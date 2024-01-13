One of the most captained players of Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is in action in the lunchtime kick-off.

Fulham are the visitors to Stamford Bridge, where the action gets underway at 12.30pm GMT.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer was handed the armband by just short of a million managers overall, while 28% of the top 10k captained the former Manchester City man.

Only Bukayo Saka has a higher captaincy figure among the leading 10,000 managers.

Both of these teams were in Carabao Cup action in midweek.

Chelsea make only one change from the side that lost 1-0 to Middlesbrough.

Armando Broja comes in for Noni Madueke, so Palmer – who led the line on Teesside – moves back to an attacking midfield position.

Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Benoit Badiashile return to the squad as substitutes after recovering from injury.

Fulham boss Marco Silva makes three changes to the XI that lost to Liverpool on Wednesday.

Kenny Tete, Tom Cairney and Harry Wilson are handed starts as Timothy Castagne, Harrison Reed and Bobby De Cordova-Reid make way.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sterling, Palmer, Gallagher; Broja.

Subs: Bettinelli, Bergström, Badiashile, Mudryk, Madueke, Chukwuemeka, Chilwell, Deivid, Gilchrist.

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez.

Subs: Rodák, Reed, Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Muniz, Castagne, Lukic, Vinícius, Francois.