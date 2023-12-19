265
  1. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    17 hours, 17 mins ago

    Quickfire, who to bin:

    A) Alvarez (Useless, Blank)
    B) Darwin (Useless, Donkey)

    Cheers!

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      16 hours, 41 mins ago

      darwin. id want to keep alvarez if haaland was out. at least alvarez getting some rest now so performances should improve

    2. Orion
      • 13 Years
      16 hours, 40 mins ago

      B for sure

    3. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      16 hours, 37 mins ago

      Loving the reason for B.

    4. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      15 hours, 55 mins ago

      Eeee ooorrrr!

  2. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    17 hours, 16 mins ago

    Haaland OUT of GW19 (probably)

    Sell!

    1. Orion
      • 13 Years
      16 hours, 33 mins ago

      Maybe he’ll miss GW’s

      1. Orion
        • 13 Years
        16 hours, 33 mins ago

        *more GW’s

        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          16 hours, 31 mins ago

          https://x.com/Jack_Gaughan/status/1737163522218373346?s=20

          Good chance with that tweet though.

  3. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    17 hours, 15 mins ago

    I didn't see anyone comment on it, but FIFA Club WC commentator just mentioned that last night Pep had to make changes (Haaland, KDB & Doku out) I'm guessing he's just waffling?

    Also, Bilva goal

    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      17 hours, 12 mins ago

      not according to this tweet:

      https://x.com/Jack_Gaughan/status/1737163522218373346?s=20

      They will be there to collect medals and party.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        17 hours, 10 mins ago

        Haalands there for sure (i saw him), I don't know about the other two.

        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          17 hours, 6 mins ago

          Aye KDB and Haaland are there to collect the medals and party.

      2. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        16 hours, 58 mins ago

        Sorry, by I'm guessing he's waffling I meant that, why would he only make the decision last night (a very late decision on three players whom we all already knew were injured)

        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          16 hours, 55 mins ago

          They probably know very little.

  4. F4L
    • 9 Years
    17 hours, 15 mins ago

    3-0 city. b.silva goal

  5. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    17 hours, 10 mins ago

    1 FT, willing to take a hit!

    Areola ¦ Strakosha
    Porro Guehi Lascelles
    Salah Saka Bowen Gordon Palmer
    Watkins Wood
    ¦ Haaland Saliba Maguire

    Suggest a move with 2.4 ITB...

    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      17 hours, 6 mins ago

      Probably Haaland to Solanke.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      17 hours, 5 mins ago

      Sort out your keepers

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        17 hours, 5 mins ago

        actually yeah, get Leno.

        1. Slitherene
          • 5 Years
          17 hours ago

          Was thinking of Martinez

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            16 hours, 54 mins ago

            I'd recommend Leno also. Its who I have got in. He is very good for baps (top keeper). Martinez is good also, but Leno is far ahead of Martinez in overall points in addition to that.

            Leno also cheaper and doesnt block a third player you may want from Villa.

    3. Slitherene
      • 5 Years
      17 hours, 2 mins ago

      Wood too seems to be the issue...

      1. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        16 hours, 56 mins ago

        Yes, definitely need a better forward to pair up with Watkins until Haaland is back.

      2. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        16 hours, 55 mins ago

        Wood could be a talisman for Nuno...

  6. HODGE
    • 9 Years
    17 hours, 6 mins ago

    If Palmer or Sterling get a yellow tonight are they banned for the league game?

    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      16 hours, 24 mins ago

      negative, only red card.

    2. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      16 hours, 24 mins ago

      No, but yes if they get a red

    3. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      16 hours, 23 mins ago

      No I think it's only straight reds that can be 'used' in different competitions in England.

      1. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        16 hours, 18 mins ago

        Good chances then for Palmer and Gordon to make my life once difficult again.

  7. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    17 hours, 1 min ago

    Do we have any news regarding Isak?

    As still not even on the bench, probably best to say adjö.

    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      16 hours, 13 mins ago

      probably best to bin it

    2. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      16 hours, 8 mins ago

      Might as well get Solanke ... Darwin survives another week

    3. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      14 hours, 59 mins ago

      I think Eddie said he was fatigued but that seems like something more.

  8. Alan Watts
    • 5 Years
    16 hours, 57 mins ago

    Could have a problem now with both Livra and Tsimikas...

    Burn back for New, Robertson a few weeks away, plus rotation likely regardless over next couple of weeks

    Porro in for Tsimi could be the move, and just bench Jiminez.

    Tsimi has BUR gw after next, but also good chance of rotation/rest

    1. Alan Watts
      • 5 Years
      16 hours, 14 mins ago

      Or the other obvious move is Jiminez to Solanke, just don't think he's a great option looking at his record

    2. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      16 hours, 12 mins ago

      just get Porro even for a hit.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        16 hours, 4 mins ago

        Yeah, I want to save FT this week so I can use 2 to get Porro in, can’t do it in 1 move.

        I reckon, if he stays fit, he is going to be at the very least the 3rd highest scoring defender in the game by the end of the season.

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      16 hours, 6 mins ago

      This was always going to happen with those two, though.

      You bought them knowing that day was coming.

      Just enjoy the points until it’s time to sell is the best you can do.

      1. Alan Watts
        • 5 Years
        16 hours, 5 mins ago

        Yeah we know that...

