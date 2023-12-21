420
420 Comments
  1. HAMMERTIME107
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Better late than never!

    Good to go?

    Neto
    Colwill | Porro | Lascelles
    Son | Salah(v) | Bowen | Palmer | Saka
    Wilson | Watkins(c)

    Areola | Isak | Kabore | Lamptey

    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      yes

  2. JAYPEE
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Play Cash or Transfer to Konsa?

    1. FATIGA1891
        just now

        Emery will leave Cash on the bench.

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Can see Darwin trolling everyone

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Meaning humongous xG? 😛

      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Trollwin

      3. TBL
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        hopefully not but it would be about time owners get something out of him, lots of games around Christmas so I only want players which should not be rotated

    3. JoeSoap
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Coufal>Trippier for free or save? Have Taylor/Gabriel on bench

    4. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Anyone going Diaby?

      1. TBL
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I wanted to but he got subbed early in a few games recently

    5. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Archer to Wilson it is, have a feeling he'll return this weekend.

    6. TBL
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      can't seem to remove the armband off Salah even though most people are going with Watkins...

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Bookies went Watkins

        1. TBL
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          is it close?

        2. toerag
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          nice

        3. TBL
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          is that score and assist or just score though?

      2. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Could pay off - I was 50-50 but decided could be a good week for a differential. Watch it backfire now

        1. TBL
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          too late now to change anyway...!

      3. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Think Pool will roll over Arsenal?

        1. TBL
          • 1 Year
          21 mins ago

          Salah will be against Zincheko (or Kiwior), and Arsenal will have some possession so perfect to run in behind - if Arteta has a master plan that might change

          1. Gazwaz80
            • 4 Years
            16 mins ago

            I think everybody should captain Salah 😀

      4. HelmutCool
        • 1 Year
        58 mins ago

        Went Salah, as all seem to be riding Watkins.
        Time to get lucky

    7. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Just annoying I have no one playing tonight

    8. Who let Udogie out?
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Play one:
      A)Taylor
      B)Mitchell
      C)Tsimikas

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Tsimikas

    9. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      That's it!

    10. Hurnt
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Pens down! Good luck all

    11. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Pens down

      Went for a hit Darwin to Solanke and Areola to Leno

      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        good luck!

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Thanks, you too (and to everyone else)

    12. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Everything down!

    13. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      DOWN

    14. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      went for tsimi over colwill as chelsea seem to be all over at the back. we will see

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Liverpool look very good - wouldn’t be surprised if Tsimi gets something vs Arsenal

    15. Garfield1001
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I sold Cash for Porro - have I made a mistake?

      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        17 mins ago

        nah

      2. TBL
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        long term, don't think so

        1. Gazwaz80
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          We shall see 🙂

      3. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Porro is a much better option

      4. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Over 1 or 3 games?

        Time is the thing here

    16. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      does anyone actively know someone in their ML that has forgotten todays deadline?? 😆 😆

      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        My rival might have hopefully because it's a Thursday

      2. toerag
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        i know at least 2 of mine have 😆

      3. TBL
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        to be fair, been so unlucky this season often my team would have done better if I forgot the deadline 😀

        1. toerag
          • 13 Years
          just now

          heh heh heh

    17. wakenbagel
      • 2 Years
      56 mins ago

      waiting for tomorrow to see Cash benched, coming on after 60 mins for Konsa and then Villa losing the clean sheet. I just wrote it.

    18. FATIGA1891
        53 mins ago

        Leno
        Cash Colwill Andersen Porro
        Salah (V) Saka Ward-Prowse Palmer
        Watkins (C) Solanke

        Areola Garnacho Akanji Julian Alvarez

        I sell Sanchez x Leno and Darwin x Watkins (-4)
        6.1 remaining waiting for 2 free transfers to recover Halland

      • Gazwaz80
        • 4 Years
        52 mins ago

        Cash got a good chance of starting with Pau out. Now is the time to repay his managers that stuck by him during his fallow period 😀

