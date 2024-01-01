24
Site Features January 1

Happy New Year from Fantasy Football Scout

24 Comments
Share

A very, very happy New Year to our readers, from myself and everyone at Fantasy Football Scout.

Lateriser has already written an excellent article for us this morning about his own Fantasy Premier League (FPL) takeaways from the last 12 months.

There’ll be plenty of retrospectives to come in the next few weeks, too, with only two Gameweek deadlines in January and plenty of time to take stock of what we have seen in the first half of 2023/24.

But here, we simply want to wish you a healthy and happy 2024.

Whether you’re in Houston or Hobart, you’ll now be in a new (Gregorian) calendar year.

We get users from all over the globe visiting Fantasy Football Scout; a quick view of the site analytics from December alone reveals that we’ve had clicks from Gambia, Moldova, South Sudan, Laos, the Bahamas and 145 other nations.

It’s not just geography that makes the site such a broad church.

From newbie casuals to 14-year veterans, from the risk-averse to the maverick, and from Rainy’s daily price changes to The Knights Template’s unwavering commitment to medieval speak, the comments section is a glorious hotpotch.

What I like about it the most is that it is a far cry from the echo chambers elsewhere, with ‘expert’ opinions/the template/our own articles routinely challenged – as they should be.

If I or someone else has written a piece that garners praise, I know it’s well earned. If we’ve produced cliched, clickbait or, gulp, sponsored content, I know that it’ll be pounced on.

So here’s to you, the discerning Fantasy Football Scout audience. Thank you again for making Scout what it is today, for your continued support of the site and for keeping us on our toes. All the very best to you and your families in 2024.

A big thanks, too, to the writers, tech staff, mods and colleagues who have put in the hard yards behind the scenes over the last dozen months.

My personal resolution for the upcoming year: never trust the Darren Anderton-style sicknotes to stay fit. Ooh, look, Ben Chilwell’s back in training…

24 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mad_beer ✅
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Same to you!

    Open Controls
  2. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Same to you Neale

    Open Controls
  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Merry New Year

    Open Controls
  4. FATHERLESS SON
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Happy New Salah 25 pointer Year Day

    Open Controls
    1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Mo Salah has never scored on New years day .......

      Open Controls
      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Or played 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Really?

          Open Controls
          1. FATHERLESS SON
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            I don’t know actually, sounds like a potential stat haha

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              Fingers crossed lol

              Open Controls
  5. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Premature I know, but hear me out.
    1FT, 1.1ITB.

    Dubravka
    Trent, Porro, Doughty, Gusto
    Bowen, Richarlison, Gordon, Palmer
    Haaland (c), Watkins (v)

    Kelleher, Gabriel, Salah*, Semenyo

    I'm thinking, Kelleher > Areola (free) for definite. Do not want Dubravka in goal out of form against that City side. Then I'm also toying with Gabriel > Estupinan (-4); I've not rated Arsenal for weeks, always said they're like Christmas lights (up at the start of December and coming down in January, bottle jobs).

    Would mean my only concern is Haaland being fit, if he isn't, then Gordon (would bench for Estupinan) comes in for him and I play 5-4-1 instead of 5-3-2 for GW21? By the time GW22 comes around I'll have a much better lay of the land re: AFCON & Salah because all of the group stage games are complete before GW22 begins.

    Open Controls
  6. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Any early team news?

    Open Controls
  7. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    FYI: Liverpool recall Owen Beck (left-back) from loan spell at Dundee to ease their issues in that position. This is to help Joe Gomez who is the only recognised senior option at left-back.

    Beck has been one of Dundee's standout players this season and has played 20 matches in Scotland this term, earning his first senior Wales call-up earlier in the season.

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Means Robbo is not close to a return I guess

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks for this. Forgot Tsimi was out.

      Open Controls
  8. ZimZalabim
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Would make move Salah to Bowen tonight if losing SV on him if he drops tonight ?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      I would lose value but won’t sell yet. Deadline is an eternity away.

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers Rupert, that would be the sensible approach

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yes and then there’s another huge break until the following deadline. I feel this is the best ever year for value so don’t worry about it as much as normal. It’s just habit to worry about prices.

          Open Controls
  9. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    A super happy new year guys.

    Open Controls
  10. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Watford draw level again in a six goal thriller!

    Open Controls
  11. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    My fpl new year resolution is make Salah sick and get Palmer points off bench

    Open Controls
  12. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Salah been at the hospital, may catch something

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Hopefully an early flight

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Wayoo

        Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      just now

      He might also outscore Palmer

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.