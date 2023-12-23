Gameweek 18 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues this Saturday lunchtime in east London.

The Uniteds of West Ham and Manchester meet in a 12.30pm GMT kick-off.

West Ham manager David Moyes makes two changes to the side that defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers last Sunday.

Alphonse Areola returns in goal despite conceding five goals against Liverpool in midweek, so Lukasz Fabianski makes way.

Konstantinos Mavropanos also replaces Nayef Aguerd, who is absent with an illness.

Erik ten Hag makes three changes to the side that held Liverpool to a goalless draw.

Two of them are enforced, as Raphael Varane and the suspended Diogo Dalot miss out.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and teenage debutant Willy Kambwala join the visitors’ defence.

Bruno Fernandes, back from his own ban, ousts the benched Sofyan Amrabat in the other alteration.

Christian Eriksen is among the substitutes after recovering from injury.

GAMEWEEK 18 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson, Soucek, Alvarez, Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Bowen.

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Kambwala, Shaw, Mainoo, McTominay, Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Amrabat, Rashford, Eriksen, Reguilon, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Hannibal, Bennett.