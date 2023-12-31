406
  1. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Solanke isn't coming on second half. 100%.

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Specially after hitting the bar and not goal.

    2. FantasyTony
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Does that mean I’ll get Palmers second half points for him?

    3. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Then I'd benched Palmer only for Solanke to get injured and hit the bar. Great. Luck.

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        No no, that's not bad luck. It's bad decision making. Obviously you could have foreseen Palmer getting an assist from Kabore and assist that was a 25m pass to a player that dribbled pass 2 players and scored at the near post of the GK. Surely you should have seen that coming.

        All on you, no bad luck at all

        1. bench boost for every gamew…
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Yep, awful foresighting that

    4. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Jabs and a brew and he’ll be fine

    5. The Mandalorian
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Solankes next game is Jan 21st, hopefully he's ready.

    6. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Solanke's playing

  2. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Could really do with this Spurs CS going. Benched Porros

    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Don'y worry, Spurs know how to concede.

    2. TRIPOS TOPPER
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Porro has a Greek brother?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Tripos Porros?

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    che EVE bur BOU AVL

    Next five for Jimenez

  4. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    You want to tell me that last week just tricked me into playing Solanke over Palmer?

    1. Touré De Force
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm with you brother

    2. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yep. Variance hit hard though. Palmer on a normal day gets a goal and Solanke hits the underside of the bar instead.

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      The RMT tool did say to bench Solanke over Palmer this week. 😆

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Other one said bench Palmer over Solanke and Bailey

  5. Ze_Austin
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Tomiyasu on for Kiwior

  6. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Just seen 4th in my ML has Sarr. Wtfffff

    1. Touré De Force
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Actually really like Sarr as a player, has the potential to go on to better things. Off injured here though

      1. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Could miss Afcon because of Postecoglou

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          He's not allowed to play the players in his squad?

        2. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Oh did Ange injure him? How bizarre!

    2. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Best 4.5m mid in the game ... but would expect him on the bench

  7. Ze_Austin
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ref blocks Iwobi

    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      yellow card?

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Nah, just a physical block... He didn't dodge as Iwobi backed/ran into him, then Iwobi lost the ball and Arsenal. had a shot seconds later

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      This would have been a very hot topic if Arsenal scored after

  8. Tasty Jerk
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hugo Lloris getting some kind of award there on the pitch?

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Saying farewell. MLS next

  9. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Solanke back out or what

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes, Dango subbed for Aarons

  10. Wobbles
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Solanke stays on

    1. noissimbus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Probably until 60min for that sweet 2 points.

  11. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Solanke and Son (especially the latter) hauls needed this half, please.

    Maybe chuck in a Porro assist or two

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I grant your wish

      1. Top Lad Dakes.
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thank you, Mr genie

  12. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    just now

    What happened to Max Aaron’s? I thought he was tipped for big things a while ago

  13. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    just now

    a Saliba goal wouldn’t go amiss either… have gotten eff all from him since buying weeks and weeks ago

