Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers are writing about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in 2023/24. Here, FPL Blackbox co-host Az debates how to use the £6.7m funds raised from selling an injured Erling Haaland (£13.9m).

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 18 team news: Thursday’s injury updates

We’re heading into a crunch period of the season, with three Gameweek deadlines taking place over nine days. It’s a test for players, managers team selections and, of course, the strategies and decision-making of FPL addicts.

The injury to Haaland has thrown the festive schedule into chaos. Knowing what to do with the Norwegian seems an almost impossible task. Early signs were that he had a fracture on his foot, which Pep Guardiola was quick to dismiss.

Some even thought he’d be ready for Crystal Palace in Gameweek 17. However, he not only missed that but isn’t even in Manchester City’s subsequent Club World Cup squad. A now-deleted post from the club’s X account revealed that he’s back on the grass and training, hinting that he might be available for both a tricky Gameweek 19 trip to Everton and a tasty-looking fixture against basement dwellers Sheffield United.

Current team, with my one FT already used on Robert Sanchez to Emi Martinez

Having sold Haaland for Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) last week, the temptation to spend the £6.7m that’s burning a hole in my Fantasy wallet is very real. Upgrading the likes of Marc Guehi (£4.5m) or Kostas Tsimikas (£4.9m) to Pedro Porro (£5.5m) or Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.2m) could reap major returns. But these moves would make moving back to Haaland from the under-performing Darwin Nunez (£7.5m) a lot more difficult.

With the deadline just a few hours away, it’s time to consider whether it’s worth spreading this money across my defence or it in the bank to get Haaland back when he’s ready.

Using the brilliant PlanFPL tool, I can see how my team will take shape in both scenarios. A ‘sliding doors’ moment, let’s take a look at how they’d play out over the coming weeks.

SPREAD THE CASH

Doing this means investing heavily in my defence, grabbing Julian Alvarez (£6.9m) for Sheffield United and only bringing Haaland back once Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) and Son Heung-min (£9.8m) head off to AFCON and the Asian Cup.

A four-point hit would buy Porro for Guehi, with Tsimikas being upgraded to Trent for Boxing Day against Burnley. Purchasing Porro does give me a bit of a defensive benching headache next week but it provides cover if either Darwin or Cole Palmer (£5.6m) pick up a five-yellow suspension. Or if Anthony Gordon (£6.2m) is indeed injured.

Spreading Haaland funds: Gameweek 19 team

Heading into Gameweek 20, it’ll be a nervy couple of days waiting to hear if Haaland is ready for selection. I’ll likely want some Man City coverage against the Blades, so could move Gordon to Phil Foden (£7.6m) or Darwin to Alvarez. Meanwhile, Watkins presents a brilliant captaincy option at home to Burnley.

Spreading Haaland funds: Gameweek 20 team

If Haaland is fit, selling Salah to accommodate him could be a potential route, for another hit. But a home game against a beleaguered Newcastle United defence looks pretty good for the Egyptian before jetting off.

KEEP THE CASH

Alternatively, this route allows me to move Darwin back to Haaland if he’s available.

Keeping Haaland funds: Gameweek 19 team

Yet there’d be concerns surrounding both Tsimikas and Tino Livramento (£4.3m) in Gameweek 20, not being able to afford the Porro or Alexander-Arnold upgrades. Luckily, Issa Kabore (£4.0m) has a good-looking fixture against Sheffield United and Cameron Archer (£4.5m) could come in desperately if Gordon is out.

Keeping Haaland funds: Gameweek 20 team

On this occasion, Haaland becomes the obvious captain. Assuming no injuries and a recovered Gordon, I could even bank a free transfer here, with such a solid XI.

Issues still surround Tsimikas and Livramento begins a tough run of three games. But, with little funds in the bank to improve them, I’m probably better off waiting. Some of the spare Salah and Son funds can assist with this one week later.

CONCLUSION

It’s a tough decision. The PlanFPL ratings are higher for the ‘bring Haaland back’ scenario but this obviously depends on his fitness. If the Man City forward is a doubt going into either game or has limited involvement, then that decision looks a lot more suspect.

For what it’s worth, I think if Haaland is even remotely fit, he plays. I can’t see him being rested for Sheffield United if he plays any part at Everton, although question marks will be raised if he can’t even make the bench against an in-form Toffees.

The sensible move is surely to wait and see what happens this week. Try to gather as much information as possible before committing. Even so, the temptation to attack the fixtures by bringing in Porro and Alexander-Arnold is very real.

Going without Haaland is scary but top managers such as Luke Williams and Seb Wassell have been able to navigate the majority of this campaign without him, with decent ranks. In fact, moving back to Haaland too early has had a largely negative impact on them. Should we be prioritising bringing in a player who has missed several weeks due to injury, no matter how good the fixture is? Well, it is Haaland after all.

At the moment, I am slightly more inclined to take the risk and beef up my defence. I know that I’ll be able to reach Haaland comfortably in Gameweeks 21 or 22 anyway, so perhaps it’s time to remove the shackles and try something a bit different. Wish me luck!