Kieran Trippier (£7.0m) and Matty Cash (£5.0m) are among the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are close to a ban ahead of Gameweek 15.

In this weekly article, we detail the Fantasy assets who are just one booking away from a suspension.

We also reveal when the cut-off dates are for one-match bans and how many bookings our players have to avoid in order to avoid punishment.

Finally, there is a round-up of who is already suspended for next weekend and beyond.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

That’ll be Gameweek 19 in most cases. Manchester City and Brentford, who contest their 19th fixture in Gameweek 20, are the exceptions.

Of course, any postponements, whether they be weather-related or otherwise, would change that situation.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR/THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 27 players who are sitting on four yellow cards.

The aforementioned Trippier and Cash joined this group in Gameweek 13 and avoided being booked again at the weekend.

The pair are owned by 49.8% and 27.9% of FPL managers respectively.

Douglas Luiz (£5.6m), Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m) and Raheem Sterling (£7.0m), who also have double-digit ownerships in FPL, remain on four cautions.

Budget defenders Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.1m) and Issa Kabore (£4.0m) are among the other players precariously placed on four bookings.

There are 34 other players one caution further back.

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m), Cole Palmer (£5.3m) and Andre Onana (£4.8m) are among the most significant names on three yellow cards, all of them with FPL ownerships of 10%+.

WHO IS CURRENTLY SUSPENDED – AND WHO WILL RETURN FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 15?

Jack Grealish (£7.2m), Rodri (£5.6m), Christian Norgaard (£5.4m) and Jordan Beyer (£4.0m) are all banned in Gameweek 15, having picked up their fifth bookings of the campaign at the weekend.

Conor Gallagher (£5.4m) and Oli McBurnie (£5.4m) were both sent off for two bookable offences, meanwhile. Whereas Gallagher will only sit out the midweek round of games, McBurnie is slapped with a two-match suspension as this was his second dismissal of 2023/24.

Lewis Dunk (£5.0m), Fabio Vieira (£5.4m) and Mahmoud Dahoud (£4.8m), all of them shown straight red cards last month, still have one more match of their respective suspensions to go.

Ivan Toney (£7.9m) is not available until mid-January, while Sandro Tonali (£5.2m) won’t be able to kick a ball competitively until late August 2024.

Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m), Reece James (£5.4m), Marc Cucurella (£4.8m), Cristian Romero (£4.9m), Joao Gomes (£4.9m) and Mario Lemina (£4.9m) all return from bans in Gameweek 15.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.