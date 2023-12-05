211
Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 15

Gameweek 15 begins today and Betway have joined in with a Super Boost offer.

It’s the first of several quick December turnarounds, as this midweek round of fixtures takes place between Tuesday and Thursday. Arsenal travel to Luton Town on night one, before Aston Villa v Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United highlight the others.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 15 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Thursday, Betway are offering 4/1 odds for this treble rather than the original 2/1:

  • Son Heung-min (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Dejan Kulusevski (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Jarrod Bowen (1+ Shots on Target)

At first glance, each leg looks likely because neither Spurs nor West Ham’s defences are having a great time right now. Ange Postecoglou’s side has conceded 12 times in their last five outings, although Cristian Romero is now back from suspension. Meanwhile, the Hammers have just one clean sheet so far and are the fourth-worst at conceding shots (220).

Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski both delivered a goal and an assist during Sunday’s 3-3 at Manchester City. With the former ranked joint-second throughout the league for shots on target (18), the latter is the outright number two for penalty area touches (114).

If Jarrod Bowen hadn’t been injured for Gameweek 13, he’d possibly be alongside Son for getting them on target but instead has to settle for being joint-third (17). Only two of his outings have ended without any at all.

Interestingly, Bowen has scored in all six away games of this campaign. Should he continue to be used as West Ham’s centre-forward, this streak has the potential to keep going.

  1. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Zinchenko bench is unsurprising after his last performance

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Punished for his price rise, mistake and lack of height.

  2. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Gabriel starts. Tears of joy.

  3. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Ripchenko

  4. dansmusen
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Last thing I did was take a hit to get Zinchenko in. Nothing works at the moment. Really close to give up.

    1. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      don't take a hit on a defender, my advice used to be unless you are lacking in playing options but this season I'd genuinely rather take a bit fat zero from no playing option than a -4 and watch them concede 3, get booked and score an OG on their first outing.

      1. dansmusen
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        I know but I have some flags in my team and needed to take a hit. Just the fact that I changed to Zinchenkomlast seconds are so annoying, The hit was coming.

  5. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Saliba g
    Gabriel…. Jesus A

  6. F4L
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    hope White makes it worth the wait tonight

  7. Pedersen
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Forgot GW was today...

  8. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    I think Gabriel is 90% nailed now.

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      My gf is 90% pregnant.

      1. TKC07
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        90NGRATS..!!

      2. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Eat/poop/sleep machine loading

  9. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Lets gooo Luton players whose names escape me ..wipe that Ars cs....punish Arteta for that Zinc benching...

    1. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      It will be wiped pretty late in the game. Morris to come on and get a dodgy pen goal.

      White will be off at that point with a banked CS. Kiwior too.

      1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        Naa long ball up in the first 10 mins, scrambled in

        1. Salarrivederci
          • 7 Years
          29 mins ago

          Adebayo must have been down and subbed off within the first five then. Told you Morris will be the man.

          Arsenal to win though. Most impoartant thing tonight is 3 points and not FPL 🙂

          1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
            • 5 Years
            27 mins ago

            Yeah Ill take that

    2. VGD
        22 mins ago

        Agree. Can't believe he did this to us!

        1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          Ars just wont be the same, no proper build-up, concede an early messy goal, get frustrated at Lutons 10 men behind ball, then Arteta will have to bring on Zinc, who assists the equalizer, then a long range effort that goes in off the crossbar for the winner...

          And Saliba gets sent off in the last minute for violent misconduct

          1. VGD
              1 min ago

              Haha

      • Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 3 Years
        32 mins ago

        Kiwi or passion fruit?

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          21 mins ago

          Always Kiwi

          1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
            • 3 Years
            19 mins ago

            Template

      • shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        31 mins ago

        Gab Ode Saka suit me sir

      • Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        Luton always good for an odd goal

      • Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Gambled on Nketiah starting. Damn backfired. Hope he stays on the bench

        1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Don't mention gambling...it encourages them

      • denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        29 mins ago

        Martinelli to haul after finally taking him out for Saka

      • VGD
          29 mins ago

          No, Zinchenko didn't start!

