6. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      I hate when Tesco offer discounts too. Gambling on those sell by dates

    7. GREEN JUMPERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      I agree M2.0

    8. TKC07
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      For the sake of reading/responding to comments, we're all (unknowingly) supporting this article to get the number of clicks..

      If boycotting is an option.. Should we stop discussing or adding comments on such gambling article?

  15. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    White benced

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Benched

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        *bleached

  16. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ffs need to sort White out now. He will cameo too which is more annoying

  17. FantasyTony
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Woke up this morning and saw that it was White out. Knew this would happen.

  18. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Burnley vs Sheffield is battle of the benches for me.
    Archer(1st sub) vs Taylor(2nd).

  19. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    updated

  20. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Here we go then. Baldock ten pointer and a Darwin brace please. Brought him in for Watkins.

  21. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    A beautiful white afternoon

  22. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Updated

