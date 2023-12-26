764
764 Comments Post a Comment
  1. pakornk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    what is happening with newcastle? They are just capitulating every game.

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Commentator was talking about the injuries, but they are mostly back to full strength now!

  2. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sheff, Burnley and Luton already looking like likeliest relegation candidates.

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I reckon Luton survive tbh

  3. VGD
      1 min ago

      Should I lose Gordon for Elanga?

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Bailey plays Burnley next. Although mins check...

    • Randaxus
      • 2 Years
      just now

      If we sell Salah to get Haaland that is going to be scary!

    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Bonus Points
      3 - Wood (85)
      2 - Elanga (31)
      1 - Isak (30)

    • DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Thanks as usual Schar. Think he has now trolled me for a whole calendar year.

    • panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Trippier has been absolutely useless for me the last few weeks.