          1. rdpx
            • 12 Years
            23 mins ago

            Hopefully wolves will get a couple of goals then they'll bring him on after 29 minutes and he'll get a clean sheet and a goal or two

            1. VGD
                12 mins ago

                I thought CS only counts for a starter in fantasy. Maybe not.

                1. VGD
                    11 mins ago

                    You mean Luton?

                    1. rdpx
                      • 12 Years
                      just now

                      I did indeed mean Luton well spotted

                  • rdpx
                    • 12 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    60 minutes no goals. Look at the Wolves keeper last week...

                    1. VGD
                        6 mins ago

                        Oh of course! Thanks! Let's hope so.

                        I don't trust Arteta.

                2. Bada Bing
                  • 6 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  One point cameo confirmed for Zinch then. 🙁

              • keefy59
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                28 mins ago

                Morris benched & possibly going down in price tonight
                Need to find a sub £5.2 replacement .
                Any ideas ?

                1. VGD
                    16 mins ago

                    Semenyo of Bournemouth?

                    1. The Golden Boy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 13 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Agreed.
                      João Pedro would be next best.
                      Fortunately, I had 0.3 spare, so I did Cunha earlier.

                    2. keefy59
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Good shout
                      Tends to get subbed off early
                      But playing Luton h ,Forest a & Fulham h in 17/18 & 19
                      Probably 1st on bench to cover attack & mids

                  • Salarrivederci
                    • 7 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    I'm going Semenyo tonight.

                    Gives me enough to do either Tsimikas -> James or Baldock -> 4.7

                2. Randaxus
                  • 2 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  If Saka does well and you don't own him you are going to get destroyed, at my rank he is 80% EO lol.

                  1. Derbz87
                    • 9 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    you'll never get destroyed by Saka. If you are familiar with Aesop's fable you'll recognise him in the Tortoise character.

                    1. Randaxus
                      • 2 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      It is a slow death lol

                3. Nightf0x
                  • 8 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Next gw, which ?

                  A) turner to dubravka, bench areola start gabriel
                  B) andersen to lascels, bench gabriel start areola

                4. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                  • 3 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Got no Arsenal coverage in my team, come on Luton!

                5. rdpx
                  • 12 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  At least I didn't take a hit to bring in Zinchenko.

                  (Preparing myself for the inevitable Matty Cash hat trick tomorrow....)

                  1. Philosopher's Stones
                    • 3 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Don't be silly. Cash will never score a hattie against City.

                    A brace is quite a possibility though.

                6. VGD
                    23 mins ago

                    Should I roll my free transfer this week?
                    Poss transfers:

                    a) Isak to Solanke (allows me to bring in Dubravka next week for Kelleher)
                    b) Zinchenko to Gabriel (can't believe I'm in this position)
                    c) Try to get Son in (it's probably too late)
                    d) Roll

                    1. VGD
                        4 mins ago

                        If I roll, I'll do Isak > Solanke and Dubravka > Kelleher

                        1. VGD
                            3 mins ago

                            Next gw

                      • Hazz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        Schar & Gordon both had Pope in their FPL teams. Both have now sold him. Guess who for?

                        1. VGD
                            9 mins ago

                            Dubravka?

                            1. Hazz
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              9 mins ago

                              ... no!

                          • The Mighty Hippo
                            • 7 Years
                            9 mins ago

                            DDG?

                            1. Hazz
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              Might be holding that spot...

                          • Hairy Potter
                            • 8 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            Eddie Niedzwiecki?

                          • Derbz87
                            • 9 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            Areola?

                            1. Hazz
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              Cmon, Schar is no casual - 23k OR!
                              (Gordon is... 7.4m OR.)

                          • Tonyawesome69
                            • 4 Years
                            7 mins ago

                            Leno...

                            1. Derbz87
                              • 9 Years
                              7 mins ago

                              I'm presuming the answer is actually Karius

                              1. Hazz
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                4 mins ago

                                Neither Newcastle backup keeper...

                            2. Hazz
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              Correct!

                              Towards bottom of this page for everyone else:

                              https://fpl.page/

                          • Philosopher's Stones
                            • 3 Years
                            7 mins ago

                            Karius?

                            1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
                              • 3 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Hiding on Newcastle's second transfer page, ready to ambush us all

                          • Grande Tubarão
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            Pickford

