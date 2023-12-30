92
Pro Pundits December 30

FPL champion: The low-owned players with strong fixtures

92 Comments
Share

In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, reigning worldwide champion Ali (FPL Gunz) picks out some relatively low-owned options to help cope with the absence of Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah.

Our writers will be providing regular Fantasy Premier League (FPL) articles and team reveals throughout the season. Only Premium Members can access every single one.

You can sign up here. Once you’re aboard, you’ve locked in the price of your Premium Membership for good, so long as you don’t cancel.

Ahead of the international cup competitions in January, it is important to have a plan for players who are likely to miss several Gameweeks.

FPL managers have a great opportunity to gain rank if they pick the right differentials while two of the most popular assets, Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) and Son Heung-min (£9.9m), are away. Given the fact that they represent Egypt and South Korea, who have good chances of going far in their respective competitions, we could assume it’s valid to sell both and bring them back once their international duties are over.

Many of us need funds to get Erling Haaland (£13.9m) back but budget should not be an issue as both Salah and Son are premium assets and did not come cheap.

Let’s look at some of the teams with favorable fixtures and potential players to shoot us up the ranks. 

MANCHESTER UNITED

The next seven games for Manchester United have only two arguably tough opponents in the form of Tottenham Hotspur (H) in Gameweek 21 and Aston Villa (A) in Gameweek 24. Both teams are strong going forward but are not amongst the division’s best defences, so it’s chiefly the United attackers that appeal.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) and Alejandro Garnacho (£4.8m) are two names to consider. Despite the poor recent form, United are under pressure to turn their season around. If they manage to do so, the pair above are likely to play crucial roles.

Bruno has been fairly quiet recently and served a one-game ban due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Garnacho, on the other hand, has been brilliant, starring in United’s dramatic 3-2 win against high-flying Aston Villa with the brace.

With Andre Onana (£4.8m) going to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Cameroon, Luke Shaw (£5.5m) – when fit – and Diogo Dalot (£5.1m) offer a bit of ‘upside’ from full-back. 

ASTON VILLA

Aston Villa have had an impressive start to a campaign, while the good fixture run ahead can extend their strong form for longer.

With the injury to Lucas Digne (£4.7m), we can assume Alex Moreno (£5.0m) owned by under 0.8% of managers – will be a like-for-like replacement in Unai Emery’s starting XI. Moreno is a strong differential if you fancy a great attacking full-back who is likely to be on some of the set pieces, while also posing significant goal potential – as evidenced by his strike against Brentford.

With casual rotation in the midfield department, it’s hard to predict the minutes for the likes of Leon Bailey (£5.6m) and Moussa Diaby (£6.6m). But John McGinn (£5.6m) has played a crucial role in the Villans’ good performances and is basically guaranteed a starting position. With only 2% ownership and on a share of the set pieces. he could be a great budget enabler or a short-term solution for your midfield. 

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Brighton and Hove Albion are one of the teams that have been struggling with recent results, having had to deal with numerous injuries to their starting players. But after an impressive win against a very good Spurs, and with a gruelling European campaign taking a back seat for now, there is a chance that the Seagulls could rediscover their good form in time for a strong run of fixtures.

In the absence of their key wingers, Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m) and Simon Adingra (£5.0m), the penalty-taking Joao Pedro (£5.4m) – fresh from a 16-point haul against Spurs – should get a healthy expected minutes boost.

Seeing Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m) back from his long spell in the treatment room is also a welcome sight for FPL managers seeking reinforcements in the defensive department. He marked his comeback with a great goal on Thursday, reminding us all why he was so popular at the start of the campaign. 

CHELSEA

Chelsea are amongst the teams with good upcoming fixtures with great upside assets such as Raheem Sterling (£7.1m) and Christopher Nkunku (£7.4m), who just scored his first goal on his league debut. Of the next five games, only the trip to Anfield is off-putting.

Malo Gusto (£4.2m) was very impressive in his last two appearances and with Reece James (£5.3m) out for a long period of time, the right-back position seems to be his to lose. 

ARSENAL

The recent weeks have been very disappointing for managers who own Arsenal’s attacking assets, but one player who upped his game is Kai Havertz (£7.1m). The 1.6%-owned midfielder seems to have nailed his starting place in Mikel Arteta’s team after scoring his fourth goal of the campaign.

The starting positions of Gabriel Martinelli (£7.7m) and Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) are not thought to be at risk but overall game-time is, as playing roughly 65 minutes a match is a concern for FPL managers. 

MANCHESTER CITY

Manchester City are back after missing Gameweek 18, and their players will be heavily transferred in ahead of some great fixtures. Phil Foden (£7.7m) has caught the eye in the absence of Haaland, while Bernardo Silva’s (£6.5m) haul against Everton didn’t go unnoticed either.

