  1. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Hope they all get banned simultaneously next gameweek.

  2. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Bench 1:
    A Andersen (BOU)
    B Livra (eve)

    Have Trippier

    Bench 1:

    1. Palmer (mun)
    2. Alvarez (avl)
    3. Gordon (eve)

    Currently have Palmer and Livra on the bench

    Lost on the last post, cheers

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      B1 - split the risk since you are starting Trippier)

  3. CheesyZoot
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Does it make sense to go for Zinchenko over the likes of Saliba if chasing rank?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Depends on Tomiyasu injury

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Yes

  4. Differentiator
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    50k season high rank :)))

    1. LC1
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Well done mate! Very jealous.

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Lovely

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Who would folks start this GW?

    A. Livramento v eve (A)
    B. Guehi v BOU (H)

    1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      I'm basically in the same boat with Andersen instead... They don't seem to be keeping many CS so tempted by Livra

      1. LC1
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Probably Livra imo

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      A

  6. LC1
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Morning all,

    Another shocker of a week and my season is just getting worse and worse.

    Leno
    Lascelles Guehi Tsimikas
    Son Mbeumo Diaby Saka Salah(c)
    Haaland Alverez

    Areola Cash Archer Bell

    2 FTs 0.2 ITB.

    Most likely going to do Diaby > Gordon and Cash to Gabriel / Livramento.

    Any suggestions are really appreciated!

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      58 mins ago

      Which defender do you bench if you sell Cash

      1. LC1
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Probably Guehi

  7. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Good performance from Isak?Is it worth to get him?

    1. The Biscuitmen
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I like him. He has a good run of games and good underlying numbers. That said I sold Watkins for Isak last week (second time this season I've sold Watkins and instantly been punished) so my judgement is terrible.

  8. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Planning my future moves and stuck between
    A) Son Lascelles
    or
    B) Kulu Trippier

    1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      Botman back soon, might be rotation for Lascelles. So probably B

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      Hmm B

  9. Monday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Good morning, all! I've seen only five pressers listed today, although there'll very likely be something from Arteta as Arsenal are playing tomorrow (it's almost unheard of for managers to do their media duties on the day of the game):

    10am - Kompany
    1pm - O'Neil
    1.30pm - Edwards
    2pm - Heckingbottom (optimistic)
    2.30pm - Cooper

    All times in GMT.

    1. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Do we get Eddie Howe this week?

      I want Gordon news (Not that he'd give it)

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        I'll probably not know till tomorrow morning but there's a significant chance of it being on Wednesday, post-deadline

  10. Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    How nailed is Tsimikas these days?

    1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      Fairly until robbo returns

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      First choice but may get rotated/rest

    3. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      There's a lot if games for Liverpool until Christmas. But, Tsimikas hasn't played much during the season and the bench he had I think was more due to not beeing in totally matchfit form. I think Klopp took it gradually and my guess is that he starts both games this week. But the small worry for me would be, is he going to get above 60 in both? A likely scenario in SHU game if Liverpool are comfortable in lead, Klopp could do an early change second half for the likes of Salah. Tsimikas, Darwin etc, which I'm confident all starts. Dias played 90 twice, Thursday and Sunday, so he's the one most at risk to play on Wednesday. It's guessing, but I'm out good at guessing Liverpool line ups.

  11. waltzingmatildas
    • 13 Years
    48 mins ago

    Guys, got 2fts and 0.2 itb. I'm a bit stuck.
    A) Turner to Dubravka
    B) Baldock to Taylor
    C) Cash to Colwill
    D) Tark, Cash to Taylor, Porro
    E) Flekken, Cash to Dubravka, Porro
    F) Anything else?

    Flekken
    Trippier Tsimi Tarkowski
    Salah Son Mbeumo Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez
    (Turner Soucek Cash Baldock)

    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Think i would do Cash to Gabriel and roll the other FT

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Really? Maybe I should have mentioned I will be wildcarding in 19. Arsenal have 1 good fixture before then so I think I'm probably too late?

  12. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    44 mins ago

    Is this a roll or would you get a replacement for Botman?

    1FT and 0.1 ITB

    Areola
    Gabriel Lascelles Tsimikas
    Salah Son Mbeumo Saka Gordon
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner Archer Kabore Botman

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      I think I'd roll

    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Botman to Pau might be a decent investment for the blank GW and longer term.

