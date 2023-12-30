1076
  1. FATHERLESS SON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Love that Luiz goal, reduces the Palmer by a bit 🙂

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      *Palmer pain

      Now for one of Son, Salah, Saka or Solanke to miss out tomorrow and I get Palmer too 😎

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Nice, Solanke gets sick

        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Hope so! There would be such scenes on here if that happens.

          Yet they would be the same people who support the current bench rules and happy with them if Solanke was to play 😆

    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      (F)oden has helped with the benching. Need Garnacho to do something too.

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Nice, I’ve got Salah (C)

    3. Lets Talk About 19 Baby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Yep I chose Luiz & benched Palmer so only down 5 points after bonus. Could have been so much worst. Wonder what big hitter who has yet to play gets a one pointer?.

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        We are 8 down mate, Palmer 18 Luiz 10

  2. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    All my players today with attacking returns. More of the same tomorrow please.

    1. Game of skill
        2 mins ago

        Good stuff sir! You should start giving advice on YouTube or something and charge a huge fee. I’m in!

      • Twisted Saltergater
        • 14 Years
        just now

        I’ve zero chance of winning FPL, but one of my goals is for a return from all 11 of my players. Been close but I don’t think I’ve ever done it.

    2. wulfrunian
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      If Haaland is fit which one?2ft

      A)Isak+Salah->Haaland+Gross/Grealish
      B)Isak+Salah+Trippier->Haaland+Foden+Estupinan(-4)

      1. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        B

    3. Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Watkins 0 baps

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Who gets the 3?

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Dougie

          1. FATHERLESS SON
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            SWEEEEEEET

        2. Forza Papac
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Luiz

          1. FATHERLESS SON
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Thanks

        3. FantasyTony
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Big Doug

      2. NATSTER
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        He lost it on the last counter-attack action.

    4. RockLedge75
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Last week I sold Hwang, with Wolves on cracking form. Missed his 14-pointer.
      This week I told myself to learn from your mistake. Don’t sell Cunha too. Especially vs EVE.
      Come 10 mins short of the deadline, Alvarez vs SHU just looked toooo good to ignore. So I didn’t.
      Last week - 18 point negative swing from MAKING a transfer.
      This week 9 point neg swing from the same.
      Back to basics for me.

    5. HurriKane
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Bowen and Foden are the best Salah/Son template replacements right?

      Jota Odegaard Richa are the spicy differential picks

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        And here I am who will probably keep both.

      2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Jota/Ode and Bowen coming in for S&S for me.

      3. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        I want Bowen for sure, second spot is up to debate and luck

        1. HurriKane
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          Watched the city game Foden looking really sharp. ?

          Jota is when fit a great option but coming off an injury id have to be cautious

          1. Atimis
            • 7 Years
            just now

            He looked really good, just with City, their picks can be hot and cold game to game but maybe I’m overthinking!

      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Throw in Eze/Olise and Gross

      5. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Yeah Foden for sure. The last slot I'm debating between Bowen, Odegaard, Jota

      6. NATSTER
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Consistency & Explosion wise, I rated Bowen & Foden above the rest too.

        One of Richa / Johnson will be needed too.

        I would ignore Odegaard and keep Saka.

        Not sure yet on who will be for Liverpool attack.

    6. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Olise my signing of the season did Gordon to Olise gwk18 , he has got me 30 points in 3 games, legend!

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Was very happy for you earlier when I saw he braced!

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yeah same for you mate with Luiz

      2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        So good. Congrats.

      3. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Nice one, let's hope he didn't do his hammy...

      4. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Nice one fella!

      5. Tasty Jerk
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Big congrats, watched the game on TV today and he ran his socks off today and only his 7th full game since returning from injury so "hopefully" just cramp

      6. Game of skill
          46 mins ago

          YOU are the legend for picking him IMHO and I typically have a pretty honest opinion aka PHO

          Mmmmm pho….

        • Count of Monte Hristo
          • 10 Years
          45 mins ago

          Nicely done mate, enjoy.

      7. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Turner master class please and I’ll be over the Palmer benching!

      8. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Zero hits this season so far. Gvardiol > Estupiñian + Gordon > Olise for the perfect squad?

        Martinez Raya

        Trippier Trent Porro Saliba Gvardiol

        Ødegaard Jota Bowen Palmer Gordon

        Álvarez Watkins Solanke

        1. The Road to Turfdom
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          I don't like Olise as an option personally. Great football player but inconsistent FPL asset IMO.

          1. Tasty Jerk
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            5 goals and 1 assist in 7 starts since coming back from injury looking pretty "consistent" this season. Do you mean from previous seasons?

        2. WVA
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Can't be the perfect squad with Martinez in there. Gvadiol just kept a cleanie. I'm looking at Foden for sure if Haaland not back.

      9. Oz lotto
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Benched Palmer last second because I got Julian Alvarez back in on my WC. Created benching headaxhe… I thought… how bad can it be?

        Such is life

      10. Deulofail
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Glad I didn't sell Cash for Gusto: I'm getting Doughty's 2 assists and 2 bonus points off the bench!

        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          1 hour ago

          blimey that's class!

        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          56 mins ago

          You're welcome. Thank you Matt Cash 😆

          1. Deulofail
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Your on-the-fence advice was very useful, thank you! 😀

          2. One Wheels Enough
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I think you should thank his boss

        3. Game of skill
            just now

            Hence it’s referred to as a game of skill.

        4. One Wheels Enough
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Got 26pts from only 2 players and my rank has dropped 32%!

          This could be a mad week...

          1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Palmer and Watkins

            1. One Wheels Enough
              • 4 Years
              1 hour ago

              Yep

        5. WVA
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Martinez might be the biggest waste of space I've owned this season, should have just stuck with Turner Areola.

        6. Saxe-Gotha
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Son heads out after this week, correct? Easy Son > Bowen move, if so.

        7. WVA
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          2FT

          Salah and Son to Foden and ??????

          Martinez Turner
          TAA Trippier Gabriel Udogie Taylor
          Saka Bowen Palmer
          Watkins Solanke Archer

          1. Atimis
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Hoping Haaland stays unfit?

        8. Walter White (WW)
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Content Creators & Pick my team tool suggested I pick Gusto/Konsa but I refused & picked Doughty!!!

        9. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          luiz and palmer in my team ,but not in my FH team,just very very sad 2.5m overall,might call it a season....

          1. Oz lotto
            • 12 Years
            54 mins ago

            I can share your woe. I was 300k and moved areola to Martinez after he conceded 5 in the league cup… have wild carded and kept Martinez for the ‘good fixtures’…

            Have just benched Palmer after deciding Alvarez was too good to miss and might hat trick. This game man…

          2. Walter White (WW)
            • 2 Years
            51 mins ago

            Chips ain’t always friendly tbh. Blew my TC on Haaland vs Bournemouth.

          3. Game of skill
              33 mins ago

              I’m sure you picked a solid team, but it is what it is; not something you can predict or beat yourself over mate.

          4. HelmutCool
            • 1 Year
            50 mins ago

            If I change today before possible prizedrops can do:
            Salah+nketiah ->haaland +gross
            OR
            Haaland + Foden.

            Guessing foden option althought Brighton has sweet schedule incoming?

            1. HelmutCool
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Not worries if Haaland is ot back as gw21, can get an decent squad onfield anyhow. (But 99% sure he is fit by then)

