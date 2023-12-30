253
Betway December 30

Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 20

253 Comments
Gameweek 20 begins today and Betway have joined in with a Super Boost offer.

All teams are taking part in this round of fixtures, spread over four days that cover both 2023 and 2024. Arguably the most-anticipated clash takes place at Anfield on New Year’s Day, where Liverpool host Newcastle United.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 20 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 1/1 odds for this treble rather than the original 4/11:

  • Julian Alvarez (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Phil Foden (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Ollie Watkins (1+ Shots on Target)

THE LOGIC

These three chosen names make a lot of sense, given the situation. Manchester City and Aston Villa are the two teams with the most goals so far, about to play at home against those that have conceded the highest number of goals and shots on target – newly-promoted duo Sheffield United and Burnley.

On Wednesday, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden both netted for the champions at Everton. The Argentinian racked up four attempts on target, taking advantage of his centre-forward role whilst Erling Haaland is out. With this arrangement set to continue versus the Blades, Alvarez is primed for further success.

Playmaker Foden contributed his own seven shots at Goodison Park, also putting 13 on target during his last nine outings.

As for Ollie Watkins, he may only have one goal in five matches but the midweek defeat at Manchester United was the first time he’d not registered a shot on target since Gameweek 4.

253 Comments
  1. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Decided to bring Foden instead of Alvarez - pray for me

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      nah

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Did the same. I’ll pray for us both

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Eh? Both will likely to 15+ points this week, both are good options. No prayers for you!

      1. Pumpkinhead - I'm ITK …
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        15 points each lol. Honestly pal you do talk some nonsense .

    4. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Nah bro

  2. LarryDuff
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Let's go Doughty

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      could do well

      1. LarryDuff
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Hoping so

      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Dougt it

  3. Happy Rotter
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Silvarez FTW

  4. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Cmon Gusto, repeat from last week.

  5. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Scores predictions?

    Luton 1 Chelsea 3
    Villa 2 Burnley 1
    Palace 1 Brentford 0
    City 3 SHU 1
    Wolves 2 Everton 2
    Forest 1 Utd 3

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      LUT 1-2 CHE
      AVL 3-0 BUR
      CRY 1-1 BRE
      MCI 8-0 SHU
      WOL 0-0 EVE
      NFO 1-2 MUN

    2. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      1-1
      1-1
      1-1
      12-0 (Foden 12)
      1-1
      1-1

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        It’s in the stars!

      2. Supersonic_
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        I like your thinking

    3. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      1-1
      3-0
      2-1
      4-1
      1-2
      2-2

      1. Derbz87
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Luton 2 Chelsea 1
        Villa 4 Burnley 1
        Palace 1 Brentford 1
        City 5 SHU 1
        Wolves 2 Everton 1
        Forest 2 Utd 1

    4. Sprinterdude
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Luton 2 Chelsea 1
      Villa 5 Burnley 0
      Palace 1 Brentford 1
      City 2 SHU 0
      Wolves 2 Everton 2
      Forest 3 Utd 2

    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      LUT 0-2 CHE
      AVL 3-0 BUR
      CRY 1-0 BRE
      MCI 3-0 SHU
      WOL 1-1 EVE
      NFO 2-2 MUN

    6. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Luton 2 - Chelsea 2
      Villa 2 - Burnley 0
      Palace 2 - Brentford 0
      City 4 - Sheffield 0
      Wolves 1 - Everton 2
      Forrest 1 - Man U 2

    7. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Lut-Che 1-2
      Avl-Bur 2-0
      Cpy-Bre 1-0
      Mcy-Shu 3-0
      Wol-Eve 1-1
      Nfo-Mun 1-1

    8. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      LUT 1-1 CHE
      AVL 2-0 BUR
      CRY 3-1 BRE
      MCI 4-0 SHU
      WOL 1-1 EVE
      NFO 2-2 MUN

    9. 1zverGGadeM
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      LUT 1-3 CHE
      AVL 2-1 BUR
      CRY 2-1 BRE
      MCI 5-0 SHU
      WOL 2-2 EVE
      NFO 0-2 MUN

  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Updated

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Up voted!

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Cool. Time to consider Toney again

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Toney could come roaring back.

        Brentford need something.

        Transfer window opens too.

  7. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Feels like alvarez or grealish GW Or bruno

  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Updated

  9. Differentiator
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Broja and Jackson

    Congratulations to Luton defense owners

  10. EffPeeEll
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    C'mon Luton- Pocatino to join Roonpig down the job centre next week.

  11. PogChamp
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    I’ve had 2 attacking returns in last 2GWs. Someone told me I suck at FPL on here a few days ago just to add salt into the wound. Hoping for a better 2024.

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Could only go worse by a factor of 2.

      Also you suck.

      Sincerely,

      3.5m OR.

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      You suck 😉

      Good luck for 24

  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Haaland's mate realised he is not in the family inner circle after buying him last GW.

    https://twitter.com/FPLFocal/status/1741064104826036356?t=aVz_1qdVnNTX3qUGTVhUVw&s=19

    1. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Does that Focal chap just spend his week stalking?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        FPL content creator thag

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Oops

          Full time FPL content creator needs content.

