276
276 Comments Post a Comment
  1. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    This will be some truly epic trolling by Areola if he loses the CS and bonus. I expect nothing less lol

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I can guarantee you he won't

      Open Controls
    2. Bram
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I hear ya but hoooooooollllllldddddd.

      Open Controls
  2. WVA
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    FML for thinking I was going to make ground on rivals owning Bowen when they all have Areola

    Open Controls
  3. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Is that a save?

    Open Controls
    1. fusen
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    WHU FPL goal involvement (when on field):
    - Kudus 50%
    - Bowen 42%
    - Paqueta 23%

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Probably not great time to own Bowen..

      Open Controls
  5. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    just now

    That should be 3 bals then

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Baps*

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Areola up to 11 points

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.