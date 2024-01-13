154
154 Comments
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Yup....

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26373571

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Expected he'd be benched today again, still tempted to punt on him for Burnley but a bit of a double-edged sword. If he starts v Spurs in the FA Cup then I'd expect him to get benched v Burnley, if he doesn't start v Spurs then I'd expect a start v Burnley but it could go like how his last game against them did

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        I didn't see a start today was the next progression for KDB after only 1*33 mins against Huddersfield.

        Mins in the Newcastle game should dictate whether KDB starts or not in the FAC. They may have a game behind closed doors during the Winter break which may influence that as well

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          33 + 4 mins ET*

  2. edfiasco
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Cannot understand people getting kdb in early given how this usually plays out.

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Said it when that Pep comment came out.... Pep can't help himself with a "half truth".

      1. edfiasco
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, obviously he can still score from the bench. I do want him but I need some confirmation

    2. Kodap
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I went KDB, still wasn't expecting him to start.. I imagine he comes on though.

  3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    The average height of that City front 4 is 2,1 apples

    1. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      just now

      😆

  4. F4L
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    guimaraes gonna have foden in his pocket

  5. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    As a Foden owner non captained, how many points is ideal from him?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      All of them

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      As many as possible!

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      https://www.livefpl.net/rank

    4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      400

    5. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      The more the better, his EO is only around 65%

  6. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Me vs my ML leader.

    A) Richarlison Elanga
    B) Foden Gross -4

    Who wins?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      В

    3. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      B has more upside, hence the -4 logic

      A can work on any given weekend

      The most likely thinking to happen is the same score

  7. KeanosMagic
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    Yep, I was one of the stupid KDB captainers. Cheering on Newcastle now, from behind the sofa obviously

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      He could still do damage from the bench, probably depends how the game is going but I'd expect around 25-30 mins from him today and Newcastle don't have the best bench themselves

    2. FATHERLESS SON
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      TRIPPIER 20 POINTER

    3. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      If you C on KDB this week, it's probably not your biggest mistake this year. Just saying.

  8. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Palmers 10 pts is a good pull. I'm not going to be devastated in rank. Not going to rise either. It all depends on how the other top Captains fair.

    25% captained Palmer

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Cool

  9. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Stuck with bloody Trippier. Should I get rid for a City defender (DGW25) or Estupinan?

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Surely keep at this stage with good fixtures around the corner after a bit of a break for them. I have Walker but am still likely to move out after Burnley to free up a space for a mid/Haaland

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Haaland might be out for a while though

