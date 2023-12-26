The Boxing Day football gets underway at St James’ Park, where Newcastle United play host to Nottingham Forest.

The Magpies were stunned at Kenilworth Road on Saturday and have lost three of their last four Premier League games, while Nuno Espirito Santo’s first match in charge of Forest ended in a 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth.

Kick-off is at 12:30 GMT.

Eddie Howe makes two changes to his starting XI.

Sven Botman comes in for the injured Jamaal Lascelles, while Alexander Isak replaces Callum Wilson up front.

Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn are Howe’s preferred full-backs, so Tino Livramento is benched for the second successive Gameweek.

As for Forest, Nuno makes a whopping six changes to the side that began Gameweek 18.

Ola Aina, Moussa Niakhate, Gonzalo Montiel, Ibrahim Sangare, Danilo and Callum Hudson-Odoi all start, with Neco Williams, Orel Mangala, Ryan Yates and Divock Origi dropping to the bench.

Willy Boly is suspended and Harry Toffolo is missing from the matchday squad.

GAMEWEEK 19 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, B Guimaraes, Miley, Longstaff, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Karius, Dummett, Joelinton, Wilson, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, A Murphy

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Aina, Murillo, Niakhate, Montiel, Danilo, Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Wood

Subs: Odysseas, Williams, Tavares, Worrall, Mangala, Kouyate, Dominguez, Yates, Origi

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek