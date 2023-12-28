367
  1. Manani
    • 12 Years
    53 mins ago

    on WC, would you keep Son or Salah? (or both or neither?)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Neither

    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Neither

    3. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Probably selling both, but it means dropping 0.9m

    4. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      I only have salah and wanted to keep but I think just get rid and if needs be take hits or just play second wild card.

    5. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Neither

    6. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Neither

  2. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Porro cash taa saliba estu, start 3 out of these.

    1. tommo1989
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Easy decision of Porro, Trent, Saliba. Cash and Estupinan might not even start

      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Estu defnitely start next game.

        1. tommo1989
          • 7 Years
          just now

          You would imagine so but it’s not guaranteed and it’s also away at West Ham which isn’t easy. Unlikely he plays the full 90 either after so long out.

  3. tommo1989
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Are there the usual press conferences tomorrow for all managers considering it’s the festive period? Wondering whether to do Tsimikas to Trent tonight or wait

  4. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    If on WC, would you still get Haaland to avoid future transfer ? (Will have credible fodder)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      I'm not sure I would. WC20, save FT in 21 and get haaland in 22. Newcastle away in 21 isn't a great entry point. Also depends on the rest of your team and how many set and forget/ short term punts you have on WC

    2. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      No point to get haaland if u on wc from my pov

      1. Kevin and Perry go
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I agree no point.

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      He might be back in February. Nope.

  5. Shatner's Bassoon
    • 13 Years
    46 mins ago

    How did Richarlison look tonight?

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Got in to some good positions, scored a couple of offside goals, booked for being a tit...could have been better, with a bit of luck on his side he could have hauled.

  6. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    WC team:

    Areola
    TAA - Porro - Gabriel
    Salah - Foden - Saka - Bowen
    Solanke - Alvarez - Watkins

    Pickford - B.Johnson/Olise - Gusto - Brathwaite

    GW 22: Salah & FWD -> Palmer & Haaland

    1. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hmm screen shotted. Porro and Gabriel just got shot bud.

  7. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    I wonder if selling Son 1 GW early could be the play.

    Spurs are in a bad shape, whereas Bournemouth certainly are not.

    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Bowen in could be nice

    2. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Maybe the call. If I had him I’d sell him faster than salahs y fronts.

      1. Kevin and Perry go
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        That said I have Ricky. Ricky to gross ?

    3. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      No keep for 1 more week as surely return v BOU

  8. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Saka's xGI is so high despite little returns

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Hit the post twice tonight. Unlucky.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      9 shots imo. Not a sell.

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      xGI of 12.1 across the season so far. Currently has 5 goals and 8 assists. 5 + 8 = 13.

      Looks about on track to me Slightly overperforing if anything! 😛

      1. Lallana
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        True but lately a bit unlucky.

  9. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    How reliable is Jota for minutes in the next few weeks?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Million dollar question. Still only 3 places for Jota, Darwin, Gakpo and Diaz.

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      If you had to bet your house on one of them scoring Jota would be top

    3. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Not sure anyone can tell you this right now. He's played about 10mins since coming back from injury and even without Salah he's one of 4/5 playing for 3 spots in the side isn't he? If he was 100% fit I'd say he's worth the risk though.

    4. Lallana
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      I think he's good for minutes but not against Newcastle. Klopp will ease him in.

    5. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Jota and Foden on the wc yeah no?

  10. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Not sure which one to sell in GW20?

    A) Salah - CP-SP = 4 points
    B) Son - CP-SP = 2 points.

  11. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Cunha & Gordon > Alvarez & Foden -4 ?

    1. Lallana
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just Gordon>Foden

  12. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Is Porro worth the price?

    1. Lallana
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      yeah, spurs shocking defensively but with cleansheets rare these days best to go for attacking defenders

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      A + 2 bonus in a 4 - 2 loss sums him up

    3. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

    4. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Y

  13. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    A) Saliba

    Or

    B) Gabriel +0.5m

    1. Lallana
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      B if you have good cover for Gabriel

    2. leeboy104
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Gabriel, surely we're past the point of discussing who is more nailed.

    3. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

  14. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    The story with Areola is just ridiculous really, GKs been tragic for me this season

    1. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes, I've benched him the last two.
      Same with you?

  15. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    So with 2 free transfers what is best move here?

    A Darwin to Alvarez
    B Gordon to Foden ( bench Darwin)
    C Darwin to Nkunku ( if we hear starts)
    D Any other suggestions very welcome

    Areola
    Porro TAA Gabriel
    Salah (c) Son Saka Palmer
    Watkins Darwin Solanke

    Dubravka Gordon Livramento Taylor

    1. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'm thinking I'm going Gordon to Foden.

    2. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Very similar situation here except Archer for me rather than Darwin. If I had Darwin I’d probably do the Gordon to Foden move or Bowen perhaps

  16. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    Have 2 FT’s

    A) Archer > Alvarez (save 1FT & play Solanke)

    Or

    B) Archer > Alvarez & Gordon > Foden/Bowen (Solanke first sub)

    Or

    C) Gordon > Foden/Bowen (Archer first sub but no Alvarez)

    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I would do A, have you got a lot of value tied up in Gordon?

      1. More Cowbell
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        A bit tbf. Bought at 5.7, can sell for 5.9. Looks like he’ll drop to 6.1 before the deadline

  17. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Turner against Utd
    or Areola against Brighton.

