Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 18

Gameweek 18 begins today and Betway have joined in with a Super Boost offer.

With Manchester City taking part in the Club World Cup, their league clash with Brentford isn’t occurring. That means nine matches will be spread out over four days – from Thursday to Christmas Eve. Arguably the pick of the bunch is Liverpool being at home to Arsenal.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 18 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 4/1 odds for this treble rather than the original 11/4:

  • Mohamed Salah (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Bukayo Saka (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Son Heung-min (1+ Shots on Target)

THE LOGIC

Currently the top two, Saturday’s meeting between Liverpool and Arsenal could see both already overtaken by Aston Villa by kick-off.

Salah has been quiet in recent weeks, by his own high standards. Just one goal in five outings but the Egyptian did rack up four shots on target against Manchester United last weekend. Overall, it means he ranks fourth for big chances (17) and is second to Erling Haaland for putting attempts on target (24).

In third is Son (23), having only once ended without any from Gameweek 4 onwards. Seven of the subsequent 14 occasions have seen multiple go on target. He’s about to face an Everton defence with four successive clean sheets but this won’t deter a man currently on ten league goals.

Rounding off the treble is Arsenal’s Saka. His half-dozen shots on target over the last six suggests a steady rate of testing the goalkeeper but, in truth, his domestic campaign has mostly been about creativity. He’s created the third-most chances for team-mates (42).

In Fantasy Premier League (FPL), Salah, Son and Saka are three of the top five for attacking returns so far. Not only that but they’re also inside the top nine players for penalty area touches.

Get the Betway Super Boost here

  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Not Forest vs Bournemouth looking likely to be abandoned for the storm

    Open Controls
    1. El_Matador
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Be great for me if that actually happens

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      That’s unfair. They should give Solanke at least one goal as he probably would’ve scored.

      Open Controls
    3. toerag
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      booooo

      Open Controls
    4. davidfromkent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Are you referring to this report from February 2022?

      https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12545012/storm-eunice-causes-bournemouth-vs-nottingham-forest-to-be-postponed-after-damage-to-vitality-stadium

      Open Controls
      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        just now

        yeah im not seeing anything from today on newsnow

        Open Controls
  2. El_Matador
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Recent transfers in by me;
    Mbeumo
    Sanchez
    Pau

    Sorry Watkins owners but your boy is due to be crocked if the trend continues

    Open Controls
  3. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    I sold Cash for Porro - have I made a mistake?

    Open Controls
    1. oi no professionals
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Find out by the end of the weekend

      Open Controls
  4. Steamboat Willy Boly
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Probably not in the long run. Not sure Emery likes Cash

    Open Controls
  5. Alan The Llama
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Drew someone in the cup ranked 88k. Among Brighton supporters.

    Open Controls
  6. Steamboat Willy Boly
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    is saka actually worth 9m? or did he over-perform last season and now everyones keeping him out of habit?

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Very consistent. Worth the 9m imo.

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Compared to Rashford he is. Compared to Palmer he’s not. I’m thinking of bringing him in during AFCON but expect him to tick over rather than explode. Arsenal have a few players who get goals so points will probably get shared around

      Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He’s 22 years old, how can he overperform? He’s on the road to being world class

      If someone said to me he’ll score over 200 points, priced at £8.5m, I’d have him in my team the whole season and I may well do that

      Open Controls
  7. LarryDuff
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    Robbie Keane bleedin legend

    Open Controls
  8. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    Your C this GW?

    Son here.

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Watkins. Low block or not, SHU should be good for a few goals. Everton, even away seems a tough afternoon

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      Ollie Gunnar Watkins ftw

      Open Controls
    3. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Capkins

      Open Controls
    4. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Watkins

      Open Controls
    5. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Changed my Watkins to Salah to Watkins last minute

      Open Controls
    6. zdrojo187
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Son(C) easy

      Open Controls
    7. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
    8. toerag
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      wally watkins

      Open Controls
    9. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Sob

      Open Controls
  9. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Fat -8, all eyes on AV as Watkins Bailey Martinez in, red arrow incoming!

    Martinez
    Porro/Gab/Livra
    Salah/Son/Saka/Palmer/Bailey
    Watkins(c)/Solanke

    Turner/Taylor/Lamptey/Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Sheff United 1 nil incoming

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        2-1 AVL with McGinn to score

        Open Controls
    2. Sprinterdude
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Could be a good week good luck

      Open Controls
  10. MightyGar
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Good luck everyone!

