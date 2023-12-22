91
  1. FFS ManU
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    It's a bit quiet here. 🙂

    1. Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Ssshhhhhhhh

      1. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Ha ha (whispered).

  2. sankalparora07
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Hoping Turner plays tomorrow.... otherwise I will be down to 10 men this week

      1. Grande Tubarão
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Think I’d rather be down to 10 men

    • 112kane112
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Dubravka
      Trippier Porro Gabriel
      Saka Son Salah Palmer
      Archer Solanke Watkins

      Strakosha Lascelles Bowen Taylor

      2FT, 5.6m ITB

      Nothing I really want to do this week, but don't want to burn the FT, so thinking of looking at Strakosha out.

      1) Onana
      2) Raya

      Opinions?

      My thoughts are:
      1) Good upcoming fixtures and could be a long term hold if/when Dubravka is no longer playing - so I don't have to put the fire out immediately. When Man U do keep a CS, he is often included for bonus points... But... It is Man U.
      2) Equally as good, if not slightly better upcoming fixtures. Nice fixtures in GW20,GW21 and GW22 when Dubravka has tough games. Risk of rotation? Stops an Arsenal triple up outfield.

      1. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Starting Archer ahead of Bowen and then having the latter as second on the bench is an interesting choice.

        1. 112kane112
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          It may well change (as it has 5-6 times already). Still a lot to process depending on this GW.

          Having a bit of a headache between Archer, Lascelles and Bowen - But I'll figure that one myself in due course.

          Any thoughts on Onana vs. Raya?

          1. FFS ManU
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Just had a look at the upcoming fixtures and would opt for Raya.

      2. 3 Lion Pride
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Don’t forget Onana is off to Af-Con and may be gone from weeks 21-24.

        1. FFS ManU
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Oh yes - so he is unless he retires from internationals again.

        2. 112kane112
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Thank you - I had forgot - easy decision now.

      3. 3 Lion Pride
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Lascalles will be out of job soon as Botman and Burn back and Schar injury doesn’t seem too serious. Also you already have NC defense cover with Dubrukka.

        1. 3 Lion Pride
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Also Trippier, along with Dubruvka, for NC defense so would look to move Lascalles for bench defender…Brathwaite , Eve, great value.

    • Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Crazy to think Nuno got sacked after 17 games at Spurs. I remember the football was very poor and boring despite having Son + Kane.

      Compared to the time given to ETH and Poch this season, it makes you wonder!

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Manager of the month for August; sacker in October. He was terrible though

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Oops

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          😯 Where did his shoulder go?

        3. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Okay.

      3. KeanosMagic
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        ETH did win something though in his first season so maybe that's why he's been given time

        1. Well you know, Triffic
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          True..although that is a distant memory after the start this season

      4. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        I think that it was being reported at the time that he had "lost the dressing room" as well.

        1. FFS ManU
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Oops replied to wrong post.

          1. FFS ManU
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            Double oops - it was the right one. Got fooled by the one about Klopp's press conference.

            1. Manic M
                2 hours, 40 mins ago

                Is that where Joey says “How you doin?” and Klopp blames the weather for losing?

        2. circusmonkey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          I don't understand what Nuno brings. Apparently at Tottenham, he was barely communicting with players towards the end. He got sacked by El Emptihad. Why do some managers just stay on the magic roundabout after multiple failures?

      5. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          No way he's back in January if his shoulder isn't even there.

          1. Utopsis
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Cracked me up

        2. Brehmeren
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Tsimikas is a keeper then

          1. Manic M
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              Left back.

          2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            "Never have so many jokes been squeezed into so few posts in such little time." - Winston Ghandi on captaining in the early kick-off.

            1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Hgandi*

        3. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Why wasn't Mark asked to contribute to this article?

          Missed opportunity.

