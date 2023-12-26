Burnley host Liverpool in the early evening Boxing Day fixture at Turf Moor.

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

Jurgen Klopp has made five changes from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Joe Gomez, Jarrell Quansah, Ryan Gravenberch, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez are all handed starts, with Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz making away.

As for Burnley, they make just one alteration, having beaten Fulham 2-0 in Gameweek 18.

Mike Tresor gets the nod over Jacob Bruun Larsen, who drops to the bench.

A win here will take Liverpool top of the league, at least until Arsenal play again on Thursday.

GAMEWEEK 19 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor, Tresor, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert, Amdouni, Foster

Subs: Muric, Roberts, Delcroix, Redmond, Gudmundsson, Cullen, Ramsey, Larsen, Rodriguez

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Salah, Darwin, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Bradley, Chambers, Jones, Szoboszlai, McConnell, Diaz, Jota

