  1. Ungaio
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Roll ft with this slot? 0.1itb

    Dubravka
    Tsimikas Gabriel Udogie
    Salah Son Saka Mbeumo Gordon
    Haaland Darwin

    Areola Schär Archer Kabore

    Thanks!

    1. Bevan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Roll

    2. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Save, would remove Schar next week personally

  2. Big Col
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Pick one to bench?

    A) Saliba
    B) Trippier
    C) Tsimikas
    D) Porro

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Saliba

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      just now

      D

      1. Davemc23
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Definitely not D

  3. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Evening bench order correct?

    Kelleher,
    Saliba, Tsimikas, Lascelles
    Salah, Son, Saka, Gordon,
    Haaland, Alvarez, Watkins

    Areola, Palmer, Taylor, Mitchell

    0.8

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would play Palmer ahead of Alvarez

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I think Alvarez is about to explode, he was sooo close to huge haul on Sun.
        Palmer/ Gordon keep benching a haul 🙁

  4. Kjosern
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Guehi/Taylor/Tsmi

    Which two?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Guehi and Tsimi

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Agree

    2. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Guehi Tsim

  5. goriuanx
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    With the way West Ham are defending, Son could/should score big. Sheffield vs Liverpool feels like a 1-0 or 0-5+ though

  6. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Areola,
    Saliba, Gabriel, Tsimikas
    Salah (c), Saka, Son, Mbeumo, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins

    Strakosha, Guehi, Taylor, Archer,

    1ft 0.3 itb

    Current set up for Tuesday. Would you make any moves here?

    Would you drop anyone for Guehi (BOU)?

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Strak to Dub, play him

      1. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I'm tempted.

  7. MikeLowrey
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is a double move to get Dubravka worth it? Stuck on 3 Newcastle at the moment: Gordon, Livra & Trippier

    A) Gordon and Strakosha to Mbuemo & Dubravka
    B) Livra and Strakosha to Pitto & Dubravka
    C) Livra

    1. MikeLowrey
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Fat thumbs

      C) Livra & Strakosha to James & Dubravka

  8. bennydebull
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Do I lose my wild card if I don't use it before Dec 31st?

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Correct

  9. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Start Bowen or Watkins?
    Cheers all!

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      just now

      What's your full attack

  10. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    just now

    What would you do here?

    Raya
    Gabriel/Tsimikas/Trippier
    Saka/Bowen/Salah/Mbeumo/Son
    Watkins/Nunez

    Areola/Alvarez/Taylor/Ait Nouri
    1ft 0.1itb

    a)save
    b)Watkins->Isak
    c)Ait Nouri->Lascelles

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Save