          1. Manic M
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              Too busy playing twister with your Mom.

          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            Good news for folks hoping for an Areola start

            https://twitter.com/DoctorFPL_/status/1738199299756789880?t=kMabjQoMuv_orGgplV_zFA&s=19

            1. The Ilfordian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Thanks but that’s frustrating after taking a hit to get him out. Convinced that he wouldn’t play as Fabianski seemed to be part of their better performances (plus Nuno would go with Odysseas because he knows him from Portuguese football).

            2. Well you know, Triffic
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              Need United to score.....they won't will they 🙁

            3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Hammers are on a downer

              Can see moyes the next manager out

              1. Eh, just one more thing ...
                • 11 Years
                13 mins ago

                Aren’t they currently in talks to extend his contract?

              2. Well you know, Triffic
                • 13 Years
                6 mins ago

                They are 2 points away from 6th place and in and around the like of Newcastle, Chelsea and United. Also top of their group in europe.

                Moyes may well go, but it won't be until the end of the season.

              3. Thomas Jerome Newton
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                I thought they were doing OK. Not bad for last 6 games either.

            4. sankalparora07
                59 mins ago

                That's good news for people like me who are still stuck with Areola/ Turner combination..... atleast we'll have 11 players this week

              • OneDennisBergkamp
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                42 mins ago

                of course he starts, he is the WHU No.1 this season. he was only out through injury.

              • Maddamotha
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                Thought he would start, still got Leno in, instead of Porro. Leno to concede, and Areola to keep a CS while Porro goes nuts.

            5. DA Minnion (Former great)
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 35 mins ago

              Getting a lot of information that's no good to me now.
              Areola starts.
              Cash doesn't.
              Seemingly.

              1. boc610
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 32 mins ago

                cash just villa forums predicted lineups no? or is there more solid info?

                1. DA Minnion (Former great)
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 53 mins ago

                  Not solid .

                2. Pumpkinhead - I'm ITK …
                  • 14 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  Well Langlet is starting apparently so that means one of Cash or Bailey misses out

            6. boc610
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              erling voted best player in the world over mbappe in guardian top100?.... id take mbappe over him all day

              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                Would say Haaland definitely had a better year than Mbappe. Whole career? Far closer & Mbappe beats him.

              2. FFS ManU
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 27 mins ago

                I've not seen it, but if it's based on the year to date then I would hope that Kane was thereabouts.

              3. Hairy Potter
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                IIRC Jorginho was voted 5th best a few years ago. Winning trophies seems to be a big factor in their list.

              4. Well you know, Triffic
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                You don't get any respect for doing it in the French league. I agree though, Mbappe for me is the closest i have seen to Henry. He needs to go to Real asap.

              5. FFS ManU
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                Haaland scored a lot goals in the CL as well as the Prem on the way to them winning the treble, so I suppose that him topping the list was a given.

            7. Greg Frost
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              Haaland, Doku and KDB not in the squad tonight. Think they will still get medals for going though. Grealish and Foden will be so drunk later! :mrgreen:

              1. Well you know, Triffic
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                You are assuming City will win....South American teams are no mugs.

                1. Threat Level Midnight
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  it'll be a massacre

              2. Pumpkinhead - I'm ITK …
                • 14 Years
                56 mins ago

                Of course they are not in the squad. Even if fully fit they can't play if they were not in for the first game

            8. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              Which GK:

              A) Areola (MAN)
              B) Leno (bou)

              1. Feanor
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Leno is playing Burnley at home this week

              2. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                It's Areola (ARS) vs. Leno (BOU) for GW19.

                Leno.

              3. OptimusBlack
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Leno

              4. Robcar24
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  Leno

              5. SouthCoastSaint
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Luton’s Doughtys booking in the Bournemouth game still stands?

                How weird is that

                1. Feanor
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Not that weird. Imagine if he had punched the ref in the face - he wouldn't his get his lifetime ban thrown out because the game was abandoned later.

