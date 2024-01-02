West Ham United v Brighton and Hove Albion rounds off Gameweek 20 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) on Tuesday.

The Irons beat Arsenal 2-0 last time out, while Albion were similarly impressive, putting four past Tottenham Hotspur at the Amex Stadium.

Kick-off in east London is at 19:30 GMT.

David Moyes makes three changes to his starting XI.

Mohammed Kudus has gone to AFCON with Ghana and Lucas Paqueta is ruled out with a knee injury, so Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals are both handed rare starts in attack.

Vladimir Coufal is another absentee through illness, with Ben Johnson drafted in at right-back.

As for Brighton, there are two alterations, both in defence.

Igor Julio is replaced by Pervis Estupinan, who came off the bench to score in Gameweek 19, while Adam Webster comes in for the suspended Lewis Dunk at centre-back.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Areola, Johnson, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Cornet, Ings, Coventry, Casey, Mubama, Laing, Orford

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Hinshelwood, van Hecke, Webster, Estupinan, Gross, Gilmour, Milner, Buonanotte, Welbeck, J Pedro

Subs: Verbruggen, Dahoud, Lallana, Moder, Baleba, Ferguson, Samuels, Baker-Boaitey, Kavanagh