        The point/question is which one/when to shift to Porro/other

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          16 hours, 2 mins ago

          I’d wait till you know they’ve lost their place, but I don’t have either of them so it’s easy for me to say that.

          I had Tsimikas but sold him for TAA so that I could avoid this type of scenario.

    4. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      16 hours, 6 mins ago

      Tsimi's fine, Livra's the more pressing concern

      1. Alan Watts
        • 5 Years
        16 hours, 3 mins ago

        Yeah is he though ?....two tough games in next 3

        In between its bur away, in closely spaced fixtures, so good chance Gomez comes in

  9. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    16 hours, 56 mins ago

    Anyone know the mathematical odds that Boro and P.Vale didn't draw a PL side?

    Wait, it's going to be some stupidly easy math like 1/7 right?

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 hours, 52 mins ago

      Yes, it only starts gets more complicated when it's more than two teams avoiding each other in a draw.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      15 hours, 47 mins ago

      Eleventy

  10. TKC07
    • 4 Years
    16 hours, 56 mins ago

    Was there any fitness update reg. Ben Chilwell? How come he's starting in EFL Cup?

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      16 hours, 54 mins ago

      That came in under the radar, but I expect that he will be out injured again before long.

    2. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      16 hours, 53 mins ago

      is he?! haha that came from nowhere.

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        16 hours, 52 mins ago

        Did you misread Colwill?

        1. TKC07
          • 4 Years
          16 hours, 50 mins ago

          My livescore mobile app shows Chilwell starts..

          Where do you check line-ups?

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            16 hours, 50 mins ago

            https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67688633

            1. TKC07
              • 4 Years
              16 hours, 48 mins ago

              Cheers..!!!

    3. leeboy104
      • 3 Years
      16 hours, 51 mins ago

      That's a mistake on some team sheets. On the official Chelsea Twitter account, it's Colwill.

    4. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      16 hours, 50 mins ago

      second team sheet mistake tonight in this game. Someone has put some wrong team sheets out somehow. BBC sport is correct.

    5. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      16 hours, 49 mins ago

      Seen training pics of him, which puts me off Colwill

      1. Snake Juice
        • 7 Years
        16 hours, 45 mins ago

        Oh damn he's starting today lol

  11. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    16 hours, 48 mins ago

    Anthony Gordon must be absolutely knackered!!! Haha never gets a rest!!

    1. Sprinterdude
      • 2 Years
      16 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yep he should have rested him tonight

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      15 hours, 46 mins ago

      Haha!

  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    16 hours, 47 mins ago

    Massive surprise that Chilwell is starting tonight.

    It was reported he was doing individual training this week.

    Potential mins issue with Colwill flr LB.

    https://twitter.com/Blue_Footy/status/1736800121960947799?t=GZCMnE3crikSj-OXj4nw9Q&s=19

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      16 hours, 45 mins ago

      he isn't starting, not even on the bench.

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67688633

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        16 hours, 40 mins ago

        Haha there was an error in the system as multiple sources had Chilwell starting

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          16 hours, 39 mins ago

          fpl towers probably responsible somehow

  13. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    16 hours, 45 mins ago

    Best Livramento replacements? Villa player perhaps

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      16 hours, 43 mins ago

      See above

  14. Sprinterdude
    • 2 Years
    16 hours, 43 mins ago

    Starting Cash + Watkins this week obv Cash might not start but have Saliba and Tsimikas as cover

    1 free transfer

    A. White to Konsa
    B. Martinelli to Bailey
    C. Roll

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      16 hours, 39 mins ago

      Is Bailey expected to start?

      1. Sprinterdude
        • 2 Years
        16 hours, 26 mins ago

        Not sure Bailey would be a bit of a punt this week

  15. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    16 hours, 31 mins ago

    That should be red

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      16 hours, 31 mins ago

      115m liability

  16. Differentiator
    • 8 Years
    16 hours, 31 mins ago

    Lmao Caicedo should've been off by miles. The ref is an idiot

  17. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    16 hours, 20 mins ago

    The points must be zero if there is a reply, otherwise there is an advantage for extra points… Why would they play the match from the 65th minute?? Pointless…

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 hours, 30 mins ago

      The points can carry and you can select your 11 in a future game week

      With free transfers it's a different team

  18. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 hours, 16 mins ago

    Wilson

    GOAL

  19. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    16 hours, 16 mins ago

    Heeey Callum Wilson
    Ooh aah

  20. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    16 hours, 15 mins ago

    When Wilson plays, he scores. Simple

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      16 hours, 14 mins ago

      yep he is very good, but he carry's the name Wil5on for a reason.

    2. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      15 hours, 45 mins ago

      Except against Fulham

      Sadly

  21. FantasyFooty01
    • 6 Years
    16 hours, 6 mins ago

    Dub
    TAA Porro Saliba Branthwaitr
    Garnacho Bowen Palmer Saka
    Watkins Solankie

    Ederson Alvarez Udogie Foden

    1 FT 7.2 ITB

    comment any changes/suggestions below:

    1. Sprinterdude
      • 2 Years
      15 hours, 58 mins ago

      Garnacho to Richarlison/Kulu

      Udogie to a Vlla defender Konsa or Pau if fit

      And start them this week

  22. Olaniyi
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Colwill or Palmer? If I want a reliable Chelsea asset for the long run.

