  1. WVA
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    The only way I can get Son is by selling Bowen, would you do it?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not sure, but Son is explosive. Bowen is not, but the price differences probably makes that level out. Not much in it IMO, based on the price difference. I'd prefer Son, but not sure I would.

  2. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Important question time.

    Who is behind deciding actual FPL price changes? Is he/she not at an advantage to other FPL managers by knowing the changes before they happen unlike everyone else. And who do the people who decide the price changes tell before they change the prices? How many other people are they also putting at an advantage by letting them know the price changes before they happen.

    Think this is quite a reasonable question.

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's not reasonable imo.

      1. Dat Guy Welbz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Explain why not rather than just say why not. Why can’t the public be made aware of fpl price changes before they happen to put everyone at an even playing field rather than have a select group of people knowing about them before they happen unlike everyone else

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Have you been hacked or gone through something recently?

      1. Dat Guy Welbz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

      2. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

  3. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Something a bit fishy about this Gill

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah he looks a bit out of plaice

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Haddock knows why they pick him

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Musseled off the ball there very easy too

      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I can’t tell, I have a dodgy stream.

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Ha fintastic!

    2. SUPERMAN
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Ol Gill number one in Scottsdale

  4. Steamboat Willy Boly
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    The city crowd are shite. No atmosphere

    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Maybe if City weren’t so robotic and PED dependent they’d have something to cheer about

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      match vs liverpool gamenwas even worse, i know city have some diehard fans but always looks like a lot of tourists turn up

    3. JBG
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Feels like Pep tries to rally them up before every big match, during press conferences, for nothing it seems.

    4. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      whats the attendance day and max capacity?

  5. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Haaland will score if Grealish comes on for Doku

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      He'd have scored if he put any of the sitters he had on target

  6. F4L
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    lo celso doesn't put himself around enough

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      shame Lo Celso hasn't worked out. On the ship out list.

      1. F4L
        • 8 Years
        just now

        probably, just he seems the weaklink in the press and isnt showing enough for the ball. Spurs need sarr back

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nah. He’s got half of Buenos Aires pregnant.

  7. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ange is a liar he is playing counter attacking football, that is a change of style.

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      just now

      A liar? You’re an imbecile.

      There, it’s even.

  8. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Haaland is stuggleing to find space because of the low block.

    1. Randaxus
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      struggling*

    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Low block!?

      1. Randaxus
        • 2 Years
        just now

        They are playing counter attack, low block and then when you win the ball you counter attack, like Conte.

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      He's not struggling at all. Should have had 2 already. Huge chances.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      They aren’t playing a low block.

  9. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Does this look alright?

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Tsimikas Porro
    Salah Saka Son Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    Areola Taylor Cash Anderson

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah, good spelling and nicely spaced.

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep

      Cap?

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Every player starts with one…

  10. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Stick with this team and save FT?

    Areola (Turner)
    Gabriel Livramento Guehi (Pinnock Taylor)
    Salah Saka Son Mbeuomo Gordon*
    Haaland Darwin

