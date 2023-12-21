Gameweek 18 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace meet rivals Brighton and Hove Albion in an 8pm GMT kick-off.

The Eagles secured a hard-fought point against Manchester City last weekend, while Roberto De Zerbi’s troops are looking to bounce back from Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal.

As for the team news, Roy Hodgson makes three changes to his starting XI.

Jefferson Lerma, Will Hughes and Jordan Ayew come in, with Jairo Riedewald and Jeffrey Schlupp dropping to the bench. Joel Ward misses out completely with a hamstring injury.

Eberechi Eze isn’t quite fit enough to start but is named among the substitutes, meanwhile.

Igor Julio, Jack Hinshelwood, Carlos Baleba and Joao Pedro all return to Brighton’s starting line-up.

The four Albion players to make way are Joel Veltman, James Milner, Adam Lallana and Evan Ferguson.

GAMEWEEK 18 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Richards, Olise, Hughes, Ayew, Mateta

Subs: Matthews, Tomkins, Eze, Franca, Schlupp, Ebiowei, Ahamada, Riedewald, Ozoh

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, van Hecke, Dunk, I Julio, Baleba, Gilmour, Adingra, Gross, Mitoma, J Pedro

Subs: Steele, Milner, Dahoud, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck, Ferguson, Buonanotte, Kavanagh