      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Not a fan of Pau though but will look into it

    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Bot to Taylor

  13. boc610
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    so this exciting yet very mediocre season of prem league football in terms of quality continues. its like a hollywood blockbuster that has lots of great actions scenes but some very ropey dialogue and dodgy acting.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Username change please, ‘Negative Nellie’ is free!

  14. _Gunner
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    Morning All,

    After a catastrophic week, I've went down from 200K to 515K just because I sold Son and Watkins to get Mbeumo and Darwin :S

    Really need some help here, 1FT, 0.7 itb

    Johnstone
    Trippier Saliba Gabriel
    Saka Salah Mbeumo Adingra
    Haaland Darwin Alvarez

    subs: Areola Maguire Anderson* Lamptey*

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      I guess those weren't just one week moves, so perhaps just stick and hope they pay off?

      1. _Gunner
        • 9 Years
        just now

        that's the plan yes
        But anything else worth a move here?

    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Shouldn't you have £3.5m+ ITB with those moves or did you buy someone else too?

      1. _Gunner
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Trippier
        Just go him in

        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 5 Years
          just now

          good move

    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      I think having Trippier really limits your options.

      I'd save for now and consider reversing the transfers in time for GW18.

  15. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Play:
    a. U-dog (WHU)
    b. Taylor (Wol)

    1. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

  16. Differentiator
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Which makes more logic

    1) shift Turner to Kelleher against SHU to play him, probably gets a clean sheet (unlike Areola who is playing TOT)

    2) Shift Alvarez to Darwin. Frankly, Darwin could get 10+ pts vs SHU

    It feels to me Kelleher upside is maybe 4 points nailed, Darwin vs. Alvarez upside could be 5+. Maybe not too much in it?

    1. Ranger3
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Big chance Darwin does not start

      1. boc610
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        diaz was awful, think a good chance he drops out for gakpo

    2. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Darwin could and should have got 10 points against all the Teams he plays.

      What about Dubravka instead?

      1. Differentiator
        • 8 Years
        just now

        True. And Alvarez has Luton after next week. I'll go Kelleher I think. Already tripled up on NEW

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      If you're shifting Turner then get Dubravka instead, move will last longer and at a better side defensively. Think a transfer now on Kelleher is a waste, might only get 2 games from him

      As a Nunez owner of a number of weeks, I'd just steer clear. I've told myself "on another day he gets a couple of goals / a hattrick" basically after every match of his. He's likely gone for me after this week (and tbh I won't be surprised if he gets rested v SHU)

      1. Differentiator
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers bud. I can't go Dub as I have triple up on NEW, but will get Kelleher for the week as fancy him to outscore Areola, so should net a few extra points

  17. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    So, Sanchez -> Dubravka a no-brainer? Other keeper is Areola

    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on how long Pope is out.

  18. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    With no Arsenal or Spurs and only Trippier, do these seem like sensible moves (for -4) over the next couple of weeks?

    Cash —> Taylor bench fodder
    JWP —> Kulu
    Dluiz —> Gordon.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Maybe hold the Doug - Gordon move til we're sure he's fit? Big yes from me for Kulusevski

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Hey, Ment - how you getting on?

        Yah agree on the Gordon. Would probably do next week. I can also upgrade Gordon to Saka by dumping Darwin. But I refuse to admit I was wrong to bring him in and C him for a -4 haha.

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yeah I like that

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        Thanks, Nate.

        I know you’re a fellow Darwin owner - see my reply above to Ment’s comment haha. Gone after SHU benching?

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Yep, just can't keep saying "he could have had X and on another day would have had a huge haul". Haven't had Watkins all season and may be able to get a slight edge on some in MLs that hastily removed him this week that may not want to bring him back immediately so I'm likely getting him. Love the Kulu move btw, had an eye on him recently and he's looked like he's threatening to get back to top form like he was in when he first joined

          1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            14 mins ago

            Yer that’s a good move to bring Watkins in. How’s it been without him?

            1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Terrible, just like Trippier! Nearly multiplied my rank x10 over 7 weeks, just doing nothing this week to take stock of things and because my moves have been terrible

  19. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    If I do Díaz > Palmer I can afford Gvardiol > Trent or James. Who would you prefer?

    1. Differentiator
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Lol don't do James to yourself mate. He'll be out with a Hamstring injury within 2 games

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Possibly in 3 after one 18 pt haul 😉

    2. Differentiator
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Also, contrary to popular opinion, Diaz had a good 3 chances to score yesterday. He'll come good.

