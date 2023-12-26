519
519 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Trent on for 3 bonus… how!!???

    Open Controls
    1. Randaxus
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Because he is the king.

      Open Controls
    2. Josh.E
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      getting points for breathing it seems, such a farce

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Did you watch the game?

        Open Controls
    3. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Math

      Open Controls
    4. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      have a look at the BPS+ stats

      Open Controls
  2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Fpl towers full of Trent owners

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Trent's always been a baps monster. He is the perfect type of player to hoover them up

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Whenever LIV keep a CS he will get bonus pretty much due to the chances created
      Also helps that forwards get a lot of bps for scoring goals but Darwin doesn’t score many and gets lots of deductions, while mids gets less bps for scoring goals and likes of Salah also get lots of deductions
      He’s the perfect FPL player when in form and Liverpool are back to keeping cleanies

      Open Controls
    3. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      For someone who plays so many 'low percentage passes', his possession stats are incredible as he gets the majority of them right

      Open Controls
  3. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Almost captained Solanke, almost captained Trent, what a game.

    Open Controls
    1. NorCal Villan
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      I almost brought in Doughty

      Open Controls
  4. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Jota will run riot whilst Salah is away, and TAA

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Amen to that, such low ownership too

      Open Controls
  5. FATHERLESS SON
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Nice to see them award Trent his missing BPS from last week

    Open Controls
  6. R.C
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Should I go sleep or stay up and watch the dreadful United game?

    Open Controls
    1. fedolefan
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Well, the obvious thing to do is watch the game which will put you to sleep.

      Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Hojlund will brace today, shock United win inbound

      Open Controls
      1. Hakuna 10 Matata
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours ago

        Højlund scored 9 goals in 32 games in Italy last season

        Open Controls
    3. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      2 hours ago

      Either way you'll be sleeping

      Open Controls
  7. Drexl Spivey
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Achilles pops in the 2nd half. Nobody anyone cares about - just mine. Thanks Santa.

    Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Thought that Solankę (c) would be better

    Open Controls
  9. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    So was that Salah’s game before afcon?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Newcastle will be

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      No one more

      Open Controls
      1. NorCal Villan
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Not that one more is necessarily a good thing

        Open Controls
    4. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Thanks lads

      Open Controls
  10. Podge
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    How did trent jump from 4th to 1st, delighted as I am

    Open Controls
    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Brought him in for a hit. Well done TAA.

      Open Controls
  11. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    BAPS
    Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (33)
    Darwin (LIV) (32)
    Virgil (LIV) (29)
    Trafford (BUR) (27)
    Gomez (LIV) (26)
    A.Becker (LIV) (24)
    Gakpo (LIV) (21)
    Quansah (LIV) (21)

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Gomez at 4.5 and Jota at 7.7 bargains

      Open Controls
  12. Crystal Alice
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    I have exact funds for
    Salah Zinchenko > KDB Trent..
    I’ll be priced out tomorrow after Trent’s rise do I pull the trigger Y/N

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      No I wouldn't

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      KDB ain't even been in a matchday squad yet

      Open Controls
      1. Crystal Alice
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        it’s a little earlier than anticipated.. my thought is he’ll get a run out tomorrow and be ready to replace Salah in my squad but I hadn’t figured Trent rising in price so quickly. My squad is deep enough to bench KDB if he’s not ready

        Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Don't get kdb in yet

      Open Controls
    4. Not again Shirley
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Is KDB even going to start?

      Open Controls
    5. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Eh?

      Open Controls
    6. Hakuna 10 Matata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Fortune favours the bold

      Open Controls
  13. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    5 bonus for Trent + Darwin, happy days! 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Trent (c) for me to 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Nicely done mate! I got his 18 points as (c) in GW17. Such a great pick lately.

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          I only got him this week for Tsimikas

          Open Controls
        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
    2. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Trent (C) here too. Very happy! 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        same 🙂

        Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Can't be happy days if you own Darwin

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        On ya bike

        Open Controls
  14. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Six games now v Burnley without a return for Salah.

    Open Controls
  15. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Bailey haul please.

    Open Controls
  16. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Didn't own Salah until GW14 as I felt he's had lucky returns this season but he kept killing me, so I brought him in

    Won't get him back until April

    Open Controls
  17. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    I know Elliott's goal was offside, but who assisted it?

