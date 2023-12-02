The penultimate Premier League match of the day takes place in sub-zero temperatures in Nottingham.

Everton are the visitors to Forest’s City Ground, where the action kicks off at 5.30pm GMT.

Sean Dyche would have relished these freezing conditions as a player but the injury-prone Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s body probably wouldn’t.

He’s absent from the visitors’ squad with a minor calf injury, so Beto takes his place up top.

It’s the only change that Dyche has made from the side that lost to Manchester United last Sunday.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has made four alterations.

Ibrahim Sangare is back from illness to reclaim his spot in midfield, while Serge Aurier, Ryan Yates and Willy Boly are recalled.

Moussa Niakhate, Ola Aina and Nicolas Dominguez are benched, while Danilo is ill.

Felipe, who has been plagued with knee problems all season, is back among the substitutes for the hosts.

GAMEWEEK 14 TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest XI: Vlachodimos, Aurier, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo, Mangala, Sangare, Yates, Gibbs-White, Wood, Elanga.

Subs: Turner, Williams, Kouyate, Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Felipe, Niakhate, Origi, Aina

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Doucoure, Beto.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Danjuma, Godfrey, Coleman, Chermiti, Hunt, Dobbin.