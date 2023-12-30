The final Gameweek 20 match of the day is Nottingham Forest v Manchester United, which gets underway at the City Ground at 17:30 GMT.

Rasmus Hojlund can’t build on his first ever Premier League goal from midweek as he misses out on tonight’s game through illness.

Antony comes in for the Danish striker, so Marcus Rashford – who returned to some semblance of form on the left flank against Aston Villa on Boxing Day – will presumably move up front.

Budget Fantasy Premier League (FPL) midfielder Alejandro Garnacho starts his 10th successive top-flight game.

Nuno Espirito Santo makes two changes to his starting XI for his third match as Forest boss.

One of them is enforced, as Ibrahim Sangare is suspended.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is benched, meanwhile, so in come Nicolas Dominguez and Ryan Yates.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Montiel, Niakhate, Murillo, Aina, Danilo, Dominguez, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Yates, Wood.

Subs: Vlachodimos, Tavares, Worrall, Mangala, Williams, Kouyate, Hudson-Odoi, Toffolo, Boly.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford.

Subs: Bayindir, Reguilon, Diallo, Pellistri, Van de Beek, McTominay, Gore, Mejbri, Kambwala.