There are two Premier League games on Sunday.

Arsenal make the short trip to Fulham, while Tottenham Hotspur host in-form Bournemouth.

Both matches take place at the same time and will kick-off at 2pm GMT.

As for the team news, Mikel Arteta makes three changes to his starting XI following Thursday’s shock home defeat by West Ham United.

There is no Oleksandr Zinchenko in the matchday squad due to a calf injury, while Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus drop to the bench. They are replaced by Jakub Kiwior, Kai Havertz and Eddie Nketiah.

Marco Silva also makes three alterations for Fulham, with Timothy Castagne, Willian and Raul Jimenez coming in for Kenny Tete, Andreas Pereira and Rodrigo Muniz.

There are four changes across the two teams at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, meanwhile.

Dejan Kulusevski misses out through suspension for Spurs and Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg is benched, handing starts to Rodrigo Bentancur and Giovani Lo Celso.

Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola brings in Lewis Cook and Luis Sinisterra for Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Iwobi, Willian, Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Reed, Wilson, Ballo-Toure, Pereira, Muniz, Lukic, Diop

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Subs: Ramsdale, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie, Bentancur, Sarr, Lo Celso, Johnson, Son, Richarlison

Subs: Forster, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Gil, Dier, Phillips, Veliz, Donley, Dorrington

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, D Ouattara, Christie, Cook, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke

Subs: Scott, Semenyo, Travers, Mepham, Brooks, Rothwell, Moore, Billing, Aarons

