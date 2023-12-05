Not got time to check out all of our content and tips for FPL Gameweek 15? Are you in a hurry to get your team sorted for the upcoming deadline?

Here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about the Gameweek.

When’s the deadline?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:00 (GMT) on Tuesday 5 December.

MAIN TALKING POINTS

Why is everyone buying Martin Dubravka?

Newcastle United’s first-choice goalkeeper, Nick Pope (£5.5m), dislocated his shoulder on Saturday. Reports say he’ll need surgery on it and will miss at least four months of action, although this hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

Suddenly, back-up Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) gives incredibly cheap access to one of the league’s best defences.

Will Anthony Gordon be ok to face Everton?

Sticking with the Magpies, their in-form Anthony Gordon (£6.0m) has been flagged with a hip issue.

However, he completed all 90 minutes versus Manchester United. Eddie Howe’s press conference will take place after the Gameweek 15 deadline but he didn’t seem too concerned on Saturday night.

In the biggest boost yet, Gordon has since been spotted in training.

The most-bought player since Gameweek 14, Gordon is FPL’s fifth-best midfielder so far thanks to six goals and five assists.

Which popular players are in danger of midweek rotation?

Of course, it’s hard to know for sure. But this brutal December schedule will have owners of Darwin Nunez (£7.7m), Kostas Tsimikas (£4.8m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£4.9m) feeling nervous. They’ve already been victims of random rotation and this quick turnaround of matches could do it again.

FPL managers will need good squad depth to succeed in this period.

Should I sell Matty Cash?

Recently owned by over 3.6 million managers, attacking Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash (£4.9m) has lost both his form and popularity. No goals and just one assist in his last ten starts, combined with a lack of clean sheets, means he’s the most-sold player heading into Gameweek 15.

To make things worse, he’s one yellow card away from suspension and was benched on Sunday. Consecutive meetings with Manchester City and Arsenal don’t help, although it should be considered that Villa’s fixtures look good from Gameweek 18.

Reece James (£5.4m) and Pedro Porro (£5.3m) rose on our Watchlist earlier this week and are ready-made replacements in a similar price bracket.

BEST GAMEWEEK 15 CAPTAIN

Mohamed Salah‘s (£13.1m), who makes the trip to Sheffield United, is preferred by both our Scout captaincy poll voters and Hibbo in his Captain Sensible article.

In second place is Erling Haaland (£14.0m), away at Aston Villa.

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – goes all-in on Liverpool assets. To afford the expensive picks, this £83.0m budget also squeezes in some interesting cheap options.

Meanwhile, our three differential picks – owned by fewer than 5% of managers – are Dubravka, Cody Gakpo (£7.2m) and Matheus Cunha (£5.6m).

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

In the absence of a soothsayer or club insider, we’ve predicted the next starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

ELSEWHERE ON SCOUT

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 15!