Jeremy Doku (£6.5m) is carrying an injury and it remains to be seen when Kevin De Bruyne (£10.2m) is match-fit. Alvarez is also an option after ending his eight-goal draught in the PL but he’s not a differential with 29% ownership. City also have not kept a clean sheet in eight games, which is a bit worrying for managers willing to recruit their defensive assets. 


92 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    As an ex-no.1 Gunzy is welcome in the great Hall of Shame! Lucky chap!

    B84jwh

    Indeed, all are welcome.

    Open Controls
  2. tmcmahon727
      57 mins ago

      RMWCT

      Raya (Dubravka)
      TAA Moreno Gabriel (Estu Gusto)
      Saka Foden Bowen Richi (Garnacho)
      Watkins Álvarez Solanke

      6.0ITB to enable Haaland

      Open Controls
      1. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        37 mins ago

        Drop Dubravka

        Open Controls
      2. KaapseKloppse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        Yeah, not Dubravka. Did you not have Salah to start with pre WC, or you prefer not having a pre-planned transfer next week?

        Open Controls
      3. sankalparora07
          1 min ago

          It's a great team but I would prefer Porro in place of Moreno...Moreno's minutes are not guaranteed once Digne is fit...Porro is more nailed on and good for bonus

          Open Controls
      4. sundownwarriors
          51 mins ago

          Play hee chan or palmer?

          Open Controls
          1. Bushwhacker
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Reply fail see below.

            Open Controls
          2. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            I'm gonna play both.

            Open Controls
            1. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Palmer had a rest and if Hee is fit, he should give everything in his last game this year. If not, Gordy/Isak shall be ready to come on.

              Open Controls
        • Bushwhacker
          • 4 Years
          49 mins ago

          Both. But probably Hee Chan.

          Open Controls
        • Von Lipwig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          49 mins ago

          A) Save the free transfer and do Salah out and TAA in next week for free?

          Neto (Kelleher)
          Saliba Gabriel Porro Konsa (Taylor)
          Salah Palmer Bowen Saka (Gordon)
          Watkins Solanke (Haaland)

          B) Do Haaland to Alvarez now?

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            14 mins ago

            Oh man, the nudists were almost here!

            Open Controls
            1. Von Lipwig
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Eh?

              Open Controls
        • Neo-Viper
          • 8 Years
          47 mins ago

          Son Salah Richa Saka
          Alvarez Watkins Solanke

          Should i play Palmer for any one of the above?

          Open Controls
          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 7 Years
            21 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
          2. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            18 mins ago

            Saka

            Open Controls
          3. Guru Mediation
            • 8 Years
            16 mins ago

            I would bench Richa for Palmer personally

            Open Controls
          4. KaapseKloppse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            I'd bench one of Son or Saka.... leaning more to benching Son

            Open Controls
        • Sid07
          • 9 Years
          46 mins ago

          play
          1) tripper
          2) cash
          3) taylor

          Open Controls
          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 7 Years
            18 mins ago

            2

            Open Controls
          2. _Gunner
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            2

            Open Controls
          3. KaapseKloppse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            2

            Open Controls
        • Saintjack01
          • 2 Years
          45 mins ago

          Garnacho for Gordon?

          Open Controls
          1. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Nacho

            Open Controls
        • DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 7 Years
          43 mins ago

          Non FPL related but anyone from Sydney here? I will be there from 4th till the 16th of February, and would love to be guided to a website/ IG page which gives detailed information on cultural activities happening in the city during those two weeks - theatre/ concerts/ major events.

          Open Controls
          1. Casual Player
            • 3 Years
            16 mins ago

            https://www.sydney.com/events?10741-end_date=2024-02-29&10741-start_date=2024-02-01

            Open Controls
            1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks

              Open Controls
        • Ibralicious
          • 9 Years
          42 mins ago

          What’s the move?

          A) Gordon —> Bowen (FT)
          B) Save FT & Salah + Solanke —> Haaland + Bowen (2FT next GW)

          Cheers!

          Turner
          TAA - Porro - Saliba
          Salah - Son - Gordon - Palmer
          Watkins - Solanke - Alvarez

          (Sanchez*) - (Trippier - Taylor - Anderson*) - 1 FT - 2.5 ITB

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
          1. sankalparora07
              1 min ago

              Sort your GK first

              Open Controls
          2. Letsgo!
            • 7 Years
            39 mins ago

            Last midfield slot
            Garnacho or rash? Who is more nailed

            Open Controls
            1. NZREDS
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              Nacho ez

              Open Controls
              1. The FPL Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                just now

                This

                Open Controls
          3. sankalparora07
              36 mins ago

              Play Gordon vs LIV or Konsa vs BUR?

