The Gameweek 19 action continues at Old Trafford this evening, where Manchester United play host to Aston Villa.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Manchester United make four changes to the side that lost 2-0 to West Ham United at the weekend.

Diogo Dalot is back from suspension and Raphael Varane shakes off an illness to start, while Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford are promoted to the starting XI.

Willy Kambwala, Scott McTominay and Antony drop to the bench.

Luke Shaw, along with Sofyan Amrabat, is not in the squad because of a minor injury.

As for Aston Villa, Unai Emery makes two changes to the team that snatched a last-gasp draw against Sheffield United on Friday.

One of them is enforced as Matty Cash is suspended for yellow card accumulation.

Moussa Diaby is on the bench, meanwhile.

Diego Carlos and Leander Dendoncker both come into Emery’s line-up, so Ezri Konsa will move over to right-back in Cash’s absence.

The previously injured Pau Torres is fit enough to make the Villa squad but only as a substitute.

GAMEWEEK 19 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Varane, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Reguilón, Antony, Pellistri, Van de Beek, McTominay, Gore, Mejbri, Kambwala.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Digne; Bailey, Dendoncker, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Watkins.

Subs: Marschall, Pau, Moreno, Chambers, Diaby, Zaniolo, Durán, Iroegbunam, Proctor.