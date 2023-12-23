490
  1. Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Does Rashford have some mental issues maybe. Almost Bipolar in his ups and downs. If so he needs support but off the pitch for a while maybe.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      *That escalated quickly meme*

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        just now

        No. A genuine thought and concern for a while.

    2. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Anti-ETH Syndrome maybe.

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        No. Happened before. Major ups and downs. I am not trying to hurt him for sure but he might need help and social media will multiply it,

    3. Bartowski
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      Nah, he's just a spoiled brat that owns a spare Rolls Royce.

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        I am a toffee and I love knocking ManU but it is a worry.

    4. R.C
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      He was playing well last season only for a new contract

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        maybe I am making unfair assumptions but there might be something else.

  2. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    That Areola 8 points hurts. Serves me right for a stupid transfer

    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Variance

  3. Sun God Nika
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    I'd prefer bouremouth to concede early so I can moan about benching areola instead of neto

    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      just now

      lol

  4. toerag
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    well well well

    Daughter's team (ehem...)
    has bowen and Areola.
    Nice
    And diaby 3pts
    come on solanke (c)

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Very nice congrats

    2. toerag
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      pity my team has watkins (c)

  5. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Both sides of the family lived in Manchester when they met, although none remotely interested in football. United were the team I grew up with but lost interest after the league win saw a massive influx of fair weather fans.
    Toyed with Norwich and Coventry as replacements, but landed on West Ham.
    Never regretted that.massive win.

    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      ....eerrrrrr... whoa

  6. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Well…..we know Newcastle ain’t keeping a cleanie which I so desperately need, may as well accept it now

  7. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Lol @Townsend's hole in one!

  8. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Does anyone actually enjoy FPL anymore?

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nope

    2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I love it