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Areola

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Areola

  18. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) Salah
    B) Saka
    C) Son
    D) Richi
    E) Palmer
    F) Solanke
    G) Watkins
    H) Alvarez

    Currently don't have Alvarez, trying to decide whether to bring in for Darwin who is currently first sub. Cheers.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      More options please.

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        I) Porro
        J) Gabs
        K) Gusto
        L) Trent

      2. walkman666
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Still laughing!

    2. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      What goalkeepers do you have?

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        M) Dubravka
        N) Areola

        1. Thomas Jerome Newton
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Bench M)

          1. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Yep. And expecting a 1 pointer from Areola....this is the way.

    3. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      For completeness can you share your 15th squad member as option ‘O’ please. Will be helpful to offer a full opinion.

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        O) Lascelles

        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          I feel this post has been a real success. thanks all.

          1. More Cowbell
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            Tickled me that. Of those I’m probably benching Palmer. Richi or Solanke close behind, but it’s a really tough call

            1. Kay317
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              This is why I'm tempted to just roll my ft. It's only fomo for that city Vs sheff fixture that's making me consider Alvarez.

    4. Alan Watts
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Please also provide a full list of alternatives to Alvarez who you are considering bringing in to ascertain potential impacts on squad and bench options

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sorry to disappoint....no other options to consider at this time.

        1. Alan Watts
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Well, you cant have a complete game theory analysis without providing a full data set

    5. Hakuna 10 Matata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Just sell starboy Saka !!

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I think I'll be giving him until Salah and son come back, if hes still not performing particularly well I'll sell.

    6. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      just now

      D

  19. Tsparkes10
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    RMWCT 🙂

    Areola Dubravka
    TAA Estupinan Moreno Branth Gusto
    Salah Palmer Ode Foden Garnacho
    Solanke Alvarez Watkins

    Money itb to do Salah, Solanke/Alvarez to KDB (if ready), Haaland in gw22 :).

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Looks nice.

    2. Lallana
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      nice but no bowen? like the odegaard pick

      1. Tsparkes10
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Tempted to go Bowen over Foden but not sure...

      2. Kevin and Perry go
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Moreno.

        Open Controls
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      V nice screen shotted x

    4. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I can’t see any improvement on that other than zinc if the funds were available. Or salah to jota and spread the funds. Good shout lad nice team.

      1. Tsparkes10
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Don't fancy arsenal defence now tbh... Cheers mate :). Porro and Bowen the 2 that may come in I think. Olise or gross also tempting but don't want to lose Palmer

    5. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Salad to Bowen

  20. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bench one 🙁

    Trent
    Porro
    Konsa
    Saliba

    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Konsa

    2. Tsparkes10
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      This.

    3. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Konsa

    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Saliba

    5. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Cheers

  21. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Have Haaland. Keep or sell?

    Aware he's out for SHU (bench covers fine) and perhaps NEW too - but likely back for BUR?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Could also be eased in to see that there is no reaction in that bone.

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Think possibly sell he’s not fully fit

    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sell mate

  22. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Trippier(C) fail

    Trippier -> Estupinan, I feel

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Radical, but that banger was class

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I was thinking about that, but after 3 tough fixtures he has Lut + Nfo. Huge haul potential in those. Estu could be eased in and have his minutes managed.

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Was just going to say this. Unless you need the Trippier money I think I'd hold. They may come back from their winter break rejuvenated and then everyone will want to get him back in.

    3. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      No clean sheets for Brighton.

    4. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      He'll be similar to Porro in the sense, can't rely on cleansheets and it's the offensive returns you're after.

      Then again, no team looks mighty for cleansheets so might be worth it

    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'd rather wait a GW with a player just back from an injury, particularly with West Ham away being a tough game
      He came from injury before vs. Ajax in Europa and came off injured in that game

    6. Alan Watts
      • 5 Years
      just now

      After Liv, they have two weeks off to recover a bit, then city and some great fixtures...

      Could be worth selling for 3 weeks with a view to getting back again. Though he can get an assist in any game....

  23. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Last place in bus team, play one?

    Palmer
    Cunha

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Palmer

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ta.

        Dubravka
        Trent, Porro, Saliba,
        Son, Salah, Saka, Foden, Palmer
        Solanke, Watkins

        Sanchez, Cunha, Konsa, Colwill

        1. Warby84
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          I have Konsa/Areola/Darwin over Saliba/Dubravka/Solanke..

  24. Mata of opinion
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bench 1 from
    A. Saka
    B. Palmer
    C. Nkunku

    Currently on C due to rotation risk

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      C

    3. Mata of opinion
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Thanks! Will keep as it is

  25. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    How did Bowen look today? Missed the game, know he got the assist but did West Ham pose much more of a threat through him?

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      The A was very dubious, you can see the full width of the white line & no ball. But because ref gave G VAR can’t over rule & Bowens thigh was obscuring the ball.

  26. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Hey guys, I just need a second opinion on the below team please I've got a bit of a benching headache, benched Trippier for now but he can return in any game.

    Areola

    Porro TAA Gabriel

    Salah Son Saka Palmer

    Haaland Darwin Watkins

    Dubravka Trippier Kabore Anderson

    £0.3

    1ft

    1. Darwin to Alvarez to free

    2. Saka to Bowen for free

    3. Darwin and Trippier to Alverez and Walker for -4

    4. Darwin to Nkunku for free

    5. Save

    6. Other

    Thanks guys!!!

  27. Boleyn Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Which option is better? Thanks in advance:

    a) Gusto
    b) Branthwaite

