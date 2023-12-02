The final Premier League match of the day is the meeting between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James’ Park.

The unusually late kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Newcastle United are, unsurprisingly given their shortage of alternatives, unchanged from the side that drew with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Budget Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defenders Jamaal Lascelles and Tino Livramento are part of the back four, while Alexander Isak spearheads the attack.

The second-most-bought player of Gameweek 14, Anthony Gordon, takes his usual place on the left wing.

Gordon was the subject of over 500,000 transfers ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Lewis Hall is available again after being ineligible against his parent club Chelsea and is among the substitutes.

Compared to last weekend’s win over Everton, there is just one change to the Manchester United starting XI.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who was ill in Gameweek 13, returns at the expense of Victor Lindelof.

That change will see Luke Shaw deployed at centre-half.

Antony and Rasmus Hojlund, who started in midweek, find themselves among the substitutes.

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Lascelles, Trippier, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Miley, Gordon, Isak, Almiron.

Subs: Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Murphy, Parkinson.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Shaw, Dalot, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Mainoo, McTominay, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

Subs: Bayindir, Lindelof, Amrabat, Hojlund, Reguilon, Varane, Antony, Pellistri, van de Beek.