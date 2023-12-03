A packed Sunday of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action gets underway with four matches at 2pm GMT:

As for the headline FPL team news, there are starts for Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins, but Matty Cash, Moussa Diaby, Cole Palmer and Kaoru Mitoma all have to settle for places on the bench.

Bournemouth make one change for their meeting with Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium. Defender Lloyd Kelly misses out through injury and is replaced by Milos Kerkez.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery makes three alterations from the side that beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in Gameweek 13, with Leon Bailey, Youri Tielemans and Nicolo Zaniolo coming in for Cash, the suspended Boubacar Kamara and Diaby.

In west London, Palmer drops to the bench for Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino makes four changes to his starting XI. Full-backs Reece James and Marc Cucurella – both of whom are suspended – drop out and Lesley Ugochukwu is not in the matchday squad either. Alex Disasi, Levi Colwill, Moises Caicedo and Mykhailo Mudryk are their replacements.

Roberto De Zerbi also rings the changes, with Jason Steele, Igor Julio, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood and Facundo Buonanotte coming in for Gameweek 13 starters Bart Verbruggen, Lewis Dunk, Tariq Lamptey, Pascal Gross and Ansu Fati. Mitoma is named among the substitutes.

Up at Anfield, Alisson and Diogo Jota are absent after picking up injuries. Caoimhin Kelleher and Luis Diaz are their replacements, while Ryan Gravenberch comes in for Curtis Jones in midfield.

Fulham also make three alterations. Monday night hero Willian drops to the bench along with Timothy Castagne and Tom Cairney, with Kenny Tete, Joao Palhinha and Harry Wilson selected in the first XI.

Finally, Bowen returns to the starting line-up for West Ham, which sees Danny Ings drop to the bench, while Konstantinos Mavropanos replaces Kurt Zouma at the back.

As for Crystal Palace, Chris Richards, Will Hughes and Jordan Ayew start in place of the injured Cheick Doucoure and Eberechi Eze, plus Jeffrey Schlupp.

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Mepham, Brooks, Rothwell, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Moore, Traore, Billing

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne, Bailey, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Tielemans, Zaniolo, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Cash, Moreno, Lenglet, Diaby, Duran, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Iroegbunam

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Colwill, Caicedo, Fernandez, Sterling, Gallagher, Mudryk, Jackson

Subs: Petrovic, Bergstrom, Madueke, Broja, Palmer, Maatsen, Deivid, Gilchrist, Matos

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Veltman, van Hecke, I Julio, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Gilmour, Buonanotte, Lallana, Adingra, Ferguson

Subs: Verbruggen, Milner, Joao Pedro, Gross, Moder, Mitoma, Baker-Boaitey, Kavanagh, O’Mahony

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Salah, Diaz, Darwin

Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Endo, Konate, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Doak, Quansah

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Iwobi, Pereira, Wilson, Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Adarabioyo, Cairney, Ballo-Toure, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Castagne, Lukic, Vinicius

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Soucek, L Paqueta, Bowen

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Fornals, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Richards, Lerma, Olise, Hughes, Ayew, Edouard

Subs: Matthews, Whitworth, Tomkins, Franca, Mateta, Clyne, Ebiowei, Ahamada, Riedewald

