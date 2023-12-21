9
  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    You're all absolutely Groß.

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      🙂

    2. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      That line-up was about the best you could hope for Hazz!

      He 'should' be quite advanced.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Roy's no fool. The M23 derby can be a fesity one. At least if there's disappointment I can let it sink in early :mrgreen:

    3. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      tis true, can't deny

  2. Lucky Z
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    What your early thoughts on Tsimikas to TAA for free?

  3. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Has Raga updated FPL live? Format/layout is different?

  4. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Mitchell masterclass needed

  5. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Why have so many with both Saliba and Gabriel benched Saliba?