                  1. putana
                    • 5 Years
                    46 mins ago

                    why not? According to the people here (non-solanke owners) the game didnt exist so nothing should stand

                    1. Pumpkinhead - I'm ITK …
                      • 14 Years
                      46 mins ago

                      What game?

                      1. putana
                        • 5 Years
                        29 mins ago

                        the one where a 40% EO player scored yet non-owners still got a rank increase from. That magical game

                        1. Rupert The Horse
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          8 mins ago

                          I have no idea what you’re talking about.

                  2. SouthCoastSaint
                    • 12 Years
                    44 mins ago

                    Imagine the scenes if solanke had been on 4 bookings and got booked

                  3. SouthCoastSaint
                    • 12 Years
                    40 mins ago

                    Didn’t know you get booked for punching a ref?

                2. putana
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  what's weirder is voiding a game 60 minutes completed.

                  But hey, the game wasnt on tv so I'm sure theyll save the fixture for later in the season in case it has relegation implications so that a few people will pay to watch it.

                  1. Pumpkinhead - I'm ITK …
                    • 14 Years
                    55 mins ago

                    Ok. So explain what you think should have happened?

                    1. putana
                      • 5 Years
                      50 mins ago

                      playing the remaining 30 minutes of the match this past week, behind closed doors like they do in every other league.

                      I have yet to hear a valid argument why this wouldnt work and doesnt make the most sense.

                      Ridiculous to pretend 60 minutes didnt exist. Imagine if the score was 3-0, youre telling me restarting the match from minute 0 is the fairest outcome?

                      1. Pumpkinhead - I'm ITK …
                        • 14 Years
                        48 mins ago

                        There is a good reason for that's it wasn't even an option available to them. Not part of the FA rules. Literally not documented. They would have to invent a new rule which I guess legally would take longer than a few days

                        1. putana
                          • 5 Years
                          23 mins ago

                          well i wonder what their solution will be when this happens in a 2-0 game 40 minutes in.

                          Guess they will have to use their brains and realize voiding a match will not go down well

                          1. Pumpkinhead - I'm ITK …
                            • 14 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            The solution will be the same
                            1) they scrap the match off the record and replay it
                            2) both sides agree that the result stands and the FA sanction it

                            That's literally the only two options they have

                        2. Now I'm Panicking
                          • 9 Years
                          15 mins ago

                          The only people moaning about the decision to replay the game are some FPL players who owned Solanke. Nobody batted an eyelid outside of FPL circles. The conspiracy theories some are coming out with are hilarious.

                          1. Pumpkinhead - I'm ITK …
                            • 14 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            Yeah . Can't see past their FPL teams. I like how people just expect a new rule to be invented on the spot.

                      2. x.jim.x
                        • 9 Years
                        41 mins ago

                        Match-going fans get shafted enough without having 33% of a match taken from them too.

                      3. George Sillett
                        • 8 Years
                        31 mins ago

                        Firstly it's not part of the rules in this country.
                        Secondly playing the final 30 minutes of a game in isolation is a ridiculous notion as a full 90 minutes match involves a very different approach.
                        Thirdly you're just behaving like a mardy kid throwing your toys out of the pram.

                        1. Wild Rover
                          • 13 Years
                          26 mins ago

                          😆

                        2. putana
                          • 5 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          really hope your team is winning 3-0 only for it to be void because "it isnt part of the rules". Would show how dumb you and anyone defending it are

                  2. Pumpkinhead - I'm ITK …
                    • 14 Years
                    54 mins ago

                    Bearing in mind a player had an heart attack and nearly died

              6. toerag
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                sounds like there should be tubleweed......

              7. Flynny
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                When is salah and son's last games?
                Do they play gw20 and then depar

                Or do they miss gw20
                Thanks

                1. Boxwoods
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Consensus seems to be they likely play 20, then gone.

                  1. Flynny
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Useful. Thanks

              8. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                52 mins ago

                NEW ARTICLE POSTED

                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/12/22/fpl-gameweek-18-team-news-fridays-injury-updates/

