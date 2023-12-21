685
685 Comments
  1. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    What’s the consensus on Cash? Does he start?

    I have a FT and could move to Porro

    Thanks!!

    1. Da_Peachtree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Move to Porro, no question. Nailed and way more attacking potential.

  2. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    This Thursday kickoff is not fun. Would have liked to hear Howe's worthless comments before dl.

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Would love to get Wilson in but he has played a lot and Isak could be back.

      1. Men in green tights
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I’ve been thinking this but then I wouldn’t know who to bench out of my mid but depending on your could be worth it

  3. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Play three:

    Porro, Tsimikas, Livramento, Saliba, Taylor

    I am currently on the first three.

    1. Da_Peachtree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Yeah you're right. I would start the first three.

      1. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Yeah I think so too. Just feels weird benching a 5.5m defender. Cheers!

    2. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      yeah 1st 3

      1. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yeah I think this is what I will leave it as too. Odd seeing Saliba looking at me from my bench though. Watch him bang in a header now!

  4. FallingDuck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Start Onana vs WHU(A) or Dubravka vs LUT(A)?

  5. toerag
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    back line
    Porro Tripps Tsimi

    Colwill on the bench yes????

    1. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      This one is tougher than mine. Trippier is suffering with his confidence at the moment and without Joelton are going to be weaker at the back but it is a nice fixture on paper (even though their away from isn't great and Luton's home form is). On the other hand, Chelsea is all over the place and I reckon Wolves will want a big response. On balance I would still go with Trippier as it has a larger upside

      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        thanks

  6. toerag
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    i have a bench boost team again this week,

    use or wait??

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Far too risky this time of year

      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        thought so

    2. Da_Peachtree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Depends who your bench is. There are some great fixtures this week.

    3. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Cliche but wait for the double gameweek!

  7. 343fan
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    No love for Fulham this week?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Much love for Leno

      1. toerag
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        big love here for leno

  8. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Cash to Porro for free?

    Thabks!

