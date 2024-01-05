193
  1. The 12th Man
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    This week
    Salah > Garnacho
    GW 21 Son,Semenyo > KDB,Haaland for free?

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Looks a good plan on paper if Kevin and Erling are ready.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      How is GW counted? Isn't this 21?

  2. The Train Driver
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Been searching all the FPL info sources and finally found the answer.

    Haaland is either going to play or not against a Newcastle team that is either super strong at home or have the highest xGC of the gameweek.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Just look above^ He won't play in FA cup or before Newcastle. It's bone, so they have to be careful. Therefore we can expect that he won't start away vs New. That is enough info for me to make my decisions.

  3. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Nice triple bonus by Porro tonight

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      I am happy for those points. He never scores two in a row, so I can now bench him for Zinchenko 🙂

      1. GoonerSteve
        • 14 Years
        33 mins ago

        Is Zinchenko fit?

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          28 mins ago

          I don't know. But I don't expect him to make 1 minute cameo if he isn't.

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          27 mins ago

          Clean sheet odds are significantly higher for Gunners than for Spurs. Both have attacking threat.

        3. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          26 mins ago

          I hate having both Gabriel and Zinchenko when I don't know which one to start.

          1. NZREDS
            • 10 Years
            23 mins ago

            Hahah you’ve got yourself into quite the conundrum there. I’d go gab

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yes, it's tight. Gabriel's xGi/90 is 0.09 and Zinchenko's is 0.19. However Gabriel rarely gets subbed off and on the other hand he is also more like to score than assist. And goal for a def is 6 pts.

  4. Doug McCasual
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    hey guys, draft question

    if u had to chose one for the rest of the season, would u go

    a. neto
    b. martinelli
    c. szoboszlai

    cheers

    1. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Neto

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Neto > Martinelli, c can be forgotten. However, no guarantees. But atm it's no question imo.

  5. Well you know, Triffic
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Look at Haaland's twitter, he has posted that he has done another day of team training.

    I think he may be on the bench in the fa cup and assuming he has a full week of training next week, i would expect him to start vs. Newcastle.

