  1. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    I think Jota has to be the one. His goal from the bench all but seals it for me. He is rotation proof. He has proven in previous season's that he scores from the bench with tiny minutes. Screw Foden

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Rotation proof is a bold claim. How do you see Pool lining up then?

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Not sure, but I will take 10 mins of Jota any week. That's my point.

        Don't expect many baps, but the goals will be there.

        1. Eze Really?
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Rotation proof may be a contradiction though.

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            just now

            probably bad wording ^^

            but I don't know how else to put it, Jota is unique IMO, maybe Wilson compares.

    2. Rico123
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I’m tempted. I think he’s the high risk - high reward option of the replacement choices - he may stay benched and get cameos at best and the odd 1 pointer, but has good potential for goals from limited mins or to go big if and when he does start

  2. Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Thinking out loud:
    Could Brighton/Wolves be a consideration for rotation until gw28?
    Not checked BGW and DGW but could fill a hole when big names are on international duty and would enable swap backs.
    My views on usual suspects: Bowen playing with no creators. Arsenal woeful ATM. Pool and Chelsea fixtures can be a mess. Citeh rotation with return of Haaland KDB. Newcastle horrible. Villa? after last 2 home games.
    Thinking Cunha and Gross
    I would not know who to pair with Estu.
    Neto will play a part soon.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not sure I'd go for a Wolves defender but their attack does interest me. Next 4-5 fixtures look good for goals. I'm going off Bowen I think - may be interested in Neto if fit

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        I like Sarabia.

      2. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ha Ha - already done my 2 transfers - Salah and Son out for Richarlison and Neto. Gives me double up on Wolves attack which is quite risky LOL.
        Also leaves me enough money to buy Haaland back in week 22 and Salah whenever he returns.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          😀

  3. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Imagine Timo ‘Wernhole’ Werner at Man U!

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Delicious prospect. Just when I thought watching Man Utd couldn't get any better

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      they want to sign him? Just wow if so

  4. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Worked out I can go to a Threemium in three moves. Means losing Watkins though. So if Haaland is fit soon I've got a decision to make.

    Odegaard Richarlison Watkins > Salah Garnacho Haaland (0.4m leeway) (obviously Garna is first sub then)

    Areola
    Porro Schar Gabriel
    Saka Odegaard Richarlison Palmer
    Watkins Alvarez Solanke

    Turner Gusto Branthwaite SON

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      what?