          1. Cojones of Destiny
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Tony who did u eventually Captained ?

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Alvarez

      2. LarryDuff
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Focal is a great YouTuber

  13. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Top 10k EO:
    Salah 150.3
    Watkins 100.0
    Son 85.4
    Solanke 68.6
    J.Alvarez 67.2
    Alexander-Arnold 66.1
    Pedro Porro 65.6
    Saka 63.2
    Palmer 61.5
    Areola 53
    Bowen 45.8
    Gabriel 34.1
    Saliba 29.7
    Foden 22.9
    Hee Chan 15.3
    Zinchenko 13.8
    Richarlison 12.1
    Gordon 11.8
    Gusto 10.9
    Kudus 10.8

    Salah 55% capped, Alvarez 17%, Watkins/Son both 10%, Foden 3%

    1. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Go Watkins!!!!

    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Hee Chan my man.

    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Seems like a make or break GW for Salah non cappers like myself.

    4. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Have the top four. No Alvarez. The next 5 .
      Saliba and Hee Chan.
      Very template.

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Yep, feels like I only have 1 or 2 differentials

    5. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Captain next gameweek should be interesting!

      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Haaland might be back.

        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          I doubt it. Not taking part in team training yet.

    6. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Thanks for this. My team has become extremely template over the past few weeks. Oh well!

    7. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Foden megahaul to lift rank massively

  14. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Richie over Son gamble here. Hope it works out.

    1. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I'm at the point where I've gotta go maverick every week now anyway.

  15. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    My gwk doesn't start until 3, boring

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      My bench stress begins in 25 minutes.

    2. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Well mine officially starts at 12.30 but with only praying for a kabore clean sheet it probably will be 3pm for me too

  16. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Who are your differentials?

    Olise and Braithwaite here

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Garnacho. Flekken. Darwin. Foden (C) count?

    2. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Estupinan, kabore and Darwin here

    3. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Bowen (C) Elanga, Doughty

    4. OverTinker
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Foden

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Olise, Moreno, Estupiñan, Leno

  17. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Approximately how long does LiveFPL take to update the EOs?

  18. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Even though I went Alvarez I captained Salah and my ml rivals captained Alvarez so hoping for a blank from him

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      got it on Lo too just hope they both score and Mo outscores him

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        *Mo

  19. FATHERLESS SON
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Palmer on bench, bus needed

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Same. Went Garnacho over Palmer.

    2. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Same

    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      same

  20. FATHERLESS SON
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    My bench this week is actually pretty good!

    Dubravka | Palmer | Gabriel | Trippier

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Did you boost?

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        I was saying booost-urns.

        1. Derbz87
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          I was speaking to somebody earlier who has boosted. He made a good point that our benches will never be stronger than this spell while Haaland is out and Son and Salah go assuming people sell. After that people will be broke again and have fodder benches

          1. FATHERLESS SON
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            Valid point - if Newcastle had a better fixture/were in better form I’d have definitely boosted

          2. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Or you could wait for a DGW and get twice the games

            1. Derbz87
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Trouble is you need surgery to get the bench set for that period and I'd probably rather free hit or triple captain on a double week

              1. FATHERLESS SON
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Trick is to WC a week or 2 before

                1. Supersonic_
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  Yep

          3. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            Agreed, I'm lining up a possible BB23. Just waiting to see if a minor DGW comes along soon

            1. Derbz87
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              Ideally you don't really want a Luton (respectfully) as part of that double. Just thinking if they stick Bournemouth Luton in I'd probably still not want many/any from Luton

              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 1 min ago

                Just have Moreno as a doubtful starter from then onwards so could pop in a doubling defender from Bourmenouth maybe. Already most of the way there in defence with: Trent, Trippier, Porro, Moreno, Estupinan. Nice fixture for Jimenez (current 8th attacker) in 23 & everyone else is largely fixture-proof

      2. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        No saving my chips

  21. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    All those above me in ML went Alvarez C, all those below went Salah C.

    I went Foden C. Could get messy.

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Love this 😀

  22. Not again Shirley
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Hoping playing it safe and not taking a minus 8 for Jesus and Kulu to Foden and Alvarez was the right decision.

  23. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Bus team with Salah and Son blanking looks rotten.

    Reluctantly captaincy bussed on Saka

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Saka really? what was the thinking behind ?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        This is the bus team for GW21. Not much thought apart from home fixture against Palace and other players don't have favourable fixtures

        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          gotcha mate GL!

  24. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Watkins cap, Diaby and Konsa!

    One game to decide the game week. What could go wrong 😕

    1. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      There's a lot of pear shaped potential. Watkins has one of those days, Diaby plays 20 mins and Konsa scores an OG off the top of my head. I've got 2 of the 3 myself so hopefully not.

      1. Thanos
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Well if it pays off then I’ma genius. If not, then it’s only a game :-p

  25. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Palmer first sub on bench and most rivals playing him. Come on Luton!!

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Luton - Che 0:0 is perfect score for me !

  26. FFS ManU
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    New thread: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/12/30/luton-v-chelsea-team-news-nkunku-sterling-benched/#comments

  27. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Only Fulham have more losses than Chelsea in year 2023

  28. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Palmer what a legend - but sadly I guess it's a case of points for everyone

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      I've read that comment lot today but he is not that highly owned - he is not a differential but only 21% ownership

