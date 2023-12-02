75
75 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AIRMILES
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    I imagine there's not much interest in this one.

    Open Controls
    1. Dammit_182
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      I’ve got give white in and I guess there might be a few defenders in from each team. But I doubt live rank site will crash for this one…

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      I have approximately £2000 hinging on a Forest and Newcastle win. I’m interested.

      Open Controls
      1. AIRMILES
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Okay, now you've got to give the backstory. Accumulator I'm assuming. Good luck!

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yea accumulator. I’m on 11 correct out of 13 games and these two are the last results I need. Fingers crossed

          Open Controls
          1. AIRMILES
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Hope it comes off for you. Maybe lay the last match.

            Open Controls
    3. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      One of my mini league rivals has the armband on Gibbs White!

      Open Controls
    4. VGD
        3 mins ago

        I have Mykolenko in this game so hoping for either CS or goal

        Open Controls
    5. Bubz
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Did Tomiyasu go off injured? White nailed...

      Open Controls
      1. AIRMILES
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        Yes, but he was able to walk off.

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        at least Luton start is all but guaranteed now. but the reason i imagine most got in the first place was he was already meant to be nailed, so unless the injury is serious...selling makes sense

        Open Controls
      3. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Expect White to get his place back now

        Tomiyasu will rotate with Zinchenko and come in for White at times

        Open Controls
    6. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Shouldn't Mee goal be an OG actually?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Was going towards goal either way.

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 8 Years
        just now

        defo looked off target, but might stay Mee goal just because of how soon the deflection was after Mee headed it

        Open Controls
    7. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Looking to get a new defender 5.8m to spend. Best options?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Zinchenko

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Got Zinchenko

          Open Controls
      2. AIRMILES
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        What's the rest of your team?

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Team is

          Areola
          Zinchenko Tsimikas Taylor
          Salah Son Foden Mbuemo
          Haaland Darwin Solanke

          Turner Palmer Braithwaite Pau

          Open Controls
          1. AIRMILES
            • 12 Years
            5 mins ago

            Personally, I'd want to take out Foden. But a Newcastle defender would sit well in your team.

            Open Controls
      3. F4L
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Porro, James, Moreno (maybe too soon for him), Gabriel

        Open Controls
      4. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Porro

        Open Controls
      5. WVA
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah if you watch some games Porro looks dangerous

        Open Controls
    8. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Let's go Elanga 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Who is on your bench?

        Open Controls
    9. Dammit_182
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Anyone else start banking their arsenal clean sheet(s) prematurely??

      Open Controls
      1. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I did the same with Brentford!

        Open Controls
    10. DagheMunegu
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      What to do with Martinelli ?

      Open Controls
      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        Shipping him out, not good enough for a 7.7 MID.
        Just look at his xG and xA against "soft" opposition.

        Open Controls
      2. Wobbles
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thinking of shipping him for Son. Bowen if he is fit next week. Depending on the health of Mt team of course.

        Open Controls
    11. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Charlie Taylor you little legend! Auto-subbed once this season for his goal & started him today. His only two returns of the season!

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Missed out on both hauls cause he's always turd on my bench...

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Sensible play most of the time tbf!

          Open Controls
    12. Vpan
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      I know it's too soon and risky but would you do today

      Bowen + Nketiah -> Palmer + Darwin for a hit

      Can't afford tomorrow with Darwin rising.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Take the chance

        Open Controls
    13. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Gibbs White. It is your time to shine bright like a diamond!!! Let’s f go!

      Open Controls
    14. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Imagine watching forest v Everton. Not even a pint can gloss up this drab of a game

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Forest are a good watch

        Open Controls
    15. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Need a no-show from Watkins, Cash and one of Salah, Haaland, Gordon or Luiz in order to feast on Taylor juicy 10pts.

      Chance?

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Currently getting Archer pathetic 1pt...

        Open Controls
    16. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Taylor my f star

      Open Controls
    17. WVA
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      England C4 16th of June v ......

      Open Controls
      1. AIRMILES
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        We've been drawn against C1, C2 and C3. Unknown quantities!

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Denmark

          Open Controls
      2. WVA
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Slovenia

        Open Controls
    18. WVA
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Pot 2 is porous

      Open Controls
    19. sovietrockettes
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bentley looking like a good transfer in

      Open Controls
      1. VGD
          1 min ago

          He'll be my Kelleher replacement once Alisson returns

          Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Saka dropped out of bonus I see

        Open Controls
      3. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        So avoiding double Ars defence was a relief.

        Was set on getting Gaby or Zinch.

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Personally I never double up on a defence especially these days

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Got Pool currently, cheap.

            Open Controls
          2. Wobbles
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Agreed

            Open Controls
      4. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Group C: England, Denmark, Netherlands, Italy

        Confirmed

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Scotland?

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Germany and Hungary so far...

            Open Controls
          2. WVA
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Scotland v Germany

            Open Controls
            1. Jafooli
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Will be the tournament opening game

              Open Controls
        2. Jafooli
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Tough as it gets...

          Open Controls
        3. WVA
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Wrong

          Open Controls
      5. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Arteta says Tomiyasu was suffering with fatigue and they didn't want to take any risks so took him off.

        https://twitter.com/kayakaynak97/status/1731004192804798551?t=DUVdlzIfpzG7YvjSXszoNg&s=19

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 7 Years
          just now

          White - Saliba - Gabriel - Tomiyasu against Villa next weekend

          Open Controls
      6. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cash and Trippier to both outscore Taylor would create some epic scenage!

        Open Controls
      7. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Wood rot

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Origi time

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Wood back on again

            Open Controls
      8. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why do I have MGW ffs.

        Open Controls
      9. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nketiah to start against Luton?

        Open Controls
      10. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Germany v Scotland the opening game of Euro 24!

        Open Controls
        1. Alan The Llama
          • 14 Years
          just now

          C'mon Schottland!

          Open Controls
      11. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I hate Mark Flekken

        Open Controls
      12. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Euro2024 draw so far…

        Group A — Germany, Hungary, Scotland

        Group B — Spain, Albania, Croatia

        Group C — England, Denmark, Slovenia

        Group D — France, Austria, Netherlands

        Group E — Belgium, Romania, Slovakia

        Group F — Portugal, Turkiye, Czech Republic

        Open Controls
      13. Kaneyonero
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Bowen 1st, Beyer 2nd bench and played Watkins. Wonder will I get Jammy points lol

        Open Controls
      14. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        just now

        France, Italy, Netherlands.
        Euro 2008 all over again, lol

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.