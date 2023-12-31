There are two Premier League games on Sunday.
Arsenal make the short trip to Fulham, while Tottenham Hotspur host in-form Bournemouth.
Both matches take place at the same time and will kick-off at 2pm GMT.
As for the team news, Mikel Arteta makes three changes to his starting XI following Thursday’s shock home defeat by West Ham United.
There is no Oleksandr Zinchenko in the matchday squad due to a calf injury, while Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus drop to the bench. They are replaced by Jakub Kiwior, Kai Havertz and Eddie Nketiah.
Marco Silva also makes three alterations for Fulham, with Timothy Castagne, Willian and Raul Jimenez coming in for Kenny Tete, Andreas Pereira and Rodrigo Muniz.
There are four changes across the two teams at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, meanwhile.
Dejan Kulusevski misses out through suspension for Spurs and Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg is benched, handing starts to Rodrigo Bentancur and Giovani Lo Celso.
Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola brings in Lewis Cook and Luis Sinisterra for Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo.
GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS
Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Iwobi, Willian, Jimenez
Subs: Rodak, Tete, Reed, Wilson, Ballo-Toure, Pereira, Muniz, Lukic, Diop
Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah
Subs: Ramsdale, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie, Bentancur, Sarr, Lo Celso, Johnson, Son, Richarlison
Subs: Forster, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Gil, Dier, Phillips, Veliz, Donley, Dorrington
Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, D Ouattara, Christie, Cook, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke
Subs: Scott, Semenyo, Travers, Mepham, Brooks, Rothwell, Moore, Billing, Aarons
13 mins ago
Solanke isn't coming on second half. 100%.