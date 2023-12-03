Tottenham Hotspur travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on champions Manchester City on Sunday, in the final match of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 14.

Pep Guardiola’s side have dropped points in each of their last two league matches against Liverpool and Chelsea, while Spurs have suffered three defeats in a row, which has coincided with a host of injuries and suspensions to key players.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT.

Man City make three changes to the side that beat Leipzig on Tuesday, with Ederson, Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku coming in for Stefan Ortega, Rico Lewis and Jack Grealish.

As for Spurs, they make just one alteration, as Yves Bissouma replaces the injured Rodrigo Bentancur. Richarlison is named among the substitutes, meanwhile.

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Akanji, Alvarez, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Ake, Stones, Lewis, Gomez, Bobb, Grealish, Kovacic, Phillips

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, E Royal, Davies, Udogie, Bissouma, Lo Celso, Johnson, Kulusevski, Gil, Son

Subs: Forster, Austin, Dorrington, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Donley, Richarlison, Veliz, Santiago