    Open Controls
    1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Gravenberg

      Open Controls
    2. Hakuna 10 Matata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Gravenberch

      Open Controls
    3. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      thanks both

      Open Controls
    4. Dušan Citizen
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      grav

      Open Controls
  18. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Selling Salah worked out for now then.

    Over to you Mr Odegaard.

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I was surprised seeing you want to do that this week but fair play it's paid off

      What was your thinking behind that?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I needed to get rid of either Salah or Son (whilst having 2FT) this week to be able to facilitate Haaland next GW.

        I could have done it in another way but would have had to really sacrifice Salahs replacement.

        Checking Salahs last 6/7 years worth of stats Vs Burnley, it was just 1 G+A, combined with the thought that Arsenal have had more days rest, I wanted to make the switch.

        Don't get me wrong though, I was nervous but just wanted to play my game and not blame anyone else for influencing me.

        Open Controls
  19. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Any news about haaland guys?

    Open Controls
    1. NorCal Villan
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      They are tall and prefer to be called Dutch

      Open Controls
  20. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    The only reason Noonan scored is because he wasn’t in the penalty area!

    Open Controls
  21. Sprinterdude
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Anyone on Watkins C?

    Open Controls
    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      last gw i was

      Open Controls
    2. Jet5605
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      People who forgot to update their teams will be

      Open Controls
  22. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Remember when Christmas used to be the time to gain on the masses ! Historically always done really well over Christmas. Just sitting stagnant currently however as I keep getting the armband decision wrong

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Someone in a ML I'm in, who's having a very lucky season, went Watkins because he forgot the deadline (and he's a Liverpool fan)

      It is a weird season

      Open Controls
  23. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    I think they said Villa have only won once in the last 10 games at Old Trafford?

    It does feel like Man U will get a surprising win tonight.

    Open Controls
    1. All de Gea no iDier
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Villa don't have to win. Utd are quite capable of throwing the game.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        48 mins ago

        thats true, its also possible I misheard and they actually said man u have only won 1 in 10 at old trafford ^^

        Open Controls
    2. Hakuna 10 Matata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Since 1990 Villa have won twice in 35 games away at Man United

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        wow, fortress

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Time for 3rd then(!?!)

          Open Controls
          1. Hakuna 10 Matata
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Yeeehaaaaa

            Open Controls
  24. Ribus
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    What is the plan with Son and Salah during the cups? When they dont reach the final, they will miss probaby maximum 3 gws. A lot of value in both of them. Sell both? Maybe just one?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mandalorian
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Salah blanks around 26 and I think 29.

      Open Controls
  25. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC?

    Pickford
    TAA Trippier Porro
    Palmer Johnson Bowen Saka
    Solanke Watkins Haaland

    Dubravka Gordon Gabriel Baldock

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Trippier....

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Yea, not sure about Trippier. I think he is a keep if you have, but not a buy. Not sure he is even a hold, but, depends who else is available/suits your team.

        Open Controls
        1. Jet5605
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Newcastle have been dire for weeks now. I think Trippier is a sell. I'm even wondering if it's time to move Gordon out for Richarlison or GroB

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            I have Salah, Hwang, Son and Haaland moves to make soon so I guess I am stuck with Trippier.

            The only positive I can take is that I saw Trippier admit he has been bad and far below his normal standards. Hopefully he improves.

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              He needs rest, but perhaps it's time to start benching him.

              Open Controls
    2. The Mandalorian
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Downgrade Trips to a wasteman and upgrade Johnson

      Open Controls
  26. The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Going out of the cup to a ghost team with 10 players that continues to climb the ranks. \0/

    Open Controls
  27. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Are WC'ers keeping Salah and Son for GW20 or getting rid this week with your WC?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      they all suck

      Open Controls
    2. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Screw the plan I'm buying Chris wood

      Open Controls
    3. HTL
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Keeping Son for 20 then transferring out for KDB

      Open Controls
  28. Fellaini's Fro
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    -16 confirmed without playing WC yet. Do people still do this?
    Feels like I have no pants on. Hope I remember to wear them

    Open Controls
  29. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Why am I seeing Pickford and Dubravka as the GK pair in GW20 WC's? Newcastle are dire and have tough games as do Everton. Is there not a better combo?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      They are cheap

      Open Controls
    2. HTL
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Pickford and Turner makes more sense

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.