    I've gone Cash over Darwin in a 4-5-1 formation. More out of annoyance with Darmin rather than faith in Cash.

    Open Controls
  11. Traction Engine Foot
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Took my first -4 of the season to get Bailey and Leno, just seen they're both in the scout picks, aaargh!

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      We're doomed!

      Open Controls
  12. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    49 mins ago

    I had absolutely no idea there was a match in tonight - shows how notice I've been taking! I'm completely stuffed.

    Open Controls
    1. The Night Trunker.
        41 mins ago

        Didn't pay attention in your English lessons either.

        Open Controls
        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          25 mins ago

          I'm well into my 2nd glass of nice wine, so I don't care. It's lucky that you could read anything.

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
              24 mins ago

              🙂

              Open Controls
            • TheBiffas
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Doesn't take much to get an old man drunk clearly

              Open Controls
        2. ZimZalabim
          • 7 Years
          37 mins ago

          disappointed ! Expected more from you Old Man !

          Open Controls
        3. Walter White (WW)
          • 2 Years
          18 mins ago

          I think we gotta retire

          Open Controls
      • Top Lad Dakes.
        • 6 Years
        47 mins ago

        Birthday last night and have missed the bloody deadline. Was going to do Isak to Watkins(c), and meant to play Branthwaite over Kabore.

        Ffs 🙁 so frustrating

        Open Controls
        1. ZimZalabim
          • 7 Years
          39 mins ago

          did u have a good birthday at least ?

          Happy Birthday btw !

          Open Controls
          1. Top Lad Dakes.
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Cheers (to all!)! Can’t complain, surrounded by friends and family. Had the Watkins moved queued up last night as well, don’t know why I didn’t hit confirm

            Open Controls
        2. Traction Engine Foot
          • 5 Years
          39 mins ago

          Are you in the UK? That's a long lie in.

          Open Controls
          1. toerag
            • 13 Years
            6 mins ago

            i only got up an hour ago. (with a hangover the size of Jupiter) got in at 5AM.

            May need a beer to help this.

            Back in work on sat morn smh

            Open Controls
            1. Traction Engine Foot
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Oh mate, hair of the dog works for me but you have to be careful with that. I'll probably be similar tomorrow, today was my last day of work until the 28th. Working on Saturday sucks, I'll have a beer now for you.

              Open Controls
              1. toerag
                • 13 Years
                1 min ago

                chin chin my friend. Im working christmas day too. wonderful

                Open Controls
          2. Top Lad Dakes.
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Haha nah, 5h back from the UK at the moment.

            Open Controls
        3. Now I'm Panicking
          • 8 Years
          36 mins ago

          Happy 15th!

          Open Controls
        4. OptimusBlack
          • 10 Years
          34 mins ago

          Happy Birthday

          Open Controls
        5. oi no professionals
          • 13 Years
          32 mins ago

          Happy 12th birthday lad

          Open Controls
        6. The Night Trunker.
            30 mins ago

            Happy 13th! All the best.

            Open Controls
          • mad_beer ✅
            • 8 Years
            24 mins ago

            Happy 11th!

            Open Controls
        7. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          35 mins ago

          Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Mitchell, Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi(c), Richards, Lerma, Hughes, Ayew, Mateta, Olise

          Subs: Tomkins, Matheus França, Ebiowei, Matthews, Schlupp, Eze, Riedewald, Ahamada, Ozoh

          Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Igor Julio, Dunk(c), van Hecke, Hinshelwood, Groß, Adingra, Mitoma, Gilmour, Baleba, João Pedro

          Subs: Moder, Lallana, Dahoud, Ferguson, Steele, Kavanagh, Milner, Welbeck, Buonanotte

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
              30 mins ago

              C'mon Palace! Murder 'em.

              Open Controls
            • notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              30 mins ago

              Thanks

              Open Controls
            • Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              26 mins ago

              Gross #10?

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Yeah I think so

                Open Controls
            • Fintroy
              • 3 Years
              24 mins ago

              Blimney - Mitoma starting two games on the trott, so now guaranteed not to play the next game

              Open Controls
            • Tasty Jerk
              • 11 Years
              20 mins ago

              Pretty nervous about this with no Cheick Doucouré for the rest of the season is a tough one for us but was impressed by Ozoh in his place - and him and Franca coming on v Man City was impressive.

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                18 mins ago

                Franca looked great. My Palace mate ha been begging to see him get minutes. Nifty player for you.