              Open Controls
              1. Denis Tueart on the wing
                • 13 Years
                just now

                Gordon, because it is Liverpool

                Open Controls
            • Denis Tueart on the wing
              • 13 Years
              34 mins ago

              Bench which one?

              a} Bowen (Home - BHA)
              b} Solanke (Away - Spurs)

              Open Controls
              1. The FPL Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                15 mins ago

                Neither, bench someone else.

                Open Controls
                1. Denis Tueart on the wing
                  • 13 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Other midfielders and forwards are:

                  Salah - Son - Saka - Palmer
                  Watkins & Alverez(c)

                  Open Controls
                  1. The FPL Units
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Bench Palmer

                    Open Controls
                  2. Casual Player
                    • 3 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    I would also bench Palmer over Bowen/Solanke, but it’s close with Bowen cos he does have pens and Bowen hates BAPS.

                    Would be Alvarez, Salah, Watkins, Son, Solanke, Saka, Bowen, Palmer for me

                    Open Controls
              2. _Gunner
                • 9 Years
                13 mins ago

                I am in a similar situation and benching Solanke

                Open Controls
                1. Denis Tueart on the wing
                  • 13 Years
                  just now

                  I think i'm leaning 60/40 this way

                  Open Controls
              3. Aussie Rules
                • 11 Years
                13 mins ago

                Have to play Bowen

                Open Controls
                1. Denis Tueart on the wing
                  • 13 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks, would like to play both but can't drop any of the others (above)

                  Open Controls
              4. KaapseKloppse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                9 mins ago

                Is bench either Saka or Son instead. Most probably Son - Bournemouth def underrated and have been decent recently.

                Open Controls
                1. Denis Tueart on the wing
                  • 13 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I'm sitting quite high up in the rankings at the moment, due to a combination of head-scratching, good fortune and advice. My mini-league rival (I'm 20pts ahead) has Saka and Bowen. So my thoughts are play them both to null the points. He does not have and will not be getting Son or Solanke, so these are like differentials for me. Son is at home!

                  Open Controls
            • The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              31 mins ago

              On WC1: Bernardo or Foden?

              Open Controls
              1. Denis Tueart on the wing
                • 13 Years
                2 mins ago

                Must be Foden if you are watching the match, he can pop-up and score at any given moment.

                Open Controls
              2. Casual Player
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Foden IMO, I can’t quit him

                Open Controls
              3. KaapseKloppse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Foden

                Open Controls
            • _Gunner
              • 9 Years
              30 mins ago

              Start 1:

              A- Gusto
              B- Gabriel (starting Saliba already)

              Open Controls
              1. The FPL Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                just now

                A and I would start Gabriel over Saliba.

                Open Controls
              2. KaapseKloppse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                A

                Open Controls
            • KaapseKloppse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              29 mins ago

              Best replacement for Lascelles; in similar price bracket? I could go up to £5.0 and already have Estupiñán & Gabriel.

              Open Controls
              1. Denis Tueart on the wing
                • 13 Years
                11 mins ago

                Gusto after watching him last week, he was creative and everywhere

                Open Controls
                1. KaapseKloppse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
            • Ninja Skrtels
              • 9 Years
              29 mins ago

              Gordon to…

              A) Bowen
              B) Foden
              C) Roll FT

              Open Controls
              1. KaapseKloppse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                10 mins ago

                Bowen

                Open Controls
              2. _Gunner
                • 9 Years
                9 mins ago

                Tough one
                Probably A

                Open Controls
              3. The FPL Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                2 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
            • Casual Player
              • 3 Years
              26 mins ago

              How are those who left their WC1 to the last feeling?

              I was never going to have the patience for that strategy, but could see it was strong if you could get all the way thru to GW20 with it intact. But the no Haaland situation has made it a little harder to make decisions, and there’s a lot of information that will arise in the next 1-2 GWs that could also affect outcomes. Feels like it’s less of a banker than it was 3-4 weeks ago.

              Open Controls
              1. The FPL Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                21 mins ago

                Yeah guilty as charged. Not as easy as I was hoping. In the positive have been able to clean up the dross and hangers on. Have had to make early decisions, but gone with nailed players and routes back to Haaland and one of Salah or Son.

                Open Controls
                1. Casual Player
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  There’s never a perfect time to use any chip TBF.

                  Won’t stop me trying for the perfect deadend to WC and BB later this season.

                  Open Controls
                  1. The FPL Units
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    just now

                    I think there will be a lot of early WC played when Son/Salah etc of back.

