649
649 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Garnacho tearing them to shreds

    Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    May be playing Palmer over Bailey next week after all

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Burnley though... 🙁

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Naturally 😉

      Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    didnt watch. how did newcastle give up 3.11 xGa today at home vs forest. were they just that bad?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      They been exhausted defensively for ages. No Lascelles 😉

      Open Controls
    3. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Oh Newcastle were really shoddy. They will get torn a new one by Liverpool.

      Open Controls
    4. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Fragile.
      Newcastle actually looked quite good until Forest equalised. Second half they were dreadful.

      Open Controls
      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        I'll be benching Trippier for sure.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Besides him I am benching Dubravka for Areola.

          Open Controls
          1. Greg Frost
            • 13 Years
            6 mins ago

            that's when you know it's bad!

            Open Controls
    5. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      So bad that I’m having difficulty dropping Darwin

      Open Controls
      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        You don't drop Darwin now.

        Open Controls
    6. F4L
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      thanks all

      Open Controls
  4. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Anybody else always hear the name McTominay in Cartman’s voice?
    Just me?

    Open Controls
  5. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    What a lovely end to a full day of football.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Most of the games have been incredibly boring.

      Open Controls
      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        agreed. Sheff Utd Luton was probably better than Bournemouth Fulham.

        Open Controls
  6. Sif
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    For a very entertaining and high scoring day, the average points are very low.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      All the high owned players except TAA and Solanke blanked

      Open Controls
  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Great game for the neutrals, if there is any neutrals

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Liverpool fan but United win here helps us pull away from villa

      Open Controls
    2. NorCal Villan
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I know a neutral

      Open Controls
  8. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Salah>Bowen, Darwin>Haaland(c) worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      just now

      No point in asking before Haaland has played really

      Open Controls
    2. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Salah vs Newcastle though.
      I’d hold him for 1 more game.

      Open Controls
  9. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hope I don't have any no-shows, Konsa 1st on bench

    Open Controls
  10. WVA
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Mehreno

    Open Controls
  11. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Another poor GW :/

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Unlucky mate

      Open Controls
  12. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    OR2k team with Wood and Garnacho lol (and hoping for a Haaland no-show)
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/7301359/event/19/

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Got a Willian no show

      Open Controls
  13. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Nachos bowl empty now

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Dreadful

      Open Controls
    2. NorCal Villan
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      That is do cheesy

      Open Controls
      1. NorCal Villan
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        So cheesy

        Open Controls
  14. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Garnacho bangwagon lasted 20 mins lol. Injured!

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Fake cramp

      Open Controls
      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ah yeah cool

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Doubt that

      Open Controls
      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah he's alright.

        Open Controls
  15. walkman666
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    I've got garnacho first bench and held and started Haaland. I have a sour feeling in tummy

    Open Controls
    1. NorCal Villan
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      That’s what Rod Stewart said

      Open Controls
    2. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Haaland isn't gonna play mate.

      Open Controls
      1. walkman666
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thank you Greg Frost. You're my own personal pepto bismol!

        Open Controls
        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          just now

          haha

          Open Controls
  16. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    As an United fan that transferred out Garnacho to Odegaard this week, I really don’t know how to feel

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ne happi for MU, but bad for your fpl team(?)

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Be happy 😉

        Open Controls
    2. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Loo why would you be anything other than happy? Don’t put your fpl team over the team you ‘support’

      Open Controls
      1. Grande Tubarão
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        *lol

        Open Controls
  17. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    This might be bad these subs. Gonna be a weird shape now.

    Open Controls
  18. diesel001
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Dave Brailsford in the Man Utd dressing room at HT.

    Open Controls
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Dishing out the juice like in the old days?

      Open Controls
  19. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    So Salah’s record against Burnley and United’s Boxing Day record remain standing

    Open Controls
  20. FATHERLESS SON
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Can’t believe Bruno has blanked there

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Garnacho is the new flavour

      Open Controls
  21. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Just realised that I got Watkins for two blanks while Sarwin scored and BPSed today?

    Open Controls
  22. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anything on Haaland yet?

    Open Controls
    1. Sprinterdude
      • 3 Years
      just now

      If Watkins doesn't return Vs Burnley next week I'm definitely swapping him for Haaland

      Open Controls
  23. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Assuming Haaland is back then which of these moves makes most sense to enable Alvarez to Haaland?

    a) Salah to Bowen
    B) Son to Bailey
    C) Saka to Garnacho

    Dubravka/Areola
    Trent, Zinchenko, Porro (Lascelles, Taylor)
    Salah, Saka, Son, Richarlison, Palmer
    Alvarez, Watkins, Solanke
    3.7itb. 1ft.

    Open Controls
  24. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Been a very weird final 15-20 mins from Villa, no urgency at all whatsoever on the ball

    Open Controls
  25. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    So I benched Watkins, sold Salah for Saka, played Pickford over Leno who got 1 point and...captained Trippier. 3/4 ain't bad.

    Open Controls
    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      just now

      *0 for Leno even.

      Open Controls
  26. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Bad ebening

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.