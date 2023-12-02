133
133 Comments
  1. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Damn trippier!

  2. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    I'm so sick of referee's not actually enforcing rules. This is why players run riot. The extra yard that Man U wall took is a joke.

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      For one week, two at most, book them for every breach of the rules. Bet you they stop. Furthermore harsh retrospective action for cheating, feigning injuries, diving, etc etc. So bored of seeing it now

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Example, Dalot watching Trippier the entire time that diagonal ball is in the air then body checking him. Zero attempt to play the ball. Shambolic.

  3. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Trippier hits the bar 🙁

  4. Alan The Llama
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    As a non-owner, I feel very fortunate.

  5. WVA
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Trippier bar, YC incoming

  6. dansmusen
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Can't catch a break at the moment 🙁

  7. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Man U playing for 0-0? I'm not watching the game

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Newcastle probably score soon, Man U looking flat.

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sit deep, try to hit on the break, hope Onana doesn't chuck the ball in the net.

    3. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      They should’ve been behind by 2-3

    4. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      They're playing for 0-5 by looks of it.

    5. F4L
      • 8 Years
      just now

      just penned in

  8. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Arsenal clean sheet and this being a goal fest were always nailed on this week

  9. Esraj
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Onana is definitely the second best keeper in FPL right now.

  10. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    I really don't like the idea of selling Trippier. Saka is also annoying. He was today sometimes in the middle of the box and had good xGI. Perhaps time to prepare for getting him in. He is partially almost like Auba sometimes used to be. At least he touches the ball, however 😉

  11. JT11fc
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ive gotta admit, as much as Ive had a laugh at Maguire over the years its so good to see him make his comeback, playing with passion

  12. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Trippier could have had 2 goals in two weeks...

  13. MGD
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Watkins better stay away tomorrow!

    Taylor first sub..

  14. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Wtf is Ten Hag wearing?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      He has been watching peaky blinders

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Is Peaky Blinders worth finishing? I've seen season 1, but undecided if I should finish it or not...

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          just now

          i stopped watching it years ago early on, so idk.

        2. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Did you like it? If so finish it

  15. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Do something Gordon

  16. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Unbelievable. Watch these lucky Taylor owners walk away with all those points and Trippier hitting the crossbar twice in two weeks