    3. Fodderx4
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      As someone who got James on a wildcard and regretting it I'd avoid him.

  20. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Morning all, best move to save FT here? Only option I've considered is Turner > Dubravka

    Areola
    Gabriel Tsimikas Guehi
    Salah Son Saka Mbeumo
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    Turner Lascelles Taylor Anderson 1 FT 0.1 ITB

  21. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1731594257138377186

    I'm sure most guessed it would happen but Sheffield Utd set to sack Heckingbottom today

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Shame for him if true. Seems like they need to change something tho.

      Darwin hatty from the bench incoming?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Well, they can't change all the players...

        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Haha

    2. Differentiator
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Speed sell Liverpool assets No manager bounce incoming

    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Sacking Bottom

    4. boc610
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      just a fall guy for a very badly run club. here's a great article by daniel storey on what a mess theyre in is

      https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united-profit-fans-season-record-breaking-bad-football-2721612?ITO=newsnow

  22. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Sneaking up the ranks slowly and under the radar for now. 76k.

    1. Differentiator
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Soon you will be above me

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        just now

        That's what she said

    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Great rank. These last few GWs have been rough.

      Hoping my differential picks Solanke and Hee-Chan will deliver this GW.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        The last few have been kind to me, albeit without me doing anything special. Last week I only scored 55 and rose nicely. 71 after hits this week and another small movement up.

  23. Fodderx4
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Morning All,
    Not having the best of seasons and played my wildcard a few weeks back.
    My bench is quite strong but i have a headache about who to play.
    Appreciate any advice with team selection, already done Isak for Darwin with my free transfer.

    Areola
    Gabriel Tsimikas Saliba
    Palmer Mbuemo Mo (c) Bowen
    Solanke Isak Haaland (vc)
    Turner Gordon Mitchell James

    Would you play any of the benched players? If so who would you drop?

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      looks about right to me

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      James over Saliba?

  24. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Turner to Dubravka or keep FT?

    Areola
    Gabriel/Livra/Taylor
    Salah/Son/Saka/Mbeumo
    Haaland/Darwin/Alvarez

    Turner/Cash/Lamptey/Chuk

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Keep

    2. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Almost identical squad to mine exc. Lamptey (Tsimikas) and Livra (Lascelles). I'm considering doing the move but I've got 2FT's - not sure I would with a single FT though.

    3. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Thanks guys, cheers

  25. aapoman
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    2 bad gameweeks in a row... 1ft and 1.1itb

    Johnstone
    Saliba Schär Udogie
    Salah Son Mbeumo Diaby Palmer
    Haaland Isak

    Turner; R. James, Pau, Mubama

    Sell Diaby or just start R. James and hold? WC also still available but might try to hold until GW19.

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Play Diaby

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        What's wrong with Reece?

  26. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Cash to Porro with FT or roll and play Guehi?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Roll

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Roll

    3. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Easy play Guehi

  27. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Newcastle and England goalkeeper Nick Pope faces 4 to 5 months out with shoulder injury suffered against Man Utd at the weekend

    https://twitter.com/mcgrathmike/status/1731598190548258997?t=1NefwgL1DoXqJgEbsTHj3g&s=19

    1. boc610
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      bye bye toon cleanies

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      What a shame for him. Dubravka is a great back up though and perfectly priced.

      1. boc610
        • 11 Years
        just now

        cheap for a reason. not half the goalie pope is

    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      hope Tripps gets those attacking returns

  28. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    pls help
    Bench 1 in each:
    a. Palmer (Mun)
    b. Adingra (BRE)

    1. Taylor (Wol)
    2. U-dog (WHU)

  29. rjcv177
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    After the master of moves last week (Son and watkins out to fund haaland and isak)
    Who should i sell next? GTG?

    Aréola
    Gabriel, tsimikas, guehi
    Salah, saka, mbeumo, diaby
    Haal, Darwin, isak

    Sxz, Taylor, kluivert, cash

    1. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Cash

  30. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Good morning all, roll FT here? Start Udogie or Lascelles? Areola or Leno?

    Leno
    Saliba Tsimikas Udogie
    Salah Son Saka Mbuemo
    Haaland Alvarez Darwin

    Areola Lascelles Baldock Chuk

