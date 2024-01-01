1829
  1. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Does anyone fancy Gordon to get something against City? Looked quite lively today (along with Isak) despite Newcastle’s form.

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Man City don't like clean sheets, so it's very possible.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      No, not really.

      There are many better midfielders to pick.

      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Douglas Luiz and Palmer are the only other mids I’d consider now around his price point.

    3. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      He definitely could get something but NEW are in a hole atm. I’ve already switched to Bowen.

      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Good move. I have both.

    4. sincerely...joe
        11 mins ago

        I've got Gordon, and I'll be keeping him. I fancy him to get a return, along with either Isak or Wilson. Man City keep giving chances. Gordon is a fighter and Isak and Wilson are finishers.

        1. Bleh
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          True, reckon he’s a decent budget mid option alongside Palmer. Facilitates Salah/Son/Haaland longer term too.

      • Pumpkinhead - I'm ITK …
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        I thought he looked poor. Looked Tired. Was walking around the pitch at one point.. can't wait to get rid

        1. sincerely...joe
            just now

            But, Messi walks around the pitch 89' per game, and...

        2. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes.

      • manutd99
        • 14 Years
        46 mins ago

        Tough decision

        Salah to Palmer now or wait

        TV low and Salah will go down and palmer will go up. So will be a big swing

        Yay or nay

        1. FantasyClub
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          I’d do it

        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          15 mins ago

          Yeah I think it's probably low enough risk to be worth doing.

        3. Colonel Shoe 肝池
          • 12 Years
          15 mins ago

          Yay. Think of the unlocked riches

        4. sincerely...joe
            14 mins ago

            Depends what your risk tolerance is. Chelsea have two fixtures before gw 21 (FA Cup and EFL Cup). Palmer will feature in both, surely. But, probably not needed for full 90 min.

          • manutd99
            • 14 Years
            8 mins ago

            tempted to do it

          • sincerely...joe
              6 mins ago

              wait. you're a man utd fan. you cannot bring palmer in. garnacho it is.

              1. manutd99
                • 14 Years
                4 mins ago

                United too up and down. I try not to get influenced by who I support. Although do occasionally eg beginning of season with Rashford and Onana

                1. sincerely...joe
                    3 mins ago

                    Looked like good picks until...they didn't. Lots of people fell for the hype.

                    1. manutd99
                      • 14 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Yep I did too. Hoping they would get better. Hung onto them too long as well

            • Colonel Shoe 肝池
              • 12 Years
              45 mins ago

              Would foden still be worthwhile if haaland is back?

              1. Orion
                • 13 Years
                5 mins ago

                Depends where he’ll be deployed by Pep

              2. sincerely...joe
                  4 mins ago

                  yep

                • Bleh
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  I think so yes.

              3. Orion
                • 13 Years
                44 mins ago

                Pick two to get in:
                A) Richarlison
                B) Bowen
                C) Jota

                Cheers

                1. sincerely...joe
                    just now

                    B and D

                2. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  43 mins ago

                  Team is looking quite good. Only player I'm missing is TAA.

                  Areola
                  Porro Colwill Gabriel
                  Saka Richarlison Foden Palmer
                  Haaland Watkins Alvarez
                  (Dubravka Carlos Lascelles Salah)

                  Is it worth doing Salah > Bowen and bench Rich? That also opens the funds for Trent.

                  I have a team that could be able to just hold Salah until he comes back. It's only a few weeks... Could even be just 1 GW if Egypt don't make it out of their group...

                  1. sincerely...joe
                      36 mins ago

                      Chances are Egypt will get past group stage. I'd go Salah to Bowen and bench Richarlison, as you suggested (and buy Trent).

                    • Orion
                      • 13 Years
                      34 mins ago

                      Seems it is worth … As I read here on multiple posts, Salah & Son are going to drop in price by, at least, 0.2 each

                      1. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 13 Years
                        31 mins ago

                        Having owned Salah all season makes him quite tough to let go of. Also, the only thing he'd really enable for my team is Trent. Their fixtures while he's away are bou CHE ars probably. Is that really worth selling him, using a bunch of transfers only to buy him back?

                        I guess I'm gonna want to see if they blank/double in 26/25 and then make a call. I think I'm likely to roll this week and reassess.

                        1. Orion
                          • 13 Years
                          28 mins ago

                          Yeah I’m owe him also from the start… And I’m still not sure what to do

                          1. Camzy
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 13 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            It depends on the rest of your team. I have high TV so don't lose much by benching Salah. For most teams, it probably makes sense to sell.

                            1. Orion
                              • 13 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Think I might take a risk and transfer them out… It’s going to be fun at least 🙂

                        2. HashAttack
                          • 6 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Had my WC last week - sold Son, dropping 0.5m but kept Salah to captain this week. I still plan to sell him before the next gw, dropping 0.4m, but I don't know who I'll get, hopefully Maddison or KDB

                          It feels like dropping a lot of TV but I've already clawed 0.4m back by getting Foden and Bowen

                          When they come back, I may want Son more than Salah, and whichever I get may replace Saka instead of Bowen or Foden

                          With your team, If Haaland is back then I would prefer to get Bowen in for Salah as opposed to starting Alvarez as well ... If Haaland isn't back then I would still prefer Bowen over Carlos ... So you should still get to play Richarlison

                    • _Freddo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 14 Years
                      34 mins ago

                      Salah said he wants to win it, can see them going for it.

                      Open Controls
                      1. sincerely...joe
                          just now

                          If he really wanted to win AFCON, he would've rested today. He's so selfish.

                      2. Sun Jihai
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        30 mins ago

                        You basically already have the template AFCON team ex. TAA and Bowen as you say, so are well placed

                    • Adamdashi
                      • 4 Years
                      40 mins ago

                      Got 0.3 value in Son and 0.4 in Salah..worth knee jerk selling now to cash in?