                    Open Controls
              2. Gazpilicueta
                • 9 Years
                9 mins ago

                I'm feeling ok about it but not sure its turned out to be 100% the best option this year. Feels good to be going into the new year fresh though, and then can use 2nd WC to navigate DGWs coming up. My current WC team if you are interested...
                Raya areola
                Trent, porro, Gabriel, gusto, moreno
                Salah, saka, bowen, foden, garnacho
                Nkunku, joao

                Open Controls
                1. Gazpilicueta
                  • 9 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Reply fail, joao pedro, solanke

                  Open Controls
                2. The FPL Units
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  just now

                  Looks good. Close to mine, but the Joao Pedro is a different pick.

                  Open Controls
            • Fellaini's Fro
              • 10 Years
              25 mins ago

              City face SHU and BUR in the next 3.

              Rodri scored 23 points in those 2 fixtures at the start of the season.

              What will he do this time round?

              Open Controls
              1. Casual Player
                • 3 Years
                19 mins ago

                5 pts (assist, clean sheet and yellow), and 2 points

                Open Controls
              2. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                10 mins ago

                Rodri might be the one instead of Alvarez, Foden or Silva etc!

                But people won't go there.

                Open Controls
                1. The FPL Units
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  just now

                  Can't go there, but on Bernardo currently.

                  Open Controls
            • Karan14
              • 7 Years
              23 mins ago

              Areola
              TAA Porro Gabriel
              Salah Son Saka Bowen Palmer
              Watkins Solanke

              (Dubravka - Cash - Archer - Tsmikas)
              1 FT & 1.9m

              GTG?

              Open Controls
              1. Casual Player
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                Y. Strong team definitely worth banking the FT

                Open Controls
                1. Karan14
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers mate!

                  Open Controls
              2. KaapseKloppse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                Looks g2g 😉

                Open Controls
                1. Karan14
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers mate!

                  Open Controls
            • Aussie Rules
              • 11 Years
              19 mins ago

              Start:
              1) Cash or Gusto?
              2) Palmer or Solanke?

              Open Controls
              1. KaapseKloppse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                Cash & Solanke

                Open Controls
              2. The FPL Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                2 mins ago

                Gusto and Solanke

                Open Controls
              3. Casual Player
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                ^^^ what he said

                Open Controls
                1. Casual Player
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  By which I meant cash and Solanke but was too slow lol

                  Open Controls
            • Casual Player
              • 3 Years
              16 mins ago

              I’ve been fearing not owning Saka for 6 weeks but now not owning Solanke feels more scary. Which probably means Saka is due for a 14pt haul

              Open Controls
            • Johan Queef
              • 9 Years
              13 mins ago

              A few last minute WC decisions:

              A) Son
              B) Jota (saves me a transfer later)

              Best GK pairing from:

              Pickford / Neto / Areola / Dubravka

              Who to bench:
              1) Saka (ful)
              2) Palmer (lut)
              3) Solanke (tot)

              Thanks and sorry for all the questions!

              Open Controls
              1. The FPL Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                3 mins ago

                I'm keeping Son this week and gone with Areola/Dub cause it's cheap as I want to push the budget forward. Bench Palmer imo.

                Open Controls
                1. Johan Queef
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I got rid of Salah last night for price reasons and now wish I’d done Son instead but can’t afford him back.

                  Nice. I’ve gone Neto and Areola at the moment but far from set on it.

                  Gl!

                  Open Controls
            • circusmonkey
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              9 mins ago

              Ederson or Alisson for a keeper transfer?

              I know Ederson is usually a bad pick.

              Open Controls
              1. Steve McCroskey
                • 10 Years
                3 mins ago

                I don't like either! Alison?

                Open Controls
              2. The Knights Template
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Get Ederson.

                Open Controls
            • Tambling5
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              Not been following Villa much lately. Why are so many after Moreno, who is more expensive than other Villa defenders? Is it because of eye tests or some stat I'm unaware of?

              Open Controls
            • v3n0m
              • 2 Years
              6 mins ago

              On WC:
              Raya (Dubr)
              TAA Porro Walker (Gabriel Gusto)
              Salah Foden Bowen Richar (Palmer)
              Watkins Alvarez Solanke

              A) Keep Salah(c). GW21 Salah->Odegaard, GW22 Alvarez-> Haaland
              B) Salah->Ode on WC (Alv C), GW21 Alv -> Haaland

              Open Controls
            • Steve McCroskey
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              Bench one:

              A. Palmer (lut)
              B. Konsa (BUR)
              C. Solanke (tot)

              Open Controls
              1. Tambling5
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Konsa, as others have higher ceiling.

                Open Controls
            • The Suspended One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 mins ago

              Best WC plan to facilitate Son/Salah?

              A) Son to Rich now and risk it for one week, Salah to Bowen and the Alvarez to Haaland
              B) Solanke to Wood and play Son & Palmer this week, Wood next week, go without Solanke

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.