Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 18

Sponsored by Betway

The following article involves an advertisement for a betting company and is strictly for users aged 18+.

Gameweek 18 begins today and Betway have joined in with a Super Boost offer.

With Manchester City taking part in the Club World Cup, their league clash with Brentford isn’t occurring. That means nine matches will be spread out over four days – from Thursday to Christmas Eve. Arguably the pick of the bunch is Liverpool being at home to Arsenal.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 18 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 4/1 odds for this treble rather than the original 11/4:

Mohamed Salah (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Bukayo Saka (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Son Heung-min (1+ Shots on Target)

THE LOGIC

Currently the top two, Saturday’s meeting between Liverpool and Arsenal could see both already overtaken by Aston Villa by kick-off.

Salah has been quiet in recent weeks, by his own high standards. Just one goal in five outings but the Egyptian did rack up four shots on target against Manchester United last weekend. Overall, it means he ranks fourth for big chances (17) and is second to Erling Haaland for putting attempts on target (24).

In third is Son (23), having only once ended without any from Gameweek 4 onwards. Seven of the subsequent 14 occasions have seen multiple go on target. He’s about to face an Everton defence with four successive clean sheets but this won’t deter a man currently on ten league goals.

Rounding off the treble is Arsenal’s Saka. His half-dozen shots on target over the last six suggests a steady rate of testing the goalkeeper but, in truth, his domestic campaign has mostly been about creativity. He’s created the third-most chances for team-mates (42).

In Fantasy Premier League (FPL), Salah, Son and Saka are three of the top five for attacking returns so far. Not only that but they’re also inside the top nine players for penalty area touches.

Full T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org. | #ad