                Open Controls
              2. Bartowski
                • 13 Years
                17 mins ago

                How long does Richards keep his place as a 3.9 defender in midfield?

                Open Controls
          2. KunDogan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            35 mins ago

            Haaland back in training but will sit out fridays game.
            Evening Standard: ”As for Haaland, his return to training points at him being ready to face Everton in City's return to Premier League action on December 27.”

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              30 mins ago

              Individual training and expected not to play as he wasn't included in the squad registration for CWC

              Open Controls
              1. KunDogan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                29 mins ago

                Not ready for gw19 u think?

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Check comments from this City ITK Instagram account

                  https://www.instagram.com/p/C1E8BrCNtfz/?igsh=cXVnd2d3aGtkY2Ew

                  Open Controls
                  1. KunDogan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Thanks

                    Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  Tough to say. Need to know more about the individual training and when he will step up to full team training. 6 days until the Everton game, might be enough time for him to be ready

                  Open Controls
                  1. KunDogan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Agreed

                    Open Controls
            2. Sprinterdude
              • 2 Years
              20 mins ago

              If we're speculating he won't make the bench for Everton and is out longer than expected

              Open Controls
          3. ZimZalabim
            • 7 Years
            33 mins ago

            Team to play Crystal Palace:
            Verbruggen, Van Hecke, Julio, Dunk, Gross, Hinshelwood, Baleba, Gilmour, Adingra, Joao Pedro, Mitoma.

            Subs: Steele, Milner, Dahoud, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck, Ferguson, Buonanotte, Kavanagh.

            Crystla Palace:
            Henderson, Clyne, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Richards, Hughes, Lerma, Olise, Ayew, Mateta.

            Subs: Matthews, Tomkins, Riedewald, Ozoh, Schlupp, Ahamada, Ebiowei, Eze, Franca.

            Open Controls
            1. The Night Trunker.
                19 mins ago

                I've seen this before somewhere.

                Open Controls
                1. ZimZalabim
                  • 7 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  this is what happens when Sim and Classix dont show up

                  Open Controls
            2. Walter White (WW)
              • 2 Years
              31 mins ago

              Salah(C)?

              Open Controls
            3. Top Lad Dakes.
              • 6 Years
              30 mins ago

              Really need a Watkins blank and an Isak haul…

              Open Controls
              1. ZimZalabim
                • 7 Years
                25 mins ago

                how about they both haul ?

                Open Controls
                1. Top Lad Dakes.
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Naw can’t have that I’m afraid, I’m sure some rivals brought Ollie in while I foolishly failed to!

                  One assist allowed maybe, but that’s where I draw the line! & I really just want to get a single Isak return at least before I sell him

                  Open Controls
              2. Threat Level Midnight
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Isak will be benched

                Open Controls
            4. The Night Trunker.
                28 mins ago

                First fail of the g/w. Need an early minor injury to a Palace attacker so he can have a nice family Xmas with his family and then Eze comes on.

                Open Controls
                1. ZimZalabim
                  • 7 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  bench jam options ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Night Trunker.
                      just now

                      Watkins first sub but he'll come on 100%

                      Open Controls
                2. Walter White (WW)
                  • 2 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  What happens if Solanke blanks 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  1. ZimZalabim
                    • 7 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    he gets last weeks points added I think

                    Open Controls
                    1. KunDogan
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      😀

                      Open Controls
                  2. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Game will be void

                    Open Controls
                  3. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Haaland holders win?

                    Open Controls
                  4. DA Minnion (Former great)
                    • 11 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    2 more points that last week.

                    Open Controls
                3. JOELIO8701
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Well, I did it. I captained Pedro Porro :D.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Sprinterdude
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Ballsy

                    Open Controls
                4. Thanos
                  • 2 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Diaby my punt!!

                  Open Controls
                  1. notlob legin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Bit rude - I quite like Diaby

                    Open Controls
                5. Bartowski
                  • 13 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  Updated.

                  Open Controls
                6. Ronnies
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Bring TAA in before price rise tonight?!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Why chase the 0.1m before Liverpool play their game on Saturday?

                    Open Controls
                7. Bobby Digital
                  • 6 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Play Tsimi(bur) or Alvarez(eve)?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Open Controls

                    Open Controls
                  2. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Haaland update may influence this dilemma

                    Open Controls
                8. Philosopher's Stones
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Everybody and their dog have capped Watkins in my main ML. Make or break GW with my Son C.

                  Open Controls

