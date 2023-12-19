In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers, Fantasy all-rounder Obay Eid/FPL Milanista – who has risen to 22nd in our Live Hall of Fame – recommends Gameweek 18 transfer targets and discusses his own plans.

As we head into the busiest period of the season, it’s very important to plan for the upcoming weeks (or days to be more appropriate) and be very flexible to any changing circumstances. Before jumping into numbers, stats and my own team strategy, I want to remind everyone that this is the time to consider our benched options, as it’s very likely we’ll need them.

A congested schedule for all Premier League teams will inevitably add rotations, suspensions and injuries to Manchester City and Brentford’s Blank Gameweek 18.

FIXTURES TO AIM FOR

As always, planning begins with the Season Ticker, to indicate which teams should be targeted over the upcoming rounds. As seen in Marc’s fixture frisk, Brighton and Hove Albion top the ticker between Gameweeks 18 and 23.

However, given Roberto De Zerbi’s tendency to rotate and the upcoming absence of Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m) and Simon Adingra (£5.0m) – taking part in AFCON and the Asian Cup – it’s very tough to accommodate either of the eye-catching duo.

Therefore, Pascal Gross (£6.4m) is a player on my radar, given his recent resurgence in attacking threat: the German is top of all midfielders for chances created (21) over the last six Gameweeks. He’s also completed 90 minutes in nine of the last 10 league games.

After them on the ticker is Manchester United. A disappointing side, perhaps their hard-fought Anfield draw could boost morale in their quest to finish inside the top four. Assets are scarce and it will most likely just be Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) under consideration – not that my experiences with him this season have been great! I’ll likely keep him as watchlist material for now.

Chelsea come third for best fixtures, where Cole Palmer (£5.6m) fully deserves all the attention he’s getting from FPL managers. At this price, he’s a no-brainer and should be on everyone’s radar for the upcoming weeks. The Blues haven’t been great defensively but a cheap defender like Levi Colwill (£4.6m) is justified with such fixtures, especially as he’s devoid of much fit competition at left-back.

TOP PLAYERS

This is one of those weeks where, honestly, the fixtures aren’t enough to offer us a big pool of transfer targets. Instead, let’s look at specific players’ points projections as the starting point for discussion.