                      1. sincerely...joe
                          3 mins ago

                          knee jerking is more fun than playing it safe. go for it!

                      2. fish&chips
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 13 Years
                        39 mins ago

                        I need 1 point from areola to go through in the cup on goals scored. Surely even he can't let me down on this one

                        1. sincerely...joe
                            3 mins ago

                            confirmed 0-pointer

                        2. Alan Watts
                          • 5 Years
                          38 mins ago

                          What would an optimal GW21 wildcard look like ?

                          Try to attack the next 5 fixtures...factoring in Haaland etc

                          1. Camzy
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 13 Years
                            29 mins ago

                            Raya Areola
                            TAA Porro Colwill Gabriel Estupinan
                            Foden Saka Palmer Richarlison Bowen
                            Haaland Watkins Solanke

                            Probably smth like this.

                            1. Alan Watts
                              • 5 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              -Neto highest ppm gk
                              -Gusto better than Colwill ?
                              -Solankes fixtures difficult; Jiminez allows funds for Trips in a couple of gws
                              -include Haaland; too soon?

                              1. Alan Watts
                                • 5 Years
                                5 mins ago

                                And Olise needs to be factored in ...

                                1. Alan Watts
                                  • 5 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Also Branthwaite as another cheap enabler allowing easier access back to Salah/Son

                        3. Freshy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 13 Years
                          38 mins ago

                          Bottomed

                          Reply to Jota Dive
                          Dubravka's elbow came down hard on Jotas Left ankle as he running putting him off balance and was unable to put full weight on his left foot as he landed 6' from where he was struck.

                          1. Freshy
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 13 Years
                            11 mins ago

                            t was pro wrestling elbow

                          2. GreennRed
                            • 12 Years
                            9 mins ago

                            Jota is a soft lad is what I'm hearing Freshy 😉

                        4. Bleh
                          • 7 Years
                          36 mins ago

                          Anyone else looking to go all out attack now with a view to WC Salah and Son back in later?

                          1. GreennRed
                            • 12 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Wouldn't plan to WC early for them.

                            1. Bleh
                              • 7 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Hate WC’ing too late though. Feels like I don’t get enough of the team that I want before the season ends.

                          2. sincerely...joe
                              2 mins ago

                              Nope. No one is looking at that.

                            • Sheffield Wednesday
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              WC27 possibly

                          3. GreennRed
                            • 12 Years
                            28 mins ago

                            Abandoned Luton game has Senesi out for GW21.

                            1. SalahFingers
                              • 6 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              I wouldn't play him versus liverpool anyway.

                              1. GreennRed
                                • 12 Years
                                4 mins ago

                                I wouldn't either. Didn'y pay much heed to flag until tonight.

                          4. More Cowbell
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 14 Years
                            26 mins ago

                            Hi all, emerging from hiding after benching Palmer, that really stung. What’s the short list of Salah / Son replacements looking like?

                            1. The Ilfordian
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              12 mins ago

                              Here’s a stab:-

                              Premium:
                              Saka, Ode, Jota/Diaz, Bowen

                              Mid
                              Richarlison, Groß, Eze, Olise, Neto, Bailey, Luiz

                              Cheap
                              Elanga, Garnacho

                              Am I missing any? Price determines how easy it is to get Haaland in

                            2. The Ilfordian
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              10 mins ago

                              PS sorry about the Palmer thing, I was seeing teams where I’d have benched Palmer too. That’s why it’s great owning Archer

                              1. More Cowbell
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 14 Years
                                just now

                                Cheers mate, good suggestions. And thanks, I don’t often let the game get me down any more but that one hurt. It was a decision I’d pondered over all week!

                            3. Sheffield Wednesday
                              • 3 Years
                              10 mins ago

                              Rank the mids by form on the official site and dismiss anyone flagged or that you already own.

                              1. More Cowbell
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 14 Years
                                just now

                                Looks like I’m getting Dwight McNeil!

                          5. mattyrobinson
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 13 Years
                            17 mins ago

                            Pretty set on getting one of the Palace mids...

                            Eze and Olise have pretty similar underlying data - any preference for one or the other?

                            1. The Ilfordian
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              16 mins ago

                              I’m leaning that way too. Olise hammy to be monitored of course but I don’t think it was serious. It’s difficult to ignore Olise form but I think I read Eze has the slightly better underlying numbers?

                            2. Podge
                              • 12 Years
                              14 mins ago

                              That's an eze decision

                              1. mattyrobinson
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 13 Years
                                just now

                                Quality of available puns does rank quite high on my list of filters.

                            3. sincerely...joe
                                13 mins ago

                                Prefer Olise if he’s fit. Wait and see.

                              • Pep's Money Laundry
                                • 8 Years
                                13 mins ago

                                Olise just looks good on the eye test, could play for any of the top 4 teams. However that doesn't necessarily mean he will outscore Eze

                                1. Alan Watts
                                  • 5 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  His last two seasons record isnt great....wonder whats changed...position/role?

                              • More Cowbell
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 14 Years
                                11 mins ago

                                Eze is frustrating to own! I think I’d go for Olise purely for a change!

                              • Tasty Jerk
                                • 11 Years
                                5 mins ago

                                Tough call, they both share set pieces - I would say Olise just ahead at moment (depending on the hammy situation) Eze himself only just back from recent injury. Main reason for our poor run is we not had both of them fit playing at same time this season like we did in that run of wins at end of last season.

                            4. Adrian0989
                                3 mins ago

                                Hi guys, do you think raul Jimenez and palmer will play in efl and fa cup?

