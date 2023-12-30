277
277 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Why did the commentator just let us know that the Forest fans were chanting Johnny Evans is a Leicester reject? 😆

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      Gotta think of something to say I guess haha, United so boring

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        Literally came back from 2-0 down 4 days ago

        Open Controls
        1. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
          • 3 Years
          just now

          still boring af
          Awful to watch
          Laughed out loud when the commentator said Forest have kept Utd at bay here!

          Open Controls
  2. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    0 shots on-target so far for either NFO and MUN.
    I'll take that as a solitary Turner owner.

    Open Controls
  3. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    O’neil has transformed Wolves. I wanted them relegated previous seasons because of how poor they’ve been.

    Incredible job from the gaffer.

    Open Controls
    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      Their home games till the end of the season are fire. Who rotates perfectly with Wolves?

      Open Controls
      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        just checked it's Brentford. Cunha to rotate with a Brentford asset hmm.

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          A returning Toney?

          Open Controls
          1. Greg Frost
            • 13 Years
            3 mins ago

            Can't really bench Toney!

            Open Controls
            1. Eh, just one more thing ...
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              I bet we can.

              Open Controls
  4. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Sold Palmer for his ban last wk for Gross ,Plan was Gordon to Palmer this morning.

    I went and got Havertz instead lol as had no Arsenal cover.

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      almost did something similar. Plan would have been to get him in for the fulham game when salah leaves

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Zero sympathy for buying Havertz

      Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Everything you just described there is incredible … I’m not actually sure I believe you or anyone is capable of decision making like that. If you are being truthful I have absolutely zero sympathy for you.

      Open Controls
  5. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Anyone thinking about just benching Salah over the AFCON? I got him at 12.5m, so would lose a lot of value and when him, Son and Haaland are fit funds are tight again...

    Open Controls
    1. jthmt
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Selling is the way imo. Just thinking should I sell already or when?

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      I am looking at benching both Salah and Son. Wasteful, as everyone will say, but I think I can manage decently well.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        You have to sell at least one imo. It's not the funds it's the midfield slots that you need. 3 midfielders ain't gonna cut it for the next few weeks.

        Open Controls
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Agree. Super scary. Would probably move Son out. Haven't decided yet to be honest.

          Open Controls
    3. TheBrazilianRonaldo
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    4. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      I personally sold him, but can see the logic of keeping him.
      It's not like there's anyone you can't afford without the 12.5m, particularly with Son (9.9m) also out.
      Midfield slot is gone, but you could probably get round that.

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Lo

        Open Controls
    5. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      depends on how long Haaland is out in a way, if he's missing all of January you don't need the money as much.

      Open Controls
    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'm really thinking about it.

      My team is only missing TAA if I decide to keep him from the template.

      Open Controls
    7. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      It would take at least 2 transfers per player to sell & repurchase
      Along with possibly having to pay more than when you first bought the player if you have a lot of value in them
      Also some people will get into a mess & overspend & not be able to buy back without taking a hit .
      I'm keeping Salah but selling Hwang (don't have Son)

      Open Controls
  6. FantasyTony
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Turner's distribution is terrible for a keeper who isn't much of a shot stopper.

    Open Controls
    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      just now

      He is kinda rubbish really. Quite a solid penalty saving record.

      Open Controls
  7. Kaneyonero
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    I benched Turner and played Areola this week. I swear if Turner hauls and Areola concedes this gw I'll scream!

    Open Controls
  8. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    29 mins ago

    I doubt FPL will have the guts to change the Luiz penalty to an own goal, but it went in off the keeper

    Open Controls
    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      commentator said that but didn't look like it on the replay.

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      It didn't. Watch the replay.

      Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      Hit the underbar twice.

      Open Controls
    4. FATHERLESS SON
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      It went in twice they should award him a brace

      Open Controls
  9. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    The game is super boring. 0-1 Bruno in the 77th minute.

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Garnacho A

      Open Controls
  10. Content creators are for Ki…
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Pep's influence on the modern game can not be underestimated. Even midtable managers copy his look of bald and bearded

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      And copy the attitude too.

      Open Controls
  11. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    25 mins ago

    Finding it hard to spend the budget on WC without Haaland or Salah. Don't fancy Son.

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      kdb could be a nice pick soon

      Open Controls
    2. Content creators are for Ki…
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Invest in an index fund

      Open Controls
    3. Do I Not Like Orange
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Just as well seeing as he is also off to play internationals.

      Open Controls
  12. The Ejiptian King
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    i just see score ! i nearly bench palmer !

    Open Controls
    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I like cheese !

      Open Controls
  13. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Just score United so I don’t have to expect any turner points, take a 3 pointer if poss

    Open Controls
  14. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    When will we know if Liverpool blank in GW25?

    That is quite an important point in deciding what to do with Liverpool assets. I don't have Trent so wondering if it's important to look to get him or else if he blanks in 25, I'll just avoid.

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes. And the possible DGW for City. Both important events.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Holding Haaland and avoiding Trent seems to be shooting yourself in the proverbial foot?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        I don't have the transfers to do it. The time to make the move was GW18 and I didn't do it. Now Liverpool have tough games and Haaland is coming back.

        Open Controls
  15. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Why was Cash not in the squad today?

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Illness

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Dunno. Gave up on the guy.

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I should have. Long time back. But always other issues in my team. Have to play either him or Taylor next week.

        Open Controls
    3. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      There was a robbery before kick off.

