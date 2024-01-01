Kieran Trippier is a notable omission from the Newcastle United teamsheet for this evening’s match against Liverpool.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 20:00 GMT.

Trippier isn’t even in the matchday squad due to a groin issue, the severity of which has yet to be confirmed.

Tino Livramento takes his place at right-back.

Callum Wilson is also absent with a calf problem that is set to keep him out for two matches in league and cup, so that means he could/should be back for Gameweek 21.

Wilson’s absence means that Alexander Isak will again lead the line for the Magpies.

Eddie Howe’s other alteration sees Miguel Almiron drop to the bench and Joelinton come into the starting XI.

Jamaal Lascelles makes a swift return from injury but is only on the bench as the first-choice centre-half pairing of Fabian Schar and Sven Botman is again given the nod.

As for the hosts, Jurgen Klopp makes four changes to the side that won 2-0 at Burnley on Boxing Day.

There are no real shocks, as Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz return following their breathers at Turf Moor.

Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo drop to the bench.

Alexis Mac Allister is alongside them, returning after a spell out with a knee injury.

Also among the substitutes is Diogo Jota, who made a goalscoring return from a lengthy lay-off in Gameweek 19.

This is the final Premier League appearance for Mohamed Salah before he departs for the Africa Cup of Nations.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Gravenberch, McConnell, Quansah, Bradley.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn, Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Gordon, Isak.

Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Almiron, Murphy.