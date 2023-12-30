Kevin De Bruyne makes his long-awaited return to a Premier League matchday squad as Manchester City entertain Sheffield United.

The Belgian midfielder, who hasn’t featured since Gameweek 1, is among the substitutes at the Etihad.

The reigning champions’ clash with the Blades is one of four top-flight matches getting underway at 3pm GMT:

Pep Guardiola has made two changes to his starting XI following the win over Everton, one of which is enforced.

Josko Gvardiol comes into the defence to fill in for the injured John Stones, while Mateo Kovacic replaces Matheus Nunes in midfield.

There is, of course, no Erling Haaland in the City squad.

Opponents Sheffield United make five changes after their 3-2 defeat by Luton Town on Tuesday.

Anel Ahmedhodzic, James McAtee and Gustavo Hamer are all unavailable, while Cameron Archer and Oli McBurnie both drop to the bench.

In come Jayden Bogle, Luke Thomas, Oliver Norwood, Anis Ben Slimane and William Osula.

Unai Emery makes two changes to the Aston Villa starting XI, one of which sees Alex Moreno step up to replace the injured Lucas Digne.

Moussa Diaby for Leander Dendoncker is the other change, while a half-fit Pau Torres remains a substitute.

Matty Cash is ill and misses out.

Vincent Kompany makes one change to his Burnley side as Johann Berg Gudmundsson replaces Mike Tresor out wide.

There are two changes apiece at Molineux.

Mario Lemina misses out after a family bereavement, while Santiago Bueno drops to the bench. Tommy Doyle and Craig Dawson are their replacements.

As for Everton, Beto and Andre Gomes are ousted from Sean Dyche’s line-up by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Michael Keane.

An unchanged Crystal Palace take on a Brentford side showing two changes from Gameweek 19.

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen and Mathias Jensen are recalled to the starting XI as Yehor Yarmoliuk and Neal Maupay drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Alex Moreno; Douglas Luiz, McGinn; Bailey, J. Ramsey, Diaby; Watkins

Subs: Marschall, Pau, Chambers, Zaniolo, Duran, Dendoncker, Iroegbunam, Proctor.

Burnley XI: Trafford; Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Odobert, Berge, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Foster, Amdouni

Subs: Muric, Rodriguez, Roberts, Redmond, A. Ramsey, Tresor, Bruun Larsen, Delcroix, Obafemi.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Richards, Eze, Olise, Mateta, J Ayew.

Subs: Tomkins, Franca de Oliveira, Schlupp, Hughes, Ahamada, Matthews, Riedewald, Ozoh.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Ghoddos, Jorgensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Wissa, Jensen, Lewis-Potter.

Subs: Strakosha, Maupay, Onyeka, Damsgaard, Peart-Harris, Yarmoliuk, Olakigbe, Brierley, Agyei-Amadieh.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Ake, Akanji, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez

Subs: Ortega, Dias, Phillips, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis, Hamilton.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Bogle, Baldock, Robinson, Trusty, Thomas, Norwood, Souza, Ben Slimane, Brooks, Osula

Subs: Davies, Brewster, McBurnie, Archer, Traore, Osborn, Larouci, Norrington-Davies, Seriki.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Cunha, Hwang.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, S. Bueno, Traore, Neto, H. Bueno, Kalajdzic, Bellegarde, Hodge

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Danjuma, Beto, Gomes, Godfrey, Coleman, Chermiti, Hunt, Dobbin