370 Comments
  1. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Sooooonnnyyyyy

    
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      0/

      
  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Salah C gang unite with the pants down

    
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      TC over here!

      
  3. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    panties down for a cold Tuesday night

    
  4. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Pens down

    
  5. TRIPOS TOPPER
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Row row row your boat
    Gently down the stream
    Belts off trousers down
    Isn't life a scream!

    
  6. NachoMan
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Similar to above I switched captain to Son. Just got a feeling SHU might surprise Liverpool. Good luck one and all.

    
  7. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    feel there’ll be few surprise scores today and tomorrow

    
  8. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Captain in the last mid week game what could possibly go wrong 🙂

    
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Son C \0/

      
  9. 343fan
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Haaland [C]

    You've all fell into the trap of Sheffield are worse than Villa so Salah is the better captain.
    Very simplistic logic - I don't need City to win for Haaland to score two

    
    1. 343fan
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Son is the other worthwhile captain. Great fixture.

      
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Knowsit

        
    2. toerag
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      aaaaaalternatively...

      Burnley mullerd them and burnley are crap.

      
      1. 343fan
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        10 men

        
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          just now

          How many goals before the red card?

          
    3. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      No Rodri, Stones still isn't starting

      
    4. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Haaland's chances of scoring two would be better if Rodri were available but he is not

      
      1. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Wouldn’t surprise me if Villa win 3-1.

        
      2. 343fan
        • 2 Years
        just now

        How does a DM affect a striker's probability of scoring? If you imply City will struggle in possession, Kovacic doesn't exactly handle the ball like it's on fire

        
  10. toerag
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    i went palmer over Isak in my team

    I have a feeling Palmer wants to make City see what they are missing.

    A good time to play Utd.

    
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Doubt City will see it though as they probably don't watch games of mid table teams.

      
    2. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I benched Palmer for Alvarez but I dont feel good about it especially bec Palmer will start behind the striker

      
  11. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    FA Statement on Erling Haaland

    "An inquiry into the unacceptable conduct by Erling Haalnd during and after the 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur has been held. Following confrontational remonstrations with referee Simon Hopper, the Manchester City player subsequently posted comments on social media platforms which have brough the game into disrepute.

    The FA take such actions extremely seriously and have thus decided to dock Everton 5 points."

    
  12. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    My predictions for this gw:
    Lut 1-4 Ars
    Avl 2-3 Mci
    Shu 0-1 Liv
    Tot 1-0 Whu
    Mun 1-1 Che

    
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think there will be a lot of goals and very few clean sheets.

      
    2. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lut 1-1 Ars
      Avl 2-2 Mci
      Shu 1-1 Liv
      Tot 3-2 Whu
      Mun 4-1 Che

      
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Turner won his place back after 3 defeats.

      
    4. teddypicker
      • 14 Years
      just now

      And how many do you predict you will get right?

      
  13. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Cunha hat trick imminent

    
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wolves v Burnley has got 1-1 with goals and assists from people nobody owns written all over it.

      
      1. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        just now

        You would be wrong

        
  14. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    People not a fan of the gambling articles (myself included) should not comment on or open the article and wait for the next one to come up.

    Open Controls