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        I hope you’re a dad, Greg. This material is wasted on FFS.

        Open Controls
        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Not to my knowledge! I mean, she might of kept it...

          Open Controls
    4. FATHERLESS SON
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      He had himself ahead of Palmer in his fpl team

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Me too. Just that it's Gabriel who will come on.

        Open Controls
        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          He had 4atb

          Open Controls
  16. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Has there ever been a worse signing in the PL (per million) than Antony for United?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Utd have a very long list of that sort.

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Ndombele up there

      Open Controls
    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      Andy Carroll for Liverpool
      Sebastian Veron for Man Utd

      Open Controls
    4. FantasyTony
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Sancho

      Open Controls
    5. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Lukaku?

      Open Controls
    6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Pepe arsenal
      Ian rush Newcastle
      Werner Chelsea
      Schevchenko chelsea

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Non of them worse than Antony

        Open Controls
      2. Do I Not Like Orange
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Rush cost pennies to Newcastle didn't he? Was in that weird period when they were trying to buy the best team in England from 8 years earlier.

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          6 mins ago

          Ian Rush in his prime was arguably the best striker I've ever seen.

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Didn’t think he played in the PL

            Open Controls
  17. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Would you swap Foden's 12 points for a Salah (C) if possible?

    Feel like it's somewhat of a missed opportunity.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Nah why do you want 6 points total

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Haha

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          Don't laugh. I capped Salah this week.

          Open Controls
    2. Pumpkinhead - I'm ITK …
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      No i'd take 12 but I'd swap Alvarez potential captain fail

      Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Foden (c) to Salah (c). no

      Open Controls
    4. FATHERLESS SON
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Would depend who starts at left back for Newcastle for me, if it’s Burn then all day long I’d change yes

      Open Controls
  18. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Konsa or Colwill > Estu?

    Open Controls
  19. Mario Balofail
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    I swear Antony looks more like drug dealer then a footballer...

    Open Controls
    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      The only hope is being a Brazilian winger some daft club will pay upwards of 50m for him when he's sold.

      Open Controls
    2. FantasyTony
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Hard to be a dealer with no end product

      Open Controls
      1. Mario Balofail
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        I give you that 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        :mrgreen:

        Open Controls
      3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Hahaha

        Open Controls
    3. Randaxus
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      "Manchester United's scouts initially valued Antony at just £25m when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge, a new report has revealed."

      Open Controls
      1. Randaxus
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        And that is to say this is what happens when you let the manager and not the scouts make the transfers.

        Open Controls
    4. Content creators are for Ki…
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Racist

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        Xenophobic, not racist. Antony looks like a lot of other footballers from Brazil.

        Open Controls
        1. Mario Balofail
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          I'm sorry. Didn't mean to offend you or anybody else...

          Open Controls
          1. Twisted Saltergater
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            no offence taken, but then I’m not Brazilian 🙂

            Open Controls
          2. Content creators are for Ki…
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Chill bro 😎

            Open Controls
      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Drugdealerist!

        Open Controls
        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          just now

          I'll take some mandy please. It's been 4.5 years since I sampled the magic.

          Open Controls
  20. FATHERLESS SON
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Halfway there Turner baby

    Open Controls
  21. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    There is literally nothing to talk about.
    HT show will be interesting at SkySports...

    Open Controls
    1. Content creators are for Ki…
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Roy Keane moaning as usual.

      Open Controls
      1. Randaxus
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        He is one of the greatest players in premier league history, who has to watch this Sunday league team every week, I would be mad if I was him too.

        Open Controls
        1. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          agreed. Utd aren't even a shadow of what they were when he played

          Open Controls
  22. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    My Turner to Pickford transfer is not going very well.

    Open Controls
  23. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    You just know United will somehow win this 1-0

    Open Controls
    1. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Would be warranted. They pretty much dominated the 1st half and Forest are playing extremely defensively

      Open Controls
  24. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    With the upcoming AFCON & the Asian Cup how about players that will get more minutes
    Instead of worrying about who we should sell or keep
    Jota & Neto are 2 players that come to mind
    Along with Bayindir as a £4m Man Utd
    Any others ?

    Open Controls
    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      *Goalkeeper*

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Richarlison, looking really sharp atm and nailed for the forseeable, also spurs are always looking to attack and score even if they concede a few

      On pens with son gone as well I would imagine

      Open Controls
  25. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Looked good at half time with only Bailey, Watkins(C) and Palmer…..second half brought me back down.

    Open Controls
  26. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Only had Palmer, Watkins and Konsa today 🙁

    Open Controls
  27. FATHERLESS SON
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Come on TM, you love my proposal don’t you! 🙂

    Open Controls
  28. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Having to post about Palmer coming on for Hojlund is such a tricky one for the managers. You're really happy that Palmer is coming on for you and you just have to post it. But you also gotta admit you're a Hojlund owner. Tricky one indeed.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Jam is jam, innit.

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Haha, that’s true

      Open Controls
  29. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    10.2m KDB will probably get more early traction than he should because of all the money floating round. Let him play for an hour at first at least!

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      It’s only literally 1-2 game weeks of points before everyone has the Template team again, look at Trent, solanke etc.

      I won’t be getting him but I think making some of these moves a bit early if you’ve got a decent squad could be worth a shout

      Open Controls
  30. FATHERLESS SON
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    There’s no way United aren’t scoring here

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.