  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    A poem by the great poet Sir James Hetfield from the city of Metallicens for you guys on this lovely winter evening

    All that is, was and will be
    Universe much too big to see
    Time and space never ending
    Disturbing thoughts, questions pending
    Limitations of human understanding
    Too quick to criticize
    Obligation to survive
    We hunger to be alive yeah
    All that is, ever, ever was
    Will be ever
    Twisting, Turning
    Through the never
    In the dark, see past our eyes
    Pursuit of truth no matter where it lies
    Gazing up to the breeze of the heavens
    On a quest, meaning, reason
    Came to be, how it begun
    All alone in the family of the sun
    Curiosity teasing everyone
    On our home, third stone from the sun
    All that is, ever, ever was
    Will be ever
    Twisting, Turning
    Through the never

    
    1. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I love Metallica buddy, but no need to post it on every article 🙂

      
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Isaac, Taylor and Zac said it best:

      Mmmbop, ba duba dop
      Ba du bop, ba duba dop
      Ba du bop, ba duba dop
      Ba du, oh yeah
      Mmmbop, ba duba dop
      Ba du bop, ba du dop
      Ba du bop, ba du dop
      Ba du, yeah

      Said oh yeah
      In an mmmbop they're gone
      Yeah yeah
      Yeah yeah

      
      1. Wild Card this!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Hanson Brothers lol

        
      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Wiki says that they had 8 top 10 hits in UK.
        Imagine what they could have gone on to if Alan, the oldest brother, hadn't left.

        
    3. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      There was an old lady from Ealing......

      
      1. Zalk
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Who once found a hole in the ceiling

        
        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          It leaked and it dripped,

          
  2. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Lads, I would very much appreciate your suggestions. Only 0.2 in the bank. Don't know what's the best way to go here.

    I am willing to hold onto Salah, as I've had him from the start (his price for me here is 12.8). Son I have at 9.5.

    Leno
    Gabriel, Porro, Robinson
    Salah, Son, Bowen, Foden, Douglas Luiz
    Haaland, Watkins

    Areola, Branthwaite, Lascelles, Osula

    Many thanks!

    
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Hmmm. Bit of Brighton somewhere?

      
      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Good call.

        
    2. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Son to Richarlison/Jota

      
      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks, mate.

        
    3. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I know it’s subject to speculations as we don’t know how FPL towers are rigging this game and price changes but I expect Salah to drop to 13.0 or maybe lower. It all depends who would you get instead and how would they perform before Salah gets back. But it’s ok to hold I guess…your team looks good.
      For start, I would get Palmer in…

      
      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        24 mins ago

        Salah on -50% which is quite a lot to be honest at this stage. If he drops again before the gameweek 21 deadline you'd expect another 0.1 between 21-22. 13m would be perfectly fine for me having sold at 12.9m.

        
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          21 mins ago

          -101% on hub predictor

          
        2. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Very nice. I appreciate it.

          
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      Son - someone cheapish like Groß / Neto / Palmer so that you can upgrade Osula to someone playable (Cunha / Jiménez / Solanke)?

      
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Actually even Richarlison would work for the cheaper forwards

        
        1. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Very nice. Many thanks my man.

          
  3. Wild Card this!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    I’m pretty sure it has been discussed, but who are you guys Captaining if Haaland (and KDB) are not back by next GW?
    A) Saka
    B) Bowen
    C) Watkins
    D) Palmer
    E) someone else (which one)

    
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Bwen.

      
      1. Wild Card this!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        52 mins ago

        Well, he did scored in reversed fixture.

        
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      Palmer or Saka

      
      1. Wild Card this!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        52 mins ago

        Currently on Saka

        
  4. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Anyone waiting a week on Haaland even if he's fit? Or will you be tempted to even -4?

    
    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      It's him or Darwin so I will not be waiting.

      
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Only for minus 8.

      
    3. Gazzpfc
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      A hit

      
    4. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Newcastle didn’t perform great in recent GW but I would agree with you that it is ok to skip one GW and get him for next one. He might even play only 15 min or so…we don’t know.

      
      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        53 mins ago

        I'm also certain he will start on the bench and get 30 mins. I'm more inclined to wait until 22.

        
        1. Wild Card this!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          51 mins ago

          I would agree with info we have so far

          
    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      600/40 no and it'll have to be for a hit which I'm fine with. If we get a leak he starts in 21, it might be difficult to ignore

      
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        40 mins ago

        Oops 60/40*

        
  5. mojoindojo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Have 9 of the scout bus picks. Let's hope scout smashes it this week.

    
    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      My condolences

      
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Kiss of death.

      
  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    Fun wee feature from LiveFPL.

    3146 clones in top 1 million.

    Highest ranked clone is 227 OR. I'm ranked 53k.

    https://twitter.com/LiveFPLnet/status/1742959856808501272?t=xsbw_bdLqz9Z-xfyryYwwg&s=19

    
    1. faux_C
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      This is cool! I have zero clones...

      
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Zero for me too

        
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        I have one clone

        
    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      I have 20 clones. Highest rank 11k, lowest rank 494k.
      I'm at 396k. Not sure what to make of it 🙂

      
    3. Ron_Swanson
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Zero clones!

      
  7. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Rank the following options:
    1) Jiménez
    2) Cunha
    3) Pedro
    4) Solanke

    Another question, if I may: Estupiñán a good option or still wait and see?

    
    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      I really like the look of Wolves remaining home fixtures. Finding a good rotation partner for Cunha/Neto could be a sound strategy long term to afford all the big hitters back, considering Wolves's home form is significantly superior to away.

      
  8. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    If Olise is fit for gameweek 22 I'll be strongly considering him for the Sheff Utd game. Probably for Odegaard in my team.

    
    1. Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      We really hope Olise is back by then, really don't mind that he misses tonights FA Cup match v Everton to be honest, family telling me its raining like hell back there - sure its going to be a scrappy affair.

      
      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        gameweek 22 being over three weeks away, hamstring injury, might just line up.

        
  9. Big Weng
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    2FT 3.1ITB
    Areola | Dubrav
    Estu | Konsa | Saliba | Porro | Kabore
    Saka | Salah | Gordon | Bowen | Son
    Watkins | Solanke | Alvarez

    Do I need to get Palmer in this team for Salah/Son?

    
    1. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      I think so

      
      1. Big Weng
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        my SP for Salah is 12.9, Son is 9.6, what one to sell?

        
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          19 mins ago

          Does selling Son give you enough to do Alvarez to Haaland? If not, sell Salah.

          
          1. Big Weng
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            yeah I can do Son > Palmer and Get Haaland for Alvarez

            
          2. Big Weng
            • 5 Years
            just now

            what would I do with Salah then?

            
  10. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    I think clubs trying to delay player departures for afcon are out of order, it's saying that your continent doesn't matter. Especially Man U, still hoping the keeper can play on the 14th!

    
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      It was Onana himself that came up with the idea and apparently MU loved it.... me personally, I don't like it at all and it also sends a negative massage to the reserve GK that they brought in during the summer transfer window